Carpenter wins in Crested Butte
Howes leads the overall classification
Stage 2: Aspen - Crested Butte
Hincapie Sportswear Development Team rider Robin Carpenter took an impressive, but somewhat controversial solo win during stage 2 at the USA Pro Challenge in Crested Butte on Tuesday. After being in a breakaway for nearly 100km, Carpenter finished the stage six seconds ahead of chasers Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC), but a decision by the judges to neutralize the race with 9km to go muddied the results.
Howes started the day in second place overall and moved into the yellow jersey, now 11 seconds ahead of BMC's Ben Hermans and one more second ahead of his teammate Tejay van Garderen.
It was the Hincapie Sportswear team's most important victory to date, and follows some strong performances at the Tour of Utah, but it is certainly Carpenter's biggest win.
"It's huge for me, it's massive, the best win I've ever had in my short career," the 22-year-old said. "I'm really excited, and I can't believe it. I couldn't believe it until about 200m to go."
"Coming into the race, this is the best we could have hoped for as a team," Carpenter said. "A stage win is spectacular, especially because it's our first time in the race. We're a young program."
The 169.7km stage crested the category 2 climb up Kebler Pass with 16.7km to go, and the descent, which is only partially paved, was made treacherous by a sudden thunderstorm, which turned the dirt roads to mud. There were mixed communications at the top, with the field wondering if the race had been stopped, while Carpenter forged on ahead.
Carpenter had 45 seconds when the race was forcefully stopped with 9km to go, after they had passed the last dirt section. Arguments over the timing of the neutralisation and how it impacted the dynamics of the race ensued, and the race was re-started after five minutes or so. Even after the field was allowed to proceed, the racing took a while to get back underway.
"The neutralisation made for a funny run in," Howes said. "It was really disorganised, and even when we were riding flat out, we were talking amongst ourselves, 'are we doing this? Are we racing or not racing? Tejay hit out under one kilometer to go, and I followed his wheel, and I looked down and thought, 'the legs are doing it, this is going to work out'"
Howes regretting missing out on an opportunity for the stage victory - he was second on the opening stage, too, but said he was under team orders not to pull van Garderen away from Garmin-Sharp team leader Tom Danielson any farther than necessary. Although he gets to wear the race's leader's jersey, he said it is only temporary.
"We're riding for Tom Danielson tomorrow up Monarch. Basically the only thing that changes is I'll be in yellow in front of Tom, hopefully on the later stages of Monarch. I have no hopes and dreams of crushing the Vail time trial, since I can't time trial my way out of a wet paper bag. They'll do their thing tomorrow, and hopefully I will pass this onto Tommy D."
How it unfolded
The peloton appeared hesitant to let a breakaway ride away early in the 169.7km stage from Aspen to Crested Butte, and it took nearly two hours for a group of 12 to form off the front as the race approached the first classified climb of the day on McClure Pass.
In the group were Matej Mohoric (Cannondale), David de la Cruz (NetApp-Endura), Michael Torckler (Team SmartStop), Dion Smith, Joe Lewis and Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear), Kirk Carlsen and Luis Lemus (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling), mountains classification leader Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) and Jai Crawford (Drapac).
Once established, the lead group powered up and over McClure Pass and had an ultimate gap of 4:10 on the descent. From there the advantage started to plummet, and the escapees' gap was down to 3:30 at the bottom of the second classified climb of the day, the gravel ascent of Kebler Pass.
Torckler, who won the mountains classification at the Tour of Utah last year, attacked his breakaway companions on the lowers slopes of the climb as the front group started coming apart. Several riders were able to get back on terms with the SmartStop riders, including Smith, Carpenter, Lewis, Luis Lemus, Anthony, Jacques-Maynes, Mohoric and de la Cruz.
But that group was short-lived also as the peloton, which had been paired down to about 40 riders, continued to whittle away at the advantage. Tockler, Jacques-Maynes, Mohoric and Anthony continued to power toward the second KOM of the day on Kebler Pass s some of the riders who dropped from the breakaway started to claw their way back. Among them was Carpenter, who eventually attacked the lead group and found himself solo off the front.
BMC lined itself up on the front of the chasing peloton which included the yellow jersey of race leader Kiel Reijnen. With just 23km remaining, Carpenter was solo off the front, followed by Jacques-Maynes and Lemus 40 seconds back.
As the riders climbed toward Kebler Pass, the rain that had been threatening all day started to fall in earnest, and the gravel descent off the pass turned into a greasy, slippery slide. Officials noted the condition and neutralized the race until riders were back on pavement with about 12km remaining.
Officials stopped Carpenter on the descent and let the slimmed-down peloton catch him. The race was restarted with Carpenter's gap of 45 seconds reestablished, setting up the finale on Mt. Crested Butte.
Carpenter built a lead of more than one minute as he headed toward the final climb to Crested Butte. The field climbed fast behind him but the young rider held on for the win in what turned out to be a nail-biting finale all the way to the line. Howes and van Garderen rode into the finish just six seconds behind Carpenter. Howes took second place and van Garderen third on the day.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|4:17:18
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:07
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:17
|6
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:20
|8
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:00:23
|9
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:24
|10
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|11
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|12
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:25
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:27
|14
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:31
|15
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:35
|17
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|18
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:36
|20
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:44
|21
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:45
|22
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|23
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:47
|24
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:49
|25
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:00:57
|26
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:01:06
|27
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|28
|David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:18
|29
|Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:01:20
|30
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:26
|31
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:29
|32
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:30
|33
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:01:34
|34
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:01:35
|35
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:41
|36
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|37
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|38
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|39
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|0:01:42
|40
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:44
|41
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|42
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:01:50
|43
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:01:54
|44
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:55
|45
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:56
|47
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:02:08
|48
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:02:17
|49
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:18
|50
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|51
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:02:19
|52
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:20
|53
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:30
|54
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|55
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:05:18
|56
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|57
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:05:19
|58
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:59
|59
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:07:26
|60
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:07:27
|61
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|62
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|63
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|64
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:07:28
|65
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|66
|Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|67
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|68
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:26
|69
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:10:07
|70
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:11:35
|71
|Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|72
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|73
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:11:36
|74
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|75
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|76
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:11:37
|77
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:11:39
|78
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|79
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:11:40
|80
|Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|81
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:11:41
|82
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:11:55
|83
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:12:39
|84
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:13:20
|85
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|86
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:30
|87
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:14:30
|89
|Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:14:31
|90
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|91
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
|94
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|95
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:14:32
|96
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|97
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|98
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:14:33
|99
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|100
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|101
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|102
|Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|103
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:34
|104
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|105
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|106
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:14:35
|107
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|108
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:14:37
|109
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:15:22
|110
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:30
|111
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|112
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:16:10
|113
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:16:24
|114
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:16:27
|115
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|116
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:16:28
|117
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:21:25
|118
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:57
|119
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:58
|120
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|121
|Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|122
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:23:00
|123
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:23:33
|DNF
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop
|DNF
|Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) Rapha Condor JLT
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|5
|pts
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|5
|pts
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura
|12
|pts
|2
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|10
|3
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|8
|4
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|5
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|6
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|5
|7
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|8
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|9
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|2
|10
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|10
|pts
|2
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|9
|3
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|7
|4
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|6
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|7
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|8
|pts
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|7
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|5
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|4:17:18
|2
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:24
|3
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:35
|4
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:49
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:00:57
|6
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:44
|7
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:01:54
|8
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:59
|9
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:07:28
|10
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|11
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:11:35
|12
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:11:36
|13
|Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:11:40
|14
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:12:39
|15
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:31
|16
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:30
|18
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:58
|19
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|20
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:23:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|4:17:25
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:13
|4
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:28
|5
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:09
|6
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:37
|7
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:48
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:11
|9
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:02:12
|10
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:13
|11
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:20
|12
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:11:28
|13
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:14:27
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|12:53:02
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:00:12
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:25
|5
|Bissell Development Team
|0:00:40
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:10
|7
|Team SmartStop
|0:01:18
|8
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:07
|9
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:52
|10
|Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:03:22
|11
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:07
|12
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:13:42
|13
|Rapha Condor JLT
|0:14:01
|14
|Cannondale
|0:15:26
|15
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:18:36
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|6:44:00
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:13
|5
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:22
|6
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:25
|7
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:00:28
|8
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:29
|9
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|10
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|11
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:30
|12
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:31
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:32
|14
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:39
|15
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:52
|16
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:22
|17
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|19
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:23
|20
|Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:01:28
|21
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:31
|22
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:34
|23
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:36
|24
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:38
|25
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:54
|26
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:11
|27
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|28
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:02:21
|29
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:02:22
|30
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:23
|31
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:25
|32
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:31
|33
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|0:02:34
|34
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:35
|35
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:02:37
|36
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:42
|37
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:02:47
|38
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:07
|39
|David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:03:08
|40
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:03:25
|41
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:31
|42
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:35
|43
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:03:58
|44
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:04:17
|45
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:04:33
|46
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:05:08
|47
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:05:11
|48
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:12
|49
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:05:21
|50
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:39
|51
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:49
|52
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:03
|53
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:07:08
|54
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|55
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:08:15
|56
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:08:19
|57
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:08:46
|58
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:08:53
|59
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:08:59
|60
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:09:18
|61
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|62
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:09:55
|63
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:54
|64
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:10:58
|65
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:53
|66
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:07
|67
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:12:34
|68
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:13:08
|69
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:10
|70
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:25
|71
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:13:26
|72
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|73
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:13:27
|74
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:22
|75
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:14:55
|76
|Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:15:02
|77
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:15:06
|78
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:15:08
|79
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:15:10
|80
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:20
|81
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:56
|82
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:16:17
|83
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:16:21
|84
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:16:22
|85
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:16:24
|86
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:16:43
|87
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:16:44
|88
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:17:03
|89
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:17:12
|90
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:47
|91
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:17:48
|92
|Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:17:58
|93
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:18:04
|94
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:18:14
|95
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:18:17
|96
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:18:39
|97
|Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:13
|98
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:19:37
|99
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:19:39
|100
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|101
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:19:40
|102
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:19:41
|103
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|104
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:42
|105
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|106
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:19:43
|107
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:19:54
|108
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:19:55
|109
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:21:59
|110
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:10
|111
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:23:15
|112
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:23:25
|113
|Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:23:44
|114
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:24:50
|115
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:26:18
|116
|Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|117
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:26:20
|118
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:26:57
|119
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|0:28:06
|120
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:31:36
|121
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:31:37
|122
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:32:12
|123
|Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:34:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|pts
|2
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|12
|4
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|10
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|6
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|7
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|8
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|5
|9
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|10
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|5
|11
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|3
|12
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|13
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|14
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|16
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|1
|17
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|1
|18
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|1
|19
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|23
|pts
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|18
|3
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|14
|4
|David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura
|12
|5
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|11
|6
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|7
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|8
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|8
|9
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|7
|10
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|11
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|7
|12
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|13
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|14
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|5
|15
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|5
|16
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|17
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|18
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|19
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|20
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|21
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|2
|22
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|1
|23
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|6:44:29
|2
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:53
|3
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:07
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:02:18
|5
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:04:39
|6
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:04:42
|7
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:04:52
|8
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:07:46
|9
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:08:49
|10
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:11:38
|11
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:12:39
|12
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:12:57
|13
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:48
|14
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:16:14
|15
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:18
|16
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:41
|17
|Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:23:15
|18
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|0:27:37
|19
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:31:08
|20
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:31:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|6:44:00
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:25
|4
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:31
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:11
|6
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:25
|7
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:42
|8
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:05:11
|9
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:08:59
|10
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:09:55
|11
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:10:58
|12
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:16:24
|13
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:16:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|20:13:15
|2
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:04
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:12
|4
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:01:44
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:57
|6
|Bissell Development Team
|0:02:12
|7
|Team SmartStop
|0:02:13
|8
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:42
|9
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:33
|10
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:48
|11
|Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:06:39
|12
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:02
|13
|Cannondale
|0:19:27
|14
|Rapha Condor JLT
|0:22:27
|15
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:22:56
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:31:23
