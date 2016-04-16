Rally Cycling visits the San Diego Wind Tunnel - Gallery

Riders from the newly crowned USA Cycling team time trial champions visited a wind tunnel in March
Three riders from Rally Cycling, which won the USA Cycling Team Time Trial Championship on Saturday, fine-tuned their form and their machines last month at the San Diego Wind Tunnel. Rob Britton, Adam de Vos and Evan Huffman joined Christopher “Dino” Edin of Hed Cycling in the wind tunnel, where they also tested Lazer Helmets' new inclination sensor, which mounts inside the helmets and warns riders when their head moves out of the aero position.
All three riders were part of Rally's team trial effort, where they covered the 33.3km course in 37 minutes, 47 seconds. Danny Pate, Tom Zirbel and Jesse Anthony filled out the six-man roster. Holowesko-Citadel, which won the inaugural event in 2015, was second, 16 seconds back, while United Healthcare was third at 1:16.
For Britton, a 31-year-old Canadian who won the Tour of the Gila last year, a top result at this weekend's US team time trial championship was only icing on top of his real goal, which is the general classification at the upcoming Amgen Tour of California. That race includes a 20km time trial in Folsom, and Britton was in San Diego hoping to shave any possible wind drag off his position and his bike. Huffman is another time trial specialist who is constantly looking to improve his position, and de Vos is the team's 22-year-old up-and-coming GC rider.
