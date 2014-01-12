Werner wins third straight collegiate D1 championship
Gaffney prevails in collegiate D2 title race
Collegiate Men D1, D2: -
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
|1
|Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College)
|0:47:26
|2
|Andrew Dillman (Marian University)
|0:00:39
|3
|Kevin Fish (The University of Texas at Austin)
|0:01:03
|4
|Alexander Martin (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
|5
|Brandon Feehery (Lindenwood University)
|0:01:45
|6
|Joshua Johnson (Marian University)
|7
|Skyler Trujillo (Fort Lewis College)
|0:01:52
|8
|Cody Cupp (Fort Lewis College)
|0:02:00
|9
|Kolby Preble (Fort Lewis College)
|0:02:09
|10
|Christian Buesch (Oregon State University)
|0:02:14
|11
|Samuel Morrison (University of Colorado Boulder)
|0:02:26
|12
|Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University)
|0:02:30
|13
|Maxwell Ackermann (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
|0:03:12
|14
|Luke Haley (Lindenwood University)
|0:03:20
|15
|Ryan Standish (Fort Lewis College)
|0:03:24
|16
|Zachary Carlson (Marian University)
|0:03:25
|17
|Stephen Smith (North Carolina State University)
|0:03:38
|18
|Casey Hildebrandt (Lindenwood University)
|0:03:40
|19
|Brendan Shafer (Fort Lewis College)
|0:03:56
|20
|Miles Hubbard (Appalachian State University)
|0:04:08
|21
|Benjamin Stover (University of Kansas)
|0:04:12
|22
|Michael Sampson (Fort Lewis College)
|0:04:27
|23
|Ben Stalker (Fort Lewis College)
|0:04:45
|24
|Dylan Postier (Oklahoma State University)
|0:04:57
|25
|Cory Small (University of Vermont)
|0:04:59
|26
|Michael Dutczak (University of Illinois at Chicago)
|0:05:15
|27
|Cody Phillips (Lees-McRae College)
|0:05:21
|28
|David Yohe (Marian University)
|0:05:22
|29
|Nathan Labecki (Marian University)
|0:05:31
|30
|Keegan Sotebeer (University of Colorado Boulder)
|0:05:50
|31
|Dillen Maurer (University of California-Santa Cruz)
|0:06:06
|32
|Zach Bender (Marian University)
|0:06:12
|33
|Logan Luker (Cumberland University)
|0:06:22
|34
|Bryan Horsley (University of Colorado Boulder)
|0:06:23
|35
|Zach Bodhane (Colorado State University)
|36
|Gunnar Bergey (Lees-McRae College)
|0:06:42
|37
|Justin Evans (Appalachian State University)
|0:06:47
|38
|Kevin Burgess (Lees-McRae College)
|0:06:53
|39
|Forrest Howard (Appalachian State University)
|0:06:54
|40
|Ivars Grinbergs (University of Colorado Boulder)
|0:07:23
|41
|A Mallory (University of Washington-Seattle)
|0:07:24
|42
|Trent Blackburn (Lees-McRae College)
|-1lap
|43
|Tyler Jones (Fort Lewis College)
|44
|John Noonan (University of Colorado Boulder)
|45
|Dustin White (University of Florida)
|46
|Sam Damphousse (University of Vermont)
|47
|Forrest Conrad (University of Vermont)
|48
|Erick Carlson (Colorado State University)
|-2laps
|49
|Dylan Knutson (Lees-McRae College)
|50
|Reece Oleson (Cumberland University)
|51
|Quinn Keogh (University of Arizona)
|52
|Vesselin Velev (Northwestern University)
|53
|Cam Mancuso (Lees-McRae College)
|54
|Samuel Dobrozsi (Lees-McRae College)
|55
|Gunner Gilliam (Lindenwood University)
|56
|Luke Beemer (Marian University)
|57
|Andrew Strempke (University of Kansas)
|58
|Justin Bristol (University of South Carolina-Columbia)
|59
|Andrew Faturos (Colorado State University)
|60
|Robert Brigman (University of Kansas)
|-3laps
|61
|Ford Murphy (Northeastern University)
|62
|Grant Flick (University of Minnesota-Twin Cities)
|63
|Thomas Schubert (Cumberland University)
|64
|Jason Midkiff (Appalachian State University)
|65
|Andrew Keller (University of Arizona)
|DNF
|Jonathan Hoopingarner (Marian University)
|1
|Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College)
|0:49:37
|2
|Samuel O'Keefe (Middlebury College)
|0:00:30
|3
|Joseph Welsh (East Tennessee State University)
|0:01:06
|4
|Charlie Hough (Furman University)
|0:01:16
|5
|Andrew Bailey (King University)
|0:01:29
|6
|Brad Neagos (University of Denver)
|0:02:10
|7
|Robert Rimmer (Virginia Intermont College)
|0:02:31
|8
|Nathaniel Morse (Furman University)
|0:02:42
|9
|Zachary Valdez (Brevard College)
|0:02:44
|10
|Benjamin Senkerik (Ripon College)
|0:02:45
|11
|Jeffery Sikes (Colorado Mesa University)
|0:03:24
|12
|Michael Keith (Mars Hill University)
|13
|Devin Wagner (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute)
|0:04:01
|14
|Jules Goguely (Rhode Island School of Design)
|0:04:21
|15
|Stefan Zavislan (US Air Force Academy)
|0:04:43
|16
|Eric Fischer (College of William and Mary)
|0:04:55
|17
|Zack Lavergne (Colorado Mesa University)
|0:05:05
|18
|Stephen Cochran (Colorado Mesa University)
|0:05:29
|19
|Caleb Welborn (Brevard College)
|20
|Cullen Easter (Colorado Mesa University)
|21
|Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill University)
|0:05:36
|22
|Graham Ruhmann (Western State Colorado University)
|0:05:52
|23
|Karl Schroeder (US Air Force Academy)
|24
|Keith Marek (Brevard College)
|0:06:40
|25
|Alexander Gaidis (Brown University)
|0:06:44
|26
|Joseph Near (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
|0:07:01
|27
|Michael Eck (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
|0:07:06
|28
|Ian Gielar (Rochester Institute of Technology)
|0:07:58
|29
|Samuel Phillips (Colorado Mesa University)
|-1lap
|30
|Casey Stallard (East Tennessee State University)
|31
|Robert Berghel (The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga)
|32
|Spencer Lowden (Brevard College)
|33
|Nolan Tankersley (Milligan College)
|34
|Hunter Resek (Mars Hill University)
|-2laps
|35
|Ray Dangelmaier (Brevard College)
|36
|William Mehta (Virginia Intermont College)
|37
|Luke Thomas (Rochester Institute of Technology)
|38
|Mitch Nordahl (North Dakota State University)
|39
|Alex Alleman (Western State Colorado University)
|-3laps
|40
|Scott Burdick (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
|41
|Matthew Li (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
|42
|Andrew Stallings (Milligan College)
|43
|Kacey Campbell (Front Range Community College)
|-4laps
|DNF
|Blake Adams (King University)
|DNS
|Douglas Ansel (University of Notre Dame)
|DNS
|Christopher Arndt (Ohio Dominican University)
|1
|Marian University
|282
|pts
|2
|Fort Lewis College
|249
|3
|Lees-Mcrae College
|192
|4
|Lindenwood University
|154
|5
|University Of Vermont
|149
|6
|Appalachian State University
|136
|7
|Colorado State University
|128
|8
|Cumberland University
|121
|9
|University Of Wisconsin-Madison
|56
|10
|University Of Kansas
|54
|11
|The University Of Texas At Austin
|49
|12
|University Of Nevada-Reno
|43
|13
|University Of Colorado Boulder
|43
|14
|Oregon State University
|34
|15
|Northern Arizona University
|34
|16
|San Diego State University
|31
|17
|North Carolina State University At Raleigh
|29
|18
|Oklahoma State University
|23
|19
|University Of Illinois At Chicago
|21
|20
|University Of California-Santa Cruz
|19
|21
|University Of Washington-Seattle
|15
|22
|University Of Florida
|13
|23
|Northeastern University
|24
|Northwestern University
|25
|University Of Arizona
|26
|University Of Minnesota-Twin Cities
|27
|University Of South Carolina-Columbia
|1
|Brevard College
|282
|pts
|2
|Colorado Mesa University
|220
|3
|Ripon College
|176
|4
|King University
|172
|5
|Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
|156
|6
|Mars Hill University
|87
|7
|Furman University
|83
|8
|East Tennessee State University
|64
|9
|Brown University
|64
|10
|Middlebury College
|56
|11
|University Of Chicago
|43
|12
|Virginia Intermont College
|38
|13
|University Of Denver
|34
|14
|Us Air Force Academy
|31
|15
|Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
|25
|16
|Rhode Island School Of Design
|23
|17
|College Of William And Mary
|21
|18
|Western State Colorado University
|19
|19
|Rochester Institute Of Technology
|17
|20
|Milligan College
|13
|21
|The University Of Tennessee At Chattanooga
|11
|22
|North Dakota State University
|10
|23
|Front Range Community College
|9
|24
|Ohio Dominican University
|25
|University Of Notre Dame
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy