Hincapie Sportswear Development Team rider Robin Carpenter took an impressive, but somewhat controversial solo win during stage 2 at the USA Pro Challenge in Crested Butte on Tuesday. After being in a breakaway for nearly 100km, Carpenter finished the stage six seconds ahead of chasers Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC), but a decision by the judges to neutralize the race with 9km to go muddied the results.

Howes started the day in second place overall and moved into the yellow jersey, now 11 seconds ahead of BMC's Ben Hermans and one more second ahead of his teammate Tejay van Garderen.

It was the Hincapie Sportswear team's most important victory to date, and follows some strong performances at the Tour of Utah, but it is certainly Carpenter's biggest win.

"It's huge for me, it's massive, the best win I've ever had in my short career," the 22-year-old said. "I'm really excited, and I can't believe it. I couldn't believe it until about 200m to go."

"Coming into the race, this is the best we could have hoped for as a team," Carpenter said. "A stage win is spectacular, especially because it's our first time in the race. We're a young program."

The 169.7km stage crested the category 2 climb up Kebler Pass with 16.7km to go, and the descent, which is only partially paved, was made treacherous by a sudden thunderstorm, which turned the dirt roads to mud. There were mixed communications at the top, with the field wondering if the race had been stopped, while Carpenter forged on ahead.

Carpenter had 45 seconds when the race was forcefully stopped with 9km to go, after they had passed the last dirt section. Arguments over the timing of the neutralisation and how it impacted the dynamics of the race ensued, and the race was re-started after five minutes or so. Even after the field was allowed to proceed, the racing took a while to get back underway.

"The neutralisation made for a funny run in," Howes said. "It was really disorganised, and even when we were riding flat out, we were talking amongst ourselves, 'are we doing this? Are we racing or not racing? Tejay hit out under one kilometer to go, and I followed his wheel, and I looked down and thought, 'the legs are doing it, this is going to work out'"

Howes regretting missing out on an opportunity for the stage victory - he was second on the opening stage, too, but said he was under team orders not to pull van Garderen away from Garmin-Sharp team leader Tom Danielson any farther than necessary. Although he gets to wear the race's leader's jersey, he said it is only temporary.

"We're riding for Tom Danielson tomorrow up Monarch. Basically the only thing that changes is I'll be in yellow in front of Tom, hopefully on the later stages of Monarch. I have no hopes and dreams of crushing the Vail time trial, since I can't time trial my way out of a wet paper bag. They'll do their thing tomorrow, and hopefully I will pass this onto Tommy D."

How it unfolded

The peloton appeared hesitant to let a breakaway ride away early in the 169.7km stage from Aspen to Crested Butte, and it took nearly two hours for a group of 12 to form off the front as the race approached the first classified climb of the day on McClure Pass.

In the group were Matej Mohoric (Cannondale), David de la Cruz (NetApp-Endura), Michael Torckler (Team SmartStop), Dion Smith, Joe Lewis and Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear), Kirk Carlsen and Luis Lemus (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling), mountains classification leader Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) and Jai Crawford (Drapac).

Once established, the lead group powered up and over McClure Pass and had an ultimate gap of 4:10 on the descent. From there the advantage started to plummet, and the escapees' gap was down to 3:30 at the bottom of the second classified climb of the day, the gravel ascent of Kebler Pass.

Torckler, who won the mountains classification at the Tour of Utah last year, attacked his breakaway companions on the lowers slopes of the climb as the front group started coming apart. Several riders were able to get back on terms with the SmartStop riders, including Smith, Carpenter, Lewis, Luis Lemus, Anthony, Jacques-Maynes, Mohoric and de la Cruz.

But that group was short-lived also as the peloton, which had been paired down to about 40 riders, continued to whittle away at the advantage. Tockler, Jacques-Maynes, Mohoric and Anthony continued to power toward the second KOM of the day on Kebler Pass s some of the riders who dropped from the breakaway started to claw their way back. Among them was Carpenter, who eventually attacked the lead group and found himself solo off the front.

BMC lined itself up on the front of the chasing peloton which included the yellow jersey of race leader Kiel Reijnen. With just 23km remaining, Carpenter was solo off the front, followed by Jacques-Maynes and Lemus 40 seconds back.

As the riders climbed toward Kebler Pass, the rain that had been threatening all day started to fall in earnest, and the gravel descent off the pass turned into a greasy, slippery slide. Officials noted the condition and neutralized the race until riders were back on pavement with about 12km remaining.

Officials stopped Carpenter on the descent and let the slimmed-down peloton catch him. The race was restarted with Carpenter's gap of 45 seconds reestablished, setting up the finale on Mt. Crested Butte.

Carpenter built a lead of more than one minute as he headed toward the final climb to Crested Butte. The field climbed fast behind him but the young rider held on for the win in what turned out to be a nail-biting finale all the way to the line. Howes and van Garderen rode into the finish just six seconds behind Carpenter. Howes took second place and van Garderen third on the day.

Results

Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 4:17:18 2 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:00:07 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 5 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:00:17 6 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 7 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:20 8 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:00:23 9 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:24 10 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 11 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 12 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 0:00:25 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:27 14 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:31 15 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 16 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:35 17 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:36 20 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:00:44 21 Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:00:45 22 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 23 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:47 24 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:00:49 25 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:00:57 26 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:06 27 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:16 28 David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:18 29 Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:01:20 30 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:26 31 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:29 32 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:30 33 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:34 34 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:01:35 35 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:41 36 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 37 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 38 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 39 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 0:01:42 40 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:44 41 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 42 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:50 43 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:01:54 44 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:55 45 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:56 47 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:02:08 48 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:02:17 49 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:02:18 50 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 51 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:02:19 52 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:20 53 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:30 54 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 55 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:05:18 56 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 57 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:05:19 58 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:59 59 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:07:26 60 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:07:27 61 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 62 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 63 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 64 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 0:07:28 65 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 66 Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 67 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 68 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:08:26 69 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:10:07 70 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:11:35 71 Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 72 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 73 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:11:36 74 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 75 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 76 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:11:37 77 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:11:39 78 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 79 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:11:40 80 Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 81 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:11:41 82 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:11:55 83 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:12:39 84 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:13:20 85 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 86 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:30 87 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 88 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:14:30 89 Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:14:31 90 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 91 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 92 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 93 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp 94 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 95 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:14:32 96 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 97 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 98 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:14:33 99 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 100 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 101 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 102 Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 103 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:34 104 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 105 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 106 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:14:35 107 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 108 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:14:37 109 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:15:22 110 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:30 111 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 112 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:16:10 113 Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:16:24 114 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:16:27 115 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 116 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:16:28 117 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:21:25 118 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:57 119 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:22:58 120 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 121 Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 122 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:00 123 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:23:33 DNF Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop DNF Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) Rapha Condor JLT

Sprints- One # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 5 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 1

Two # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 5 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 1

Three # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 5 pts 2 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 1

King of the mountains - One # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura 12 pts 2 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 10 3 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 8 4 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 5 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 6 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 5 7 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 8 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 9 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 2 10 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 1

Climb Two # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 10 pts 2 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 9 3 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 7 4 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 6 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 7 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 2

Climb Three # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 8 pts 2 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 7 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 5 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 3

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 4:17:18 2 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:00:24 3 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:35 4 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:00:49 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:00:57 6 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:01:44 7 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:01:54 8 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:59 9 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 0:07:28 10 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 11 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:11:35 12 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:11:36 13 Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:11:40 14 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:12:39 15 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:14:31 16 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 17 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:30 18 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:22:58 19 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 20 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:23:33

Best Colorado rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 4:17:25 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:13 4 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:28 5 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:09 6 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:01:37 7 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:48 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:11 9 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:02:12 10 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:13 11 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:07:20 12 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:11:28 13 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:14:27

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Garmin-Sharp 12:53:02 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 3 Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:00:12 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:25 5 Bissell Development Team 0:00:40 6 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:10 7 Team SmartStop 0:01:18 8 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:07 9 Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:52 10 Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:03:22 11 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:07 12 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:13:42 13 Rapha Condor JLT 0:14:01 14 Cannondale 0:15:26 15 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:18:36 16 Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:21

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 6:44:00 2 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 4 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:13 5 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:00:22 6 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:25 7 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:00:28 8 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:29 9 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 10 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 11 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 0:00:30 12 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:31 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:32 14 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:39 15 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:52 16 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:22 17 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 18 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 19 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:23 20 Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:01:28 21 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:01:31 22 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:34 23 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:01:36 24 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:38 25 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:01:54 26 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:11 27 Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 28 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:02:21 29 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:02:22 30 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:02:23 31 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:25 32 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:31 33 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 0:02:34 34 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:35 35 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:02:37 36 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:42 37 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:02:47 38 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:07 39 David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura 0:03:08 40 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:03:25 41 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:03:31 42 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:35 43 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:03:58 44 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 0:04:17 45 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:04:33 46 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:05:08 47 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:05:11 48 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:12 49 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:05:21 50 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:39 51 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:49 52 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:03 53 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:07:08 54 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 55 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 0:08:15 56 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:08:19 57 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:08:46 58 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:08:53 59 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:59 60 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:09:18 61 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 62 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:09:55 63 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:54 64 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:10:58 65 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:11:53 66 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:07 67 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:12:34 68 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:13:08 69 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:10 70 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:25 71 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:13:26 72 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 73 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:13:27 74 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:14:22 75 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:14:55 76 Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:15:02 77 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:15:06 78 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:15:08 79 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:15:10 80 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:20 81 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:56 82 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:16:17 83 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:16:21 84 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:16:22 85 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:16:24 86 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:16:43 87 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:16:44 88 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:17:03 89 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:17:12 90 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:47 91 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:17:48 92 Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:17:58 93 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:18:04 94 Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:18:14 95 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:18:17 96 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:18:39 97 Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:13 98 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:19:37 99 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:19:39 100 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 101 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:19:40 102 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:19:41 103 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 104 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:42 105 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 106 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:19:43 107 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:19:54 108 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:19:55 109 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:21:59 110 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:23:10 111 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:23:15 112 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:23:25 113 Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:23:44 114 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:24:50 115 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:26:18 116 Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 117 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:26:20 118 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:26:57 119 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 0:28:06 120 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:31:36 121 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:31:37 122 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:32:12 123 Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:34:43

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 21 pts 2 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 3 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 12 4 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 10 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 6 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 7 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 6 8 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 5 9 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 5 10 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 5 11 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 3 12 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 13 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 14 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 16 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 1 17 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 1 18 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 1 19 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 1

King of the mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 23 pts 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 18 3 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 14 4 David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura 12 5 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 11 6 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 7 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 8 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 8 9 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 7 10 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 11 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 7 12 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 13 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 14 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 5 15 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 5 16 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 17 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 18 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 3 19 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 20 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 21 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 2 22 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 1 23 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 6:44:29 2 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:53 3 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:01:07 4 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:02:18 5 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:04:39 6 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:04:42 7 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:04:52 8 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 0:07:46 9 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:08:49 10 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:38 11 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:12:39 12 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:12:57 13 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:48 14 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:16:14 15 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:18 16 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:22:41 17 Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:23:15 18 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 0:27:37 19 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:31:08 20 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:31:43

Best Colorado rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 6:44:00 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 3 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:25 4 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:31 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:11 6 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:25 7 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:42 8 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:05:11 9 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:59 10 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:09:55 11 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:10:58 12 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:16:24 13 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:16:43