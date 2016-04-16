Image 1 of 14 Rally men stay in a tight group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 14 Holowesko gets off to a fast start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 14 Rally men take to the trainers to warm up before the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 14 The Rally team took over the podium after winning both the mens and womens races. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 14 Danny Pate (Rally) signs a championship jersey after the teams win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 14 The mens team time trial podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 14 The Holowesko team riding wheel to wheel. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 14 Holoewsko on the way back in. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 14 The Rally team after the turnaround. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 14 UnitedHealthcare riders crest one of the hills along the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 14 The Rally men head out on course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 14 UnitedHealthcare men wait at the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 14 Tom Zirbel (Rally) warms up with teammates. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 14 UnitedHealthcare men finish off the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Rally Cycling swept the USA Cycling Team Time Trial Championships on Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina, with the men's team following the women to the top step of the podium. Rally's six-man team covered the 33.3km course in 37 minutes, 47 seconds, 16 seconds faster than 2015 champions Holowesko-Citadel in second and 1:16 better than UnitedHealthcare in third.

Related Articles Rally Cycling visits the San Diego Wind Tunnel - Gallery

Results