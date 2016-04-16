Image 1 of 15 The womens team time trial podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 15 The Rally women had a bit of a rocky start but still took the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 15 UnitedHealthcare women head out on course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 15 UnitedHealthcare women warm up in the chilly morning air. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 15 UnitedHealthcare riders cool down after the fast TTT ride. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 15 Rally women stay in a tight line one the way to the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 15 UnitedHealthcare women come by in formation. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 15 Visit Dallas-DNA pass by. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 15 Visit Dallas-DNA closes in on the finish with UnitedHealthcare close behind. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 15 Rally women line up for the time trial. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 15 UnitedHealthcare women take to the start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 15 Visit Dallas-DNA leave the start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 15 The Rally women warm up on the trainers. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 15 The UnitedHealthcare women warm up before the TTT. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 15 UnitedHealthcare women head up the final hill on the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Rally Cycling captured the 2016 USA Cycling Team Time Trial Championship on Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina, outpacing the UnitedHealthcare women by four seconds over the 33.3km course and besting third-placed Visit Dallas-DNA Pro Cycling by more than two minutes.

Rally's team for the event included Katherine Maine, Jasmin Glaesser, Kirsti Lay, Jessica Prinner. Emma White and Heather Fischer. Maine, Glaesser and Lay are Canadian, but the team is registered in the US and so all if its rostered riders are allowed to compete in the team time trial championship.

Results