Image 1 of 23 Todays top three for the men (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 23 Jesse Anthony (Rally) gets cheered on by the crowd (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 23 UnitedHealthcare chase a break with ten laps to go (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 23 UnitedHealthcare comes to the front in the final laps (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 23 Brad Huff (Rally) leads the sprint to the line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 23 Brad Huff (Rally) taking the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 23 Riders go single file along todays tree lined course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 23 A rider goes to the pit after a crash (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 23 The scene in Greenville for todays criterium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 23 UnitedHealthcare chases hard (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 23 Jesse Anthony (Rally) on the attack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 23 Jesse Anthony (Rally) rides solo off the front of the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 23 The men go single file through turn one (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 23 The men leave the start line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 23 Brad Huff (Rally) back in the field before his win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 23 Travis McCabe (Holowesko) takes one of todays tight turns (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 23 John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) fights his way to the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 23 Danny Pate (Rally) gets off the front of the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 23 John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) in the field after a crash (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 23 Brad Huff (Rally) back at the front after a crash (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 23 Daniel Holloway (Giant) leans through a turn (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 23 The men get strung out through downtown Greenville (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 23 Charles "Brad" Huff wins the 2016 USA Cycling Pro Criterium Championship in Greenville, South Carolina (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) upset the UnitedHealthcare "Blue Train" Sunday at the USA Cycling Pro Criterium Championships in Greenville South, Carolina to take the win and the stars-and-stripes jersey.

Huff went through the final corner in third position but was able to come around UnitedHealthcare's John Murphy and Luke Keough down the finishing straight.

The newly crowned champion said out-dueling UnitedHealthcare's superior numbers required patience.

"Patience the whole time," he said. "UnitedHealthcare rode an amazing race. They went to the front with about 14 laps to go. Everyone just had to play their cards."

Rally Cycling went into the race obviously hoping to wear down UnitedHealthcare by putting multiple riders up the road, with Jesse Anthony, the designated rabbit for the day, taking the most turns off the front.

The final move that was swept up in the closing laps included Anthony and his Rally teammate Tom Soladay putting the pressure on the UnitedHealthcare-led chase.

"We were hoping they were going to be able to stay off the front, but UHC had it wrapped up with four laps to go," Huff said. "It got a little hairy behind them but we all were patient. We've all been at this game for awhile, and everyone wanted to finish intact."

Elite US criterium champion Daniel Holloway (Giant Racing) lined up behind the "Blue Train," followed by Rally and Huff. On the final lap Holloway tried to jump past the UnitedHealthcare line-up, but he wasn't able to make the leap. UnitedHealthcare delivered Murphy and Keough first and second through the final corner, then Huff took over.

"They actually sat up into the last corner," Huff said of the UHC lead-out as Keough and Murphy set up for their sprints. "But I was savvy enough and I knew their tricks, so I jumped around them and I got to their last three guys, and then out of the corner it was just kind of luck and leg speed."

Full Results