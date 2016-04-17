Lauren Tamayo wins US criterium championship
Anderson second, Tussey third
Women Criterium: Greenville -
Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare) took the USA Cycling Pro Criterium Championship Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina, by jumping away from a break group of three with two corners to go and then holding off Rally Cycling’s Elle Anderson and Visit Dallas-DNA Pro Cycling's Sara Tussey for the win.
"It's kind of surreal," Tamayo said in the finishing straight after the race. "Our plan coming into the race obviously wasn't for me to win. Coming into the last few laps I was off the front, and I saw that we had such a big gap, I thought, 'OK, this might come down to me and I better start thinking about how to win.' It's been such a long time since I've won a race for myself, so I had to change my thinking quite a bit."
A late-race breakaway of six riders put the pressure on the bunch, with Visit Dallas-DNA Pro Cycling's riders Anna Sanders, Beth Ann Orton and Tussey going off the front with Jessica Prinner (Rally Cycling), Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) and Christina Gokey-Smith (Happy Tooth Dental).
The peloton pulled the group back with 10 laps to go, and the race reshuffled for what looked to be a bunch sprint, but with three laps to go, Tamayo, Anderson and Tussey slipped away. Tamayo jumped away with two corners to go and opened the winning gap.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
|1:26:54
|2
|Elle Anderson (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:01
|3
|Sara Tussey (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|0:00:03
|4
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:04
|5
|Tina Pic (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)
|0:00:06
|6
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)
|7
|Starla Teddergreen (KindHuman Pro Cycling Project)
|0:00:07
|8
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|9
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|0:00:08
|10
|Debbie Milne (Stradalli Cycles/Papa Johns)
|0:00:09
|11
|Heather Fischer (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:12
|12
|Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
|13
|Nicole Mertz (Hollander Cycling p/b ISCorp)
|0:00:13
|14
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|15
|Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|0:00:15
|16
|Madison Kelly (Stradalli Cycles/Papa Johns)
|0:00:16
|17
|Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|18
|Emma White (Rally Cycling)
|19
|Sarah Fader
|0:00:17
|20
|Anna Christiansen (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|21
|Beth Ann Orton (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|22
|Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
|0:00:23
|23
|Laura Jorgensen (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)
|0:00:24
|24
|Alexandra Burton (Portland Bicycle Studio)
|0:00:31
|25
|Nina Laughlin (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|0:00:52
|26
|Jessica Prinner (Rally Cycling)
|27
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|28
|Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|29
|Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
|30
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme Racing)
|31
|Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare)
|32
|Ashlyn Woods (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)
|33
|Stephanie Nave (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|34
|Payten Maness (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|35
|Hannah Arensman (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
|0:00:54
|36
|Julie Hunter (Haymarket/Starlight Custom Appa)
|37
|Cinthia Lehner (OrthoCarolina Winston Women)
|38
|Katherine Shields (OrthoCarolina Winston Women)
|39
|Arden Stelly (OrthoCarolina Winston Women)
|40
|Julia Fresne (Stradalli Cycles/Papa Johns)
|41
|Zoe Mullins (OrthoCarolina Winston Women)
|42
|Tess Oliver (QCW Cycling)
|43
|Victoria Kanizer (OrthoCarolina Winston Women)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy