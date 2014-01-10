Trending

14 Masters titles awarded in Boulder

Gonzales tops Cozza in elite master's race

Results

Men - Master - 55-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henry Kramer (California Giant Cycling)0:38:10
2Norman Kreiss (California Giant Cycling)
3Karl Kiester (Great Divide Brewing Company)0:00:10
4Russell Thorstrom0:00:48
5John Wilson0:00:55
6Robert Downs
7William Capron (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:01:49
8Brad Young (nycross.com)
9Kevin Callahan (Cycle Lodge)0:02:16
10John Thompson (Mt. Borah Epic Team)0:02:22
11Alan Blanchard (Finkraft)0:02:35
12Hal Mckelvy0:03:07
13Michael Schaub (Feedback Sports Racing)0:03:19
14George Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)0:03:21
15Thomas Prehn (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:03:29
16Derek Griggs0:03:31
17Kevin Saint Clair (Delaware Valley Racing)0:03:34
18Jeff Payne (RLW Cycling Team)0:03:37
19Brook Watts (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)0:03:39
20Mark Abele0:03:43
21Jay Thornton0:04:04
22Mark Taylor (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:04:31
23James Everett (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:04:39
24Jim Gentes0:04:42
25John Bliss (Team Small Batch)0:04:47
26Chris Beaudin (Real D-Amgen Masters Cycling)0:05:01
27Kevin Raymond (Avanti Racing Club)0:05:08
28Martin Soetaert (ROL Wheels)0:05:41
29Timothy Shea (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:05:52
30Jan Bear (Bike n Sport Racing)0:05:59
31Scott Reynolds (Guys Racing Club)0:06:07
32Randy Kerr (Team Momentum)0:06:26
33Glen Larson (Southern Colorado Velo)0:06:40
34Dag Selander (Mt. Borah Epic Team)0:06:42
35Robert Stanley (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:06:43
36Tim Itin0:07:03
37Robert Willcox (Sun Coast Velo)0:07:22
38Robert Campbell (Old School Racing)0:07:41
39John Hansen (CA Cycling Club)0:07:49
40Erik Salander (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club)0:08:14
41Thomas Catalano (Essex County Velo)0:08:18
42Dennis Smith (Bike Line)
43Jeffrey Brown (Real D-Amgen Masters Cycling)
44Eric Houck (Fort Collins Cycling Team)0:08:44
45Ken Brecheisen (Rocky Mountain Road Club)0:08:45
46Robert Milligan (Jet City Velo)0:09:01
47Steve Lamont (Durango Wheel Club)0:09:06
48Randall Silva (NM Devo)0:09:32
49Paul Sadoff0:09:45
50James Bowen (Boulder Cycle Sport)
51Rich Larson (Durango Devo)0:09:48
52Thomas Dewey (Southern Colorado Velo)0:09:57
53Ned Smith (Fort Collins Cycling Team)0:10:15
54Richard Sweeney (Old School Racing)0:10:27
55Doug Squires0:11:08
56 (-2 laps)Jim Noble
57David Mitchell (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)
DNSJohn Bucksbaum (The Pony Shop)
DNSGeoffrey Chandler (Speedway Wheelmen)
DNSThomas Hayles
DNSAlan Hills
DNSMarshall Leininger (Stark Velo)
DNSEdwin Rambuski (Team Rambuski Law)
DNSRobert Schueler (Jet City Velo)
DNSPaul Schwartz (Orlando Road Club)
DNFBrent Solman (High Peaks Masters)

Men - Master - 60-64
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hardwick Gregg (Birmingham Velo)0:40:52
2D Douglas Long (360 Racing)0:00:08
3Charles Townsend (NorthStar Development)0:00:24
4Glen Jones (Trek Midwest Team)0:00:42
5Erik Brooks (Avanti Racing Club)0:00:58
6Michael Longmire (Jacobson-Schutte Cycling Team)0:01:37
7Robert Dillon (Green Mountain Bicycle Club)
8Fred Wittwer (Charm City Cycling LLC)0:01:59
9James Day (Bike n Sport Racing)
10David Beals (nycross.com)0:02:11
11Malcolm Mccollam (Tulsa Wheelmen)0:02:27
12Richard Pearson (Team Kaos Cycling)0:02:28
13Donald Bauder0:02:48
14Matthew Moore (Clinton Cycling Club)0:03:03
15Eric Perryman (Schwab Cycles Racing Team)
16Ken Rodgers0:03:06
17Landon Beachy (Twisted Spokes Racing Team)0:03:39
18Tim Holbrook0:03:42
19Patrick Kennedy (Boo Bicycles - TrainingPeaks)0:05:02
20Harold Parker (360 Racing)0:05:27
21Jeff Huser (NM Devo)0:05:32
22John Wentling (Midwest Masters Cycling Team-KS)0:05:52
23Richard Sachs (Connecticut Yankee BC)0:06:34
24Tim Downing (Louisville Velo Club/ Team Louisville Cyclery)0:06:53
25Michael Spak (Schwab Cycles Racing Team)0:07:43
26Dawes Wilson0:07:46
27George Scott (Swift Cycling)0:08:31
28David Hydrick (Tulsa Wheelmen)0:10:08
29Butch Stinton (Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers Cycling Team)0:10:29
30Jerry White0:10:40
31Girvan Kroesing (Front Rangers Cycling Club)0:10:58
32Kerry Shields (Mock Orange Bikes)0:11:35
33Cory Kramer (Old School Racing)0:11:49
34Chris Canfield (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:15:04
DNSGalen Classen (International Christian Cycling Club)
DNSScott Glasscock (Team Rio Grande)
DNSWayne Gorry

Men - Master - 65-69
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Bannister (Putney Bicycle Club)0:43:03
2Robert Ogren (The Fix Studio)0:00:18
3Lewis Rollins (Velosport Racing)0:01:21
4John Ruger0:01:29
5Allan Marvin (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)0:01:51
6Rick Abbott (Excel Sports Boulder)0:02:12
7John Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club)0:02:17
8Charles South (Men Of Steel Racing LLC)0:03:42
9Ken Burst (Team Momentum)0:06:30
10Richard Bagienski (Durango Wheel Club)0:06:59
11John Adamson (Twisted Spokes Racing Team)0:08:24
12Richard Elliott (International Christian Cycling Club)0:08:59
14Whitney Fanning (Bicycles Outback Racing)0:00:52
DNSLeone Pizzini (First State Velo Sport)
DNFRichard Wall

Men - Master - 70-74
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Llamas (Montrose Cycling Club)0:51:23
2Loren Hettinger (Schwab Cycles Racing Team)0:01:03
DNSGary Myers
DNSJohn Ooyen (Real D-Amgen Masters Cycling)

Men - Master - 75-79
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ronald Riley0:51:08

Men - Master - 80-84
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Walter Axthelm (Durango Wheel Club)0:41:05
2Frederic Schmid (Bicycles Outback Racing)0:03:51

Men - Cat 1/2/3 - Master - 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frank Gonzalez (Montana Velo)0:48:25
2Craig Cozza (UPMC/ Pro Bikes)0:00:30
3James Coats (California Giant Cycling)0:00:40
4Michael Hogan (Team Kappius)0:00:42
5Ralf Warmuth (Finkraft)0:00:59
6Todd Cassan0:01:46
7Donald Seib (Bikeman.com)0:03:05
8Robert Meighan (California Giant Cycling)0:03:23
9Christopher Adolf (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:03:36
10Joseph Burtoni (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)0:03:47
11Doug Richards (Blue Sky Velo)0:04:15
12Chris Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club)0:04:20
13Jeff Ofsanko (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
14Danny Warner (Village-Verdigris Cycling)0:04:43
15Waldek Stepniowski (Team LUNA Chix)0:04:56
16Craig Hofer0:05:03
17John King (Amateur Cycling Club of Memphis)0:05:22
18Michael Brazel (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))0:05:29
19Charles Brown0:05:58
20Casey Cook (The Bicycle Company Team)0:06:08
21Bruce Whitesel (Green Mountain Sports Velo)0:06:17
22Dave Eckel (Team Wisconsin)0:06:23
23Steve Mcnamee (Le Scomparse Cycling Team)0:06:41
24Steven Brady (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))0:07:04
25Frank Smith (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:07:17
26David Tricamo0:07:18
27Emil Gercke (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:07:33
28Bill Okeefe (Charm City Cycling LLC)0:07:43
29Jeffrey Unruh (Slimenundgrossen)0:07:50
30Daniel Miller0:07:51
31Joey Machado (Bicycle Sport Shop Club)0:07:59
32Eric Long (Real D-Amgen Masters Cycling)0:08:04
33Joseph Paulson (Boulder Orthopedics)0:08:19
34Patrick Smith (Comprehensive Racing/Salem Cycle)0:08:43
35David Gelderloos (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:08:57
36Kirk Rhinehart (Spindoc Cycling)0:09:15
37Justin Green (Team Kappius)0:09:32
38John Cribari (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:09:58
39 (-1 lap)Nick Christofalos (Activator Cycle Club)
40Ries Robinson (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling)
41Jon Antonneau
42Nathan Sheafor (Bobs Bicycles Cycling Club)
43Jeffrey Taylor
44Robert Dahlstrom (Boulder Cycle Sport)
45Douglas Robison (Team Rocky Mountain Health Plans)
46 (-2 laps)Michael Bohn (Plano Athletic Cycling Club/PACC)
47John Mcmanus (Durango Wheel Club)
48Jim Mason (International Christian Cycling Club)
49Andrew Wacker (Team Body Sync)
50Paul Watkins (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
51Paul Lastayo (Ski Utah|Plan 7)
52Kirk Morrison (Ag3r)
53Andy Ramirez
54 (-3 laps)Andy Keesler (Liberty Cycle Inc.)
DNSFrank Hibbitts (Verge Sport/Test Pilot)
DNSTroy Kimball (Finkraft)
DNSDavid Ryan (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
DNSPablo Santa Cruz (FloridaVelo)
DNSDavid Turner
DNFMike Gettinger

Women - Master - 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karen Hogan (Team Kappius)0:32:36
2Margell Abel (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:00:38
3Tracy Yates (Tough Girl Cycling)0:01:51
4Laura Trace0:01:52
5Katrina Baumsteiger (Team Rambuski Law)0:02:04
6Kristie Arend (Boulder Running Company Cycling Team)0:02:11
7Melanie Lewis0:02:13
8Joan Orgeldinger (Naked Women's Racing)0:02:14
9Rhonda Morin0:02:50
10Jessica Bernstein (Boulder Running Company Cycling Team)0:03:12
11Tamara Donnelly (Puget Sound Cycling Club)0:03:22
12Kimberly Nuffer (Boulder Orthopedics)0:03:31
13Marian Mead (GS Boulder/Organic India)0:04:03
14Cristienne Beam (Tough Girl Cycling)0:04:40
15Michele Moffat0:05:05
16Kim Bishop (Fiets Maan Racing p/b Luna Cycles)0:05:28
17Cynthia Milnick (Fort Collins Cycling Team)0:06:42
18Jennifer Robinson (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling)
19Dorothy Wong (The TEAM)0:06:48
20Elizabeth Rowley (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:09:25
21Kristin Lucido (Mirage)0:10:45
22Judi Mumm (High Desert Bicycles Team)0:11:51
23Wendy Guilbeau (Slimenundgrossen)0:12:36
DNSElaine Bothe
DNSRobin Kaminsky (StageOne Cycling Team)
DNSKim Nordquist (Old School Racing)
DNSChristina Probert (The TEAM)
DNSBritta Siegel
DNSLindsay Zucco (PSIMET Racing)
DNFKimberly Pettit (Team Soundpony)

Women - Master - 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ann Trombley0:32:56
2Leeann Storino (Celo Pacific)0:01:02
3Michele Bliss (Team Small Batch)0:02:31
4Julie Lewis-Sroka (Lake Effect Cycling Team)0:03:07
5Deirdre Garvey (High Peaks Masters)0:03:22
6Victoria Sama (Adventures Edge)0:04:06
7Kathryn Judson (Green Mountain Sports Velo)0:04:59
8Susan Prieto (Blue Sky Velo)0:05:28
9Susan Thompson (Celo Pacific)0:07:29
10Julie Thompson (Mt. Borah Epic Team)0:07:59
11Sarah Barber (Goosetown Racing Club)0:08:01
12Renee Abboud (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:08:21
13Lisa Fitzgerald0:08:58
14Karen Smith (Old School Racing)0:08:59
15Sue Rawley0:09:08
16Darcy Tiglas (Fort Collins Cycling Team)0:09:10
17Kathleen Porter (Twisted Spokes Racing Team)0:11:48
18Sally Higgins (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:12:06
21Teresa Jarzemkoski (Slimenundgrossen)0:01:46
22Sandy Mercurio (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)0:06:18
DNSChandler Rhinehart (Spindoc Cycling)
DNFDiana Tanner (Boulder Cycle Sport)

Women - Master - 55-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Howat (Ski Utah|Plan 7)0:35:28
2Susan Lynch (Bell Lap Cycling Club)0:00:19
3Kim Bear (New Mexico Spokette Racing Team)0:01:24
4Catherine Ebeling (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)0:01:52
5Terri Smith (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:02:43
6Rebecca Williams (Slimenundgrossen)0:05:38
7Linda Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club)
8Ellen Laird (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)0:09:31
9Sandra Morrissey (Team Cross (TCNM))0:10:09
DNSSheila Senft (Sustainable Endurance Coaching)

Women - Master - 60-64
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maurine Sweeney (Old School Racing)0:36:08
2Tove Shere (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling)0:00:18
3Carol Ruckle (Team Redlands)0:04:15
4Glenda Taylor (Free State Racing)0:05:47
5Catherine Nicoletti (CROSS PROPZ RACING)0:09:38
DNSCharlotte Miller (Pikes Peak Velo)
DNSFrances Summerhill (Front Rangers Cycling Club)

Women - Master - 65-69
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martha Iverson (K4 Racing)0:43:12

Women - Master - 70-74
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Lockhart (Northeast Bicycle Club (NEBC))0:26:37

Women - Cat 1/2/3 - Master - 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nina Baum0:42:58
2Christina Gokey-Smith (Colonel's /Sho-Air)0:00:28
3Catherine Moore (Squadra Di Servitori)0:01:05
4Kristal Boni (Rapid Racing)0:01:12
5Lisa Hudson (Feedback Sports Racing)0:01:14
6Kristin Weber (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:01:57
7Emma Dunn (Feedback Sports Racing)0:02:15
8Lauren Costantini0:02:29
9Heidi Beck (Twin Six)0:03:55
10Jauron Vetter (Blue Steel Cyclery)
11Heather Szabo0:04:44
12Kelly Chang0:05:25
13Hollie Mcgovern (CalNorte VC Switchbacks)0:06:18
14Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (Midwest Cycling Community NE)0:06:21
15Erin Mascelli (SRAM Factory)
16Susan Adamkovics (Naked Women's Racing)0:06:59
17Kimberly Thomas (Velo City Cycles)0:07:38
18Jessica Whiton (xXx Racing)0:08:04
19Marina Lepikhina (Tough Girl Cycling)0:08:44
20Lorna Pomeroy (GS Boulder/Organic India)
21Shelby Katz (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:08:45
22 (-1 lap)Lori Antolec (Outdoor Divas Cycling)
23 (-2 laps)Janet Trubey (North Carolina Cyclocross)
DNSSamantha Dery (Destination Cycling)
DNSDeb Sweeney Whitmore (Globalbike Racing)

Latest on Cyclingnews