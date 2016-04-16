Rally Cycling outpaces UnitedHealthcare for US women's team time trial championship
Visit Dallas-DNA pro Cycling is third
Women Team Time Trial: Greenville -
Rally Cycling captured the 2016 USA Cycling Team Time Trial Championship on Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina, outpacing the UnitedHealthcare women by four seconds over the 33.3km course and besting third-placed Visit Dallas-DNA Pro Cycling by more than two minutes.
Related Articles
Rally's team for the event included Katherine Maine, Jasmin Glaesser, Kirsti Lay, Jessica Prinner. Emma White and Heather Fischer. Maine, Glaesser and Lay are Canadian, but the team is registered in the US and so all if its rostered riders are allowed to compete in the team time trial championship.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally Cycling
|0:44:03
|Heather Fischer
|Jasmin Glaesser
|Kirsti Lay
|Katherine Maine
|Jessica Prinner
|Emma White
|2
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:04
|Annie Ewart
|Cari Higgins
|Hayley Simmonds
|Iris Slappendel
|Lauren Tamayo
|Linda Villumsen
|3
|Visit Dallas-DNA Pro Cycling
|0:02:12
|Mandy Heintz
|Nina Laughlin
|Mia Manganello
|Amanda Miller
|Beth Anne Orton
|Anna Sanders
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy