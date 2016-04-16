Rally men follow women in sweep of US team time trial championship
2015 champion Holowesko-Citadel is second
Men Team Time Trial: Greenville -
Rally Cycling swept the USA Cycling Team Time Trial Championships on Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina, with the men's team following the women to the top step of the podium. Rally's six-man team covered the 33.3km course in 37 minutes, 47 seconds, 16 seconds faster than 2015 champions Holowesko-Citadel in second and 1:16 better than UnitedHealthcare in third.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally Cycling
|0:37:47
|Danny Pate
|Jesse Anthony
|Rob Britton
|Adam de Vos
|Evan Huffman
|Tom Zirbel
|2
|Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:16
|Oscar Clark
|Robin Carpenter
|Andz Flaksis
|Andrei Krasilnikau
|Travis McCabe
|Bredan Rhim
|3
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:01:16
|Karl Menzies
|Carlos Alzate
|Daniel Eaton
|Adrian Hegyvary
|Ty Magner
|Brad White
