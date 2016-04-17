Brad Huff wins 2016 US criterium title
UnitedHealthcare's Murphy and Keough finish second and third
Men Criterium: Greenville -
Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) upset the UnitedHealthcare "Blue Train" Sunday at the USA Cycling Pro Criterium Championships in Greenville South, Carolina to take the win and the stars-and-stripes jersey.
Huff went through the final corner in third position but was able to come around UnitedHealthcare's John Murphy and Luke Keough down the finishing straight.
The newly crowned champion said out-dueling UnitedHealthcare's superior numbers required patience.
"Patience the whole time," he said. "UnitedHealthcare rode an amazing race. They went to the front with about 14 laps to go. Everyone just had to play their cards."
Rally Cycling went into the race obviously hoping to wear down UnitedHealthcare by putting multiple riders up the road, with Jesse Anthony, the designated rabbit for the day, taking the most turns off the front.
The final move that was swept up in the closing laps included Anthony and his Rally teammate Tom Soladay putting the pressure on the UnitedHealthcare-led chase.
"We were hoping they were going to be able to stay off the front, but UHC had it wrapped up with four laps to go," Huff said. "It got a little hairy behind them but we all were patient. We've all been at this game for awhile, and everyone wanted to finish intact."
Elite US criterium champion Daniel Holloway (Giant Racing) lined up behind the "Blue Train," followed by Rally and Huff. On the final lap Holloway tried to jump past the UnitedHealthcare line-up, but he wasn't able to make the leap. UnitedHealthcare delivered Murphy and Keough first and second through the final corner, then Huff took over.
"They actually sat up into the last corner," Huff said of the UHC lead-out as Keough and Murphy set up for their sprints. "But I was savvy enough and I knew their tricks, so I jumped around them and I got to their last three guys, and then out of the corner it was just kind of luck and leg speed."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brad Huff (Rally Cycling)
|1:48:31
|2
|John Murphy (Unitedhealthcare)
|3
|Luke Keough (Unitedhealthcare)
|0:00:01
|4
|Travis McCabe (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team)
|5
|Tyler Magner (Unitedhealthcare)
|6
|Daniel Holloway (Giant Racing)
|7
|Cory Greenberg (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling)
|0:00:02
|8
|Philip O'Donnell (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|9
|Michael Keller (Icc Bissell-Abg-Giant)
|10
|Hogan Sills (Icc Bissell-Abg-Giant)
|0:00:05
|11
|Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
|12
|Thomas Gibbons (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)
|13
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:06
|14
|Brad Neagos (Icc Bissell-Abg-Giant)
|15
|John Harris (Green Line Velo)
|16
|Zack Allison (Elevate Pro Cycling P/B Bicycle)
|0:00:07
|17
|Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:08
|18
|Camilo Zambrano (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling)
|19
|Robin Carpenter (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team)
|0:00:11
|20
|Timothy Mitchell (Ccb Racing)
|21
|Cooper Willsey (Ccb Racing)
|0:00:12
|22
|Noah Granigan (Ccb Racing)
|0:00:13
|23
|Scottie Weiss (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker)
|24
|Christopher Uberti (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|0:00:18
|25
|Benjamin Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|0:00:21
|26
|Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)
|27
|Bradley White (Unitedhealthcare)
|28
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team)
|0:00:24
|29
|Mac Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team)
|30
|Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|31
|Joseph Schmalz (Elevate Pro Cycling P/B Bicycle)
|32
|Frank Travieso (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)
|0:00:25
|33
|Thomas Zirbel (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:28
|34
|Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)
|0:00:37
|35
|Joshua Ruiz (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling)
|0:00:38
|36
|Michael Stoop (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker)
|37
|Jared Nieters (Haymarket/Starlight Custom Appa)
|38
|Willem Kaiser (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)
|0:00:39
|39
|Oliver Flautt (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:56
|40
|Andrew Scarano (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)
|0:01:05
|41
|Parker Kyzer (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|42
|Jordan Diekema (Icc Bissell-Abg-Giant)
|0:01:11
|43
|Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
|0:01:12
|44
|Tanner Putt (Unitedhealthcare)
|0:01:46
|45
|David Williams (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:01:49
|46
|Jesse Anthony (Rally Cycling)
|0:02:00
|47
|Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker)
|48
|Hilton Clarke (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling)
|49
|Curtis White (Rally Cycling)
|50
|Gregory Capelle (Haymarket/Starlight Custom Appa)
|51
|Steven Perezluha (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker)
|52
|Cory Williams (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling)
|53
|Jake Silverberg (Astellas Cycling Team)
|54
|Taylor Pearman (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|55
|Jonah Meadvancort (Lupus Racing Team)
|56
|Christopher Jones (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|57
|Shane Braley (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker)
|58
|Joshua Friedman (Green Line Velo)
