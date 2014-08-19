Trending

Hincapie Sportswear Development Team rider Robin Carpenter took an impressive, but somewhat controversial solo win during stage 2 at the USA Pro Challenge in Crested Butte on Tuesday. After being in a breakaway for nearly 100km, Carpenter finished the stage six seconds ahead of chasers Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC), but a decision by the judges to neutralize the race with 9km to go muddied the results.

Howes started the day in second place overall and moved into the yellow jersey, now 11 seconds ahead of BMC's Ben Hermans and one more second ahead of his teammate Tejay van Garderen.

It was the Hincapie Sportswear team's most important victory to date, and follows some strong performances at the Tour of Utah, but it is certainly Carpenter's biggest win.

"It's huge for me, it's massive, the best win I've ever had in my short career," the 22-year-old said. "I'm really excited, and I can't believe it. I couldn't believe it until about 200m to go."

"Coming into the race, this is the best we could have hoped for as a team," Carpenter said. "A stage win is spectacular, especially because it's our first time in the race. We're a young program."

The 169.7km stage crested the category 2 climb up Kebler Pass with 16.7km to go, and the descent, which is only partially paved, was made treacherous by a sudden thunderstorm, which turned the dirt roads to mud. There were mixed communications at the top, with the field wondering if the race had been stopped, while Carpenter forged on ahead.

Carpenter had 45 seconds when the race was forcefully stopped with 9km to go, after they had passed the last dirt section. Arguments over the timing of the neutralisation and how it impacted the dynamics of the race ensued, and the race was re-started after five minutes or so. Even after the field was allowed to proceed, the racing took a while to get back underway.

"The neutralisation made for a funny run in," Howes said. "It was really disorganised, and even when we were riding flat out, we were talking amongst ourselves, 'are we doing this? Are we racing or not racing? Tejay hit out under one kilometer to go, and I followed his wheel, and I looked down and thought, 'the legs are doing it, this is going to work out'"

Howes regretting missing out on an opportunity for the stage victory - he was second on the opening stage, too, but said he was under team orders not to pull van Garderen away from Garmin-Sharp team leader Tom Danielson any farther than necessary. Although he gets to wear the race's leader's jersey, he said it is only temporary.

"We're riding for Tom Danielson tomorrow up Monarch. Basically the only thing that changes is I'll be in yellow in front of Tom, hopefully on the later stages of Monarch. I have no hopes and dreams of crushing the Vail time trial, since I can't time trial my way out of a wet paper bag. They'll do their thing tomorrow, and hopefully I will pass this onto Tommy D."

How it unfolded

The peloton appeared hesitant to let a breakaway ride away early in the 169.7km stage from Aspen to Crested Butte, and it took nearly two hours for a group of 12 to form off the front as the race approached the first classified climb of the day on McClure Pass.

In the group were Matej Mohoric (Cannondale), David de la Cruz (NetApp-Endura), Michael Torckler (Team SmartStop), Dion Smith, Joe Lewis and Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear), Kirk Carlsen and Luis Lemus (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling), mountains classification leader Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) and Jai Crawford (Drapac).

Once established, the lead group powered up and over McClure Pass and had an ultimate gap of 4:10 on the descent. From there the advantage started to plummet, and the escapees' gap was down to 3:30 at the bottom of the second classified climb of the day, the gravel ascent of Kebler Pass.

Torckler, who won the mountains classification at the Tour of Utah last year, attacked his breakaway companions on the lowers slopes of the climb as the front group started coming apart. Several riders were able to get back on terms with the SmartStop riders, including Smith, Carpenter, Lewis, Luis Lemus, Anthony, Jacques-Maynes, Mohoric and de la Cruz.

But that group was short-lived also as the peloton, which had been paired down to about 40 riders, continued to whittle away at the advantage. Tockler, Jacques-Maynes, Mohoric and Anthony continued to power toward the second KOM of the day on Kebler Pass s some of the riders who dropped from the breakaway started to claw their way back. Among them was Carpenter, who eventually attacked the lead group and found himself solo off the front.

BMC lined itself up on the front of the chasing peloton which included the yellow jersey of race leader Kiel Reijnen. With just 23km remaining, Carpenter was solo off the front, followed by Jacques-Maynes and Lemus 40 seconds back.

As the riders climbed toward Kebler Pass, the rain that had been threatening all day started to fall in earnest, and the gravel descent off the pass turned into a greasy, slippery slide. Officials noted the condition and neutralized the race until riders were back on pavement with about 12km remaining.

Officials stopped Carpenter on the descent and let the slimmed-down peloton catch him. The race was restarted with Carpenter's gap of 45 seconds reestablished, setting up the finale on Mt. Crested Butte.

Carpenter built a lead of more than one minute as he headed toward the final climb to Crested Butte. The field climbed fast behind him but the young rider held on for the win in what turned out to be a nail-biting finale all the way to the line. Howes and van Garderen rode into the finish just six seconds behind Carpenter. Howes took second place and van Garderen third on the day.

Results

Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development4:17:18
2Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:00:07
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
4Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
5Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:00:17
6Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
7Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:20
8Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:00:23
9Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:24
10Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
11Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
12Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura0:00:25
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:27
14Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:31
15Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
16Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:00:35
17Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
18Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
19Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:36
20Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:00:44
21Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:00:45
22Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
23Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:47
24Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:00:49
25Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:00:57
26Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:06
27Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:16
28David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:18
29Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:01:20
30Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:26
31Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:29
32Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:01:30
33Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:34
34Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:01:35
35Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:01:41
36Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
37Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
38Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
39Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop0:01:42
40Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:44
41Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
42Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:50
43Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:01:54
44Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:55
45Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:56
47Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:02:08
48Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:02:17
49Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:02:18
50Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
51Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:02:19
52Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:20
53Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:30
54Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
55Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:05:18
56Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
57Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:05:19
58Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:59
59Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:07:26
60Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:07:27
61Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
62Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
63Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
64Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:07:28
65Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
66Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
67Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
68Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:08:26
69Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:10:07
70Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:11:35
71Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
72Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
73Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:11:36
74Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
75Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
76Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:37
77Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:11:39
78Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
79Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:11:40
80Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
81Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:11:41
82Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:11:55
83James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:12:39
84Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:13:20
85Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
86Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:13:30
87Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
88Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:30
89Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:14:31
90Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
91Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
92Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
93Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
94Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
95Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:14:32
96Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
97Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
98Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:33
99Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
100Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
101Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
102Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
103Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:34
104Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
105Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
106Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:14:35
107Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
108Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:14:37
109Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:22
110Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:30
111David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
112Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:16:10
113Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:16:24
114Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:16:27
115Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
116Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:16:28
117Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:21:25
118Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:57
119Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:22:58
120Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
121Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
122Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:00
123Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:23:33
DNFKevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJoshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop
DNFDaniel Whitehouse (NZl) Rapha Condor JLT

Sprints- One
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development5pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale1

Two
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development5pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop1

Three
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development5pts
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team1

King of the mountains - One
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura12pts
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home10
3Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop8
4Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling7
5Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
6Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development5
7Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
8Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
9Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development2
10Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale1

Climb Two
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development10pts
2Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home9
3Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team7
4Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team6
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5
6Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
7Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp2

Climb Three
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development8pts
2Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp7
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team6
4Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
5Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp3

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development4:17:18
2Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:00:24
3Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:00:35
4Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:00:49
5Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:00:57
6Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:01:44
7Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:01:54
8Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:59
9Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:07:28
10Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
11Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:11:35
12Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:11:36
13Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:11:40
14James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:12:39
15Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:14:31
16Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
17Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:30
18Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:22:58
19Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
20Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:23:33

Best Colorado rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp4:17:25
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
3Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:13
4Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:28
5Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:09
6Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:01:37
7Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:48
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:11
9Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:02:12
10Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:13
11Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:20
12Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:11:28
13Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:27

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Sharp12:53:02
2BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Hincapie Sportswear Development0:00:12
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:25
5Bissell Development Team0:00:40
6Trek Factory Racing0:01:10
7Team SmartStop0:01:18
8Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:07
9Team NetApp-Endura0:02:52
10Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:03:22
11UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:07
12Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:13:42
13Rapha Condor JLT0:14:01
14Cannondale0:15:26
15Drapac Professional Cycling0:18:36
16Team Novo Nordisk0:29:21

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp6:44:00
2Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
4Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:00:13
5Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:00:22
6Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:25
7Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:00:28
8Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:29
9Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
10Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
11Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura0:00:30
12Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:31
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:32
14Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:00:39
15Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
16Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:22
17Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
18Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
19Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:23
20Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:01:28
21Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:01:31
22Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:34
23Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:01:36
24Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:01:38
25Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp0:01:54
26Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:11
27Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
28Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:02:21
29Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:02:22
30Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:02:23
31Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:25
32Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:31
33Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop0:02:34
34Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:35
35Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:02:37
36Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:42
37Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:02:47
38Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:03:07
39David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura0:03:08
40Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:03:25
41Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:03:31
42Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:35
43Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:03:58
44Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:04:17
45Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:04:33
46Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:05:08
47Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:05:11
48Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:12
49Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:05:21
50Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:39
51Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:49
52Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:03
53Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:07:08
54Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
55Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:08:15
56Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:08:19
57Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:08:46
58Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:08:53
59Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:59
60Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:09:18
61Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
62Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:09:55
63Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:10:54
64Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:10:58
65Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:11:53
66Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:07
67Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:12:34
68Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:13:08
69Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:10
70Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing0:13:25
71James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:13:26
72Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
73Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:13:27
74Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:14:22
75Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:14:55
76Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:15:02
77Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:15:06
78Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:08
79Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:10
80Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:15:20
81Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:56
82Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:16:17
83Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp0:16:21
84Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:16:22
85Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:16:24
86Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:16:43
87Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:16:44
88Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:17:03
89Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:17:12
90Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:17:47
91Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:17:48
92Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:17:58
93Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:18:04
94Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:18:14
95Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:18:17
96David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:18:39
97Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:13
98Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:19:37
99Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:19:39
100Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
101Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:19:40
102Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:19:41
103Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
104Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:42
105Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
106Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:43
107Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:19:54
108Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:19:55
109Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:21:59
110Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:23:10
111Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:23:15
112Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:23:25
113Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:23:44
114Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:24:50
115Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:26:18
116Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
117Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop0:26:20
118Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:26:57
119Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team0:28:06
120Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:31:36
121Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:31:37
122Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:32:12
123Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:34:43

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling21pts
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
3Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp12
4Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development10
5Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
6Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
7Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing6
8Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development5
9Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk5
10Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team5
11Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development3
12Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
13Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
14Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
15Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
16Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home1
17Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale1
18Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team1
19Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop1

King of the mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home23pts
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development18
3Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home14
4David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura12
5Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling11
6Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team11
7Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
8Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop8
9Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp7
10Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team7
11Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team7
12Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling7
13Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
14Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp5
15Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development5
16Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
17Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
18Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing3
19Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
20Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
21Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development2
22Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale1
23Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team6:44:29
2Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:00:53
3Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:01:07
4Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:02:18
5Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:04:39
6Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:04:42
7Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:04:52
8Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:07:46
9Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:08:49
10Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:38
11Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:12:39
12James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:12:57
13Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:48
14Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:16:14
15Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:17:18
16Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:22:41
17Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:23:15
18Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team0:27:37
19Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:31:08
20Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:31:43

Best Colorado rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp6:44:00
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
3Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:25
4Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:31
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:11
6Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:25
7Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:42
8Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:05:11
9Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:59
10Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:09:55
11Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:10:58
12Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:16:24
13Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:16:43

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team20:13:15
2Team Garmin-Sharp0:00:04
3Trek Factory Racing0:01:12
4Hincapie Sportswear Development0:01:44
5Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:57
6Bissell Development Team0:02:12
7Team SmartStop0:02:13
8Team NetApp-Endura0:03:42
9Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:33
10UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:48
11Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:06:39
12Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:02
13Cannondale0:19:27
14Rapha Condor JLT0:22:27
15Drapac Professional Cycling0:22:56
16Team Novo Nordisk0:31:23

