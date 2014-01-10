14 Masters titles awarded in Boulder
Gonzales tops Cozza in elite master's race
Masters Races: Men: 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70+ - Women: 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60+
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Henry Kramer (California Giant Cycling)
|0:38:10
|2
|Norman Kreiss (California Giant Cycling)
|3
|Karl Kiester (Great Divide Brewing Company)
|0:00:10
|4
|Russell Thorstrom
|0:00:48
|5
|John Wilson
|0:00:55
|6
|Robert Downs
|7
|William Capron (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:01:49
|8
|Brad Young (nycross.com)
|9
|Kevin Callahan (Cycle Lodge)
|0:02:16
|10
|John Thompson (Mt. Borah Epic Team)
|0:02:22
|11
|Alan Blanchard (Finkraft)
|0:02:35
|12
|Hal Mckelvy
|0:03:07
|13
|Michael Schaub (Feedback Sports Racing)
|0:03:19
|14
|George Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:03:21
|15
|Thomas Prehn (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:03:29
|16
|Derek Griggs
|0:03:31
|17
|Kevin Saint Clair (Delaware Valley Racing)
|0:03:34
|18
|Jeff Payne (RLW Cycling Team)
|0:03:37
|19
|Brook Watts (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
|0:03:39
|20
|Mark Abele
|0:03:43
|21
|Jay Thornton
|0:04:04
|22
|Mark Taylor (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:04:31
|23
|James Everett (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:04:39
|24
|Jim Gentes
|0:04:42
|25
|John Bliss (Team Small Batch)
|0:04:47
|26
|Chris Beaudin (Real D-Amgen Masters Cycling)
|0:05:01
|27
|Kevin Raymond (Avanti Racing Club)
|0:05:08
|28
|Martin Soetaert (ROL Wheels)
|0:05:41
|29
|Timothy Shea (Blue Steel Cyclery)
|0:05:52
|30
|Jan Bear (Bike n Sport Racing)
|0:05:59
|31
|Scott Reynolds (Guys Racing Club)
|0:06:07
|32
|Randy Kerr (Team Momentum)
|0:06:26
|33
|Glen Larson (Southern Colorado Velo)
|0:06:40
|34
|Dag Selander (Mt. Borah Epic Team)
|0:06:42
|35
|Robert Stanley (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:06:43
|36
|Tim Itin
|0:07:03
|37
|Robert Willcox (Sun Coast Velo)
|0:07:22
|38
|Robert Campbell (Old School Racing)
|0:07:41
|39
|John Hansen (CA Cycling Club)
|0:07:49
|40
|Erik Salander (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club)
|0:08:14
|41
|Thomas Catalano (Essex County Velo)
|0:08:18
|42
|Dennis Smith (Bike Line)
|43
|Jeffrey Brown (Real D-Amgen Masters Cycling)
|44
|Eric Houck (Fort Collins Cycling Team)
|0:08:44
|45
|Ken Brecheisen (Rocky Mountain Road Club)
|0:08:45
|46
|Robert Milligan (Jet City Velo)
|0:09:01
|47
|Steve Lamont (Durango Wheel Club)
|0:09:06
|48
|Randall Silva (NM Devo)
|0:09:32
|49
|Paul Sadoff
|0:09:45
|50
|James Bowen (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|51
|Rich Larson (Durango Devo)
|0:09:48
|52
|Thomas Dewey (Southern Colorado Velo)
|0:09:57
|53
|Ned Smith (Fort Collins Cycling Team)
|0:10:15
|54
|Richard Sweeney (Old School Racing)
|0:10:27
|55
|Doug Squires
|0:11:08
|56 (-2 laps)
|Jim Noble
|57
|David Mitchell (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)
|DNS
|John Bucksbaum (The Pony Shop)
|DNS
|Geoffrey Chandler (Speedway Wheelmen)
|DNS
|Thomas Hayles
|DNS
|Alan Hills
|DNS
|Marshall Leininger (Stark Velo)
|DNS
|Edwin Rambuski (Team Rambuski Law)
|DNS
|Robert Schueler (Jet City Velo)
|DNS
|Paul Schwartz (Orlando Road Club)
|DNF
|Brent Solman (High Peaks Masters)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hardwick Gregg (Birmingham Velo)
|0:40:52
|2
|D Douglas Long (360 Racing)
|0:00:08
|3
|Charles Townsend (NorthStar Development)
|0:00:24
|4
|Glen Jones (Trek Midwest Team)
|0:00:42
|5
|Erik Brooks (Avanti Racing Club)
|0:00:58
|6
|Michael Longmire (Jacobson-Schutte Cycling Team)
|0:01:37
|7
|Robert Dillon (Green Mountain Bicycle Club)
|8
|Fred Wittwer (Charm City Cycling LLC)
|0:01:59
|9
|James Day (Bike n Sport Racing)
|10
|David Beals (nycross.com)
|0:02:11
|11
|Malcolm Mccollam (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|0:02:27
|12
|Richard Pearson (Team Kaos Cycling)
|0:02:28
|13
|Donald Bauder
|0:02:48
|14
|Matthew Moore (Clinton Cycling Club)
|0:03:03
|15
|Eric Perryman (Schwab Cycles Racing Team)
|16
|Ken Rodgers
|0:03:06
|17
|Landon Beachy (Twisted Spokes Racing Team)
|0:03:39
|18
|Tim Holbrook
|0:03:42
|19
|Patrick Kennedy (Boo Bicycles - TrainingPeaks)
|0:05:02
|20
|Harold Parker (360 Racing)
|0:05:27
|21
|Jeff Huser (NM Devo)
|0:05:32
|22
|John Wentling (Midwest Masters Cycling Team-KS)
|0:05:52
|23
|Richard Sachs (Connecticut Yankee BC)
|0:06:34
|24
|Tim Downing (Louisville Velo Club/ Team Louisville Cyclery)
|0:06:53
|25
|Michael Spak (Schwab Cycles Racing Team)
|0:07:43
|26
|Dawes Wilson
|0:07:46
|27
|George Scott (Swift Cycling)
|0:08:31
|28
|David Hydrick (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|0:10:08
|29
|Butch Stinton (Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers Cycling Team)
|0:10:29
|30
|Jerry White
|0:10:40
|31
|Girvan Kroesing (Front Rangers Cycling Club)
|0:10:58
|32
|Kerry Shields (Mock Orange Bikes)
|0:11:35
|33
|Cory Kramer (Old School Racing)
|0:11:49
|34
|Chris Canfield (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:15:04
|DNS
|Galen Classen (International Christian Cycling Club)
|DNS
|Scott Glasscock (Team Rio Grande)
|DNS
|Wayne Gorry
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phillip Bannister (Putney Bicycle Club)
|0:43:03
|2
|Robert Ogren (The Fix Studio)
|0:00:18
|3
|Lewis Rollins (Velosport Racing)
|0:01:21
|4
|John Ruger
|0:01:29
|5
|Allan Marvin (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)
|0:01:51
|6
|Rick Abbott (Excel Sports Boulder)
|0:02:12
|7
|John Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club)
|0:02:17
|8
|Charles South (Men Of Steel Racing LLC)
|0:03:42
|9
|Ken Burst (Team Momentum)
|0:06:30
|10
|Richard Bagienski (Durango Wheel Club)
|0:06:59
|11
|John Adamson (Twisted Spokes Racing Team)
|0:08:24
|12
|Richard Elliott (International Christian Cycling Club)
|0:08:59
|14
|Whitney Fanning (Bicycles Outback Racing)
|0:00:52
|DNS
|Leone Pizzini (First State Velo Sport)
|DNF
|Richard Wall
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Llamas (Montrose Cycling Club)
|0:51:23
|2
|Loren Hettinger (Schwab Cycles Racing Team)
|0:01:03
|DNS
|Gary Myers
|DNS
|John Ooyen (Real D-Amgen Masters Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ronald Riley
|0:51:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Walter Axthelm (Durango Wheel Club)
|0:41:05
|2
|Frederic Schmid (Bicycles Outback Racing)
|0:03:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frank Gonzalez (Montana Velo)
|0:48:25
|2
|Craig Cozza (UPMC/ Pro Bikes)
|0:00:30
|3
|James Coats (California Giant Cycling)
|0:00:40
|4
|Michael Hogan (Team Kappius)
|0:00:42
|5
|Ralf Warmuth (Finkraft)
|0:00:59
|6
|Todd Cassan
|0:01:46
|7
|Donald Seib (Bikeman.com)
|0:03:05
|8
|Robert Meighan (California Giant Cycling)
|0:03:23
|9
|Christopher Adolf (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|0:03:36
|10
|Joseph Burtoni (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|0:03:47
|11
|Doug Richards (Blue Sky Velo)
|0:04:15
|12
|Chris Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club)
|0:04:20
|13
|Jeff Ofsanko (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
|14
|Danny Warner (Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|0:04:43
|15
|Waldek Stepniowski (Team LUNA Chix)
|0:04:56
|16
|Craig Hofer
|0:05:03
|17
|John King (Amateur Cycling Club of Memphis)
|0:05:22
|18
|Michael Brazel (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))
|0:05:29
|19
|Charles Brown
|0:05:58
|20
|Casey Cook (The Bicycle Company Team)
|0:06:08
|21
|Bruce Whitesel (Green Mountain Sports Velo)
|0:06:17
|22
|Dave Eckel (Team Wisconsin)
|0:06:23
|23
|Steve Mcnamee (Le Scomparse Cycling Team)
|0:06:41
|24
|Steven Brady (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))
|0:07:04
|25
|Frank Smith (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:07:17
|26
|David Tricamo
|0:07:18
|27
|Emil Gercke (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:07:33
|28
|Bill Okeefe (Charm City Cycling LLC)
|0:07:43
|29
|Jeffrey Unruh (Slimenundgrossen)
|0:07:50
|30
|Daniel Miller
|0:07:51
|31
|Joey Machado (Bicycle Sport Shop Club)
|0:07:59
|32
|Eric Long (Real D-Amgen Masters Cycling)
|0:08:04
|33
|Joseph Paulson (Boulder Orthopedics)
|0:08:19
|34
|Patrick Smith (Comprehensive Racing/Salem Cycle)
|0:08:43
|35
|David Gelderloos (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:08:57
|36
|Kirk Rhinehart (Spindoc Cycling)
|0:09:15
|37
|Justin Green (Team Kappius)
|0:09:32
|38
|John Cribari (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:09:58
|39 (-1 lap)
|Nick Christofalos (Activator Cycle Club)
|40
|Ries Robinson (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling)
|41
|Jon Antonneau
|42
|Nathan Sheafor (Bobs Bicycles Cycling Club)
|43
|Jeffrey Taylor
|44
|Robert Dahlstrom (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|45
|Douglas Robison (Team Rocky Mountain Health Plans)
|46 (-2 laps)
|Michael Bohn (Plano Athletic Cycling Club/PACC)
|47
|John Mcmanus (Durango Wheel Club)
|48
|Jim Mason (International Christian Cycling Club)
|49
|Andrew Wacker (Team Body Sync)
|50
|Paul Watkins (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|51
|Paul Lastayo (Ski Utah|Plan 7)
|52
|Kirk Morrison (Ag3r)
|53
|Andy Ramirez
|54 (-3 laps)
|Andy Keesler (Liberty Cycle Inc.)
|DNS
|Frank Hibbitts (Verge Sport/Test Pilot)
|DNS
|Troy Kimball (Finkraft)
|DNS
|David Ryan (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|DNS
|Pablo Santa Cruz (FloridaVelo)
|DNS
|David Turner
|DNF
|Mike Gettinger
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karen Hogan (Team Kappius)
|0:32:36
|2
|Margell Abel (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:00:38
|3
|Tracy Yates (Tough Girl Cycling)
|0:01:51
|4
|Laura Trace
|0:01:52
|5
|Katrina Baumsteiger (Team Rambuski Law)
|0:02:04
|6
|Kristie Arend (Boulder Running Company Cycling Team)
|0:02:11
|7
|Melanie Lewis
|0:02:13
|8
|Joan Orgeldinger (Naked Women's Racing)
|0:02:14
|9
|Rhonda Morin
|0:02:50
|10
|Jessica Bernstein (Boulder Running Company Cycling Team)
|0:03:12
|11
|Tamara Donnelly (Puget Sound Cycling Club)
|0:03:22
|12
|Kimberly Nuffer (Boulder Orthopedics)
|0:03:31
|13
|Marian Mead (GS Boulder/Organic India)
|0:04:03
|14
|Cristienne Beam (Tough Girl Cycling)
|0:04:40
|15
|Michele Moffat
|0:05:05
|16
|Kim Bishop (Fiets Maan Racing p/b Luna Cycles)
|0:05:28
|17
|Cynthia Milnick (Fort Collins Cycling Team)
|0:06:42
|18
|Jennifer Robinson (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling)
|19
|Dorothy Wong (The TEAM)
|0:06:48
|20
|Elizabeth Rowley (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:09:25
|21
|Kristin Lucido (Mirage)
|0:10:45
|22
|Judi Mumm (High Desert Bicycles Team)
|0:11:51
|23
|Wendy Guilbeau (Slimenundgrossen)
|0:12:36
|DNS
|Elaine Bothe
|DNS
|Robin Kaminsky (StageOne Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Kim Nordquist (Old School Racing)
|DNS
|Christina Probert (The TEAM)
|DNS
|Britta Siegel
|DNS
|Lindsay Zucco (PSIMET Racing)
|DNF
|Kimberly Pettit (Team Soundpony)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ann Trombley
|0:32:56
|2
|Leeann Storino (Celo Pacific)
|0:01:02
|3
|Michele Bliss (Team Small Batch)
|0:02:31
|4
|Julie Lewis-Sroka (Lake Effect Cycling Team)
|0:03:07
|5
|Deirdre Garvey (High Peaks Masters)
|0:03:22
|6
|Victoria Sama (Adventures Edge)
|0:04:06
|7
|Kathryn Judson (Green Mountain Sports Velo)
|0:04:59
|8
|Susan Prieto (Blue Sky Velo)
|0:05:28
|9
|Susan Thompson (Celo Pacific)
|0:07:29
|10
|Julie Thompson (Mt. Borah Epic Team)
|0:07:59
|11
|Sarah Barber (Goosetown Racing Club)
|0:08:01
|12
|Renee Abboud (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:08:21
|13
|Lisa Fitzgerald
|0:08:58
|14
|Karen Smith (Old School Racing)
|0:08:59
|15
|Sue Rawley
|0:09:08
|16
|Darcy Tiglas (Fort Collins Cycling Team)
|0:09:10
|17
|Kathleen Porter (Twisted Spokes Racing Team)
|0:11:48
|18
|Sally Higgins (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:12:06
|21
|Teresa Jarzemkoski (Slimenundgrossen)
|0:01:46
|22
|Sandy Mercurio (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)
|0:06:18
|DNS
|Chandler Rhinehart (Spindoc Cycling)
|DNF
|Diana Tanner (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Howat (Ski Utah|Plan 7)
|0:35:28
|2
|Susan Lynch (Bell Lap Cycling Club)
|0:00:19
|3
|Kim Bear (New Mexico Spokette Racing Team)
|0:01:24
|4
|Catherine Ebeling (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
|0:01:52
|5
|Terri Smith (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:02:43
|6
|Rebecca Williams (Slimenundgrossen)
|0:05:38
|7
|Linda Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club)
|8
|Ellen Laird (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)
|0:09:31
|9
|Sandra Morrissey (Team Cross (TCNM))
|0:10:09
|DNS
|Sheila Senft (Sustainable Endurance Coaching)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maurine Sweeney (Old School Racing)
|0:36:08
|2
|Tove Shere (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling)
|0:00:18
|3
|Carol Ruckle (Team Redlands)
|0:04:15
|4
|Glenda Taylor (Free State Racing)
|0:05:47
|5
|Catherine Nicoletti (CROSS PROPZ RACING)
|0:09:38
|DNS
|Charlotte Miller (Pikes Peak Velo)
|DNS
|Frances Summerhill (Front Rangers Cycling Club)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martha Iverson (K4 Racing)
|0:43:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Lockhart (Northeast Bicycle Club (NEBC))
|0:26:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nina Baum
|0:42:58
|2
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Colonel's /Sho-Air)
|0:00:28
|3
|Catherine Moore (Squadra Di Servitori)
|0:01:05
|4
|Kristal Boni (Rapid Racing)
|0:01:12
|5
|Lisa Hudson (Feedback Sports Racing)
|0:01:14
|6
|Kristin Weber (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:01:57
|7
|Emma Dunn (Feedback Sports Racing)
|0:02:15
|8
|Lauren Costantini
|0:02:29
|9
|Heidi Beck (Twin Six)
|0:03:55
|10
|Jauron Vetter (Blue Steel Cyclery)
|11
|Heather Szabo
|0:04:44
|12
|Kelly Chang
|0:05:25
|13
|Hollie Mcgovern (CalNorte VC Switchbacks)
|0:06:18
|14
|Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
|0:06:21
|15
|Erin Mascelli (SRAM Factory)
|16
|Susan Adamkovics (Naked Women's Racing)
|0:06:59
|17
|Kimberly Thomas (Velo City Cycles)
|0:07:38
|18
|Jessica Whiton (xXx Racing)
|0:08:04
|19
|Marina Lepikhina (Tough Girl Cycling)
|0:08:44
|20
|Lorna Pomeroy (GS Boulder/Organic India)
|21
|Shelby Katz (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:08:45
|22 (-1 lap)
|Lori Antolec (Outdoor Divas Cycling)
|23 (-2 laps)
|Janet Trubey (North Carolina Cyclocross)
|DNS
|Samantha Dery (Destination Cycling)
|DNS
|Deb Sweeney Whitmore (Globalbike Racing)
