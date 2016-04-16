Rally Cycling visits the San Diego Wind Tunnel - Gallery

Image 1 of 12 Christopher “Dino” Edin of Hed Cycling accompanied the team into the San Diego Wind Tunnel to help the riders of Rally Cycling dial in their positions. Dino is one the world’s foremost experts on bicycle aerodynamics. (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 2 of 12 Dino goes over drag data with Rob Britton before making changes to his position. (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 3 of 12 Huffman sets the angle on the Lazer inclination sensor. Once set, the inclination sensor will vibrate and beep to notify the rider when their head is out of position. (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 4 of 12 During its time in the wind tunnel, the team was testing Lazer’s inclination sensor. The inclination sensor mounts inside the team’s Lazer helmets and warns the rider when their head moves out of the aero position. (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 5 of 12 Every angle of the testing process recorded to allow evaluation of the rider’s position. The camera mounted above the rider shows how changes in position affect airflow over the rider’s back. (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 6 of 12 A look at Huffman’s handlebar setup at the start of the day. Through testing it was shown that Huffman could lower his drag by raising his bar height, but bringing his elbows in closer together. (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 7 of 12 Edin and Huffman discuss the data after the first round of testing, and discuss possible changes that could be made to his position. (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 8 of 12 Evan Huffman focuses on keeping his position as steady as possible while simulating race speeds. (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 9 of 12 Adam De Vos fine tunes his time trial position. De Vos’s position was already extremely efficient so the changes made were minor. (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 10 of 12 Britton gets up to speed inside the San Diego Wind Tunnel. The 2015 Tour of the Gila champion looks to improve against the clock and challenge for the overall at the Tour of California. (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 11 of 12 Rally Cycling mechanic Erik Maresjo makes adjustments to the armrests on Adam De Vos’s Hed Corsair aerobars. (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 12 of 12 Adam De Vos, Evan Huffman and Rob Britton of Rally Cycling (Image credit: Rally Cycling)

Three riders from Rally Cycling, which won the USA Cycling Team Time Trial Championship on Saturday, fine-tuned their form and their machines last month at the San Diego Wind Tunnel. Rob Britton, Adam de Vos and Evan Huffman joined Christopher “Dino” Edin of Hed Cycling in the wind tunnel, where they also tested Lazer Helmets' new inclination sensor, which mounts inside the helmets and warns riders when their head moves out of the aero position.

All three riders were part of Rally's team trial effort, where they covered the 33.3km course in 37 minutes, 47 seconds. Danny Pate, Tom Zirbel and Jesse Anthony filled out the six-man roster. Holowesko-Citadel, which won the inaugural event in 2015, was second, 16 seconds back, while United Healthcare was third at 1:16.

For Britton, a 31-year-old Canadian who won the Tour of the Gila last year, a top result at this weekend's US team time trial championship was only icing on top of his real goal, which is the general classification at the upcoming Amgen Tour of California. That race includes a 20km time trial in Folsom, and Britton was in San Diego hoping to shave any possible wind drag off his position and his bike. Huffman is another time trial specialist who is constantly looking to improve his position, and de Vos is the team's 22-year-old up-and-coming GC rider.