Trending

Werner wins third straight collegiate D1 championship

Gaffney prevails in collegiate D2 title race

Image 1 of 11

Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae) leading on lap one

Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae) leading on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 11

Kolby Preble racing for Fort Lewis

Kolby Preble racing for Fort Lewis
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 11

Brandon Feehery (Lindenwood) winning a sprint against Joshua Johnson fir fifth place

Brandon Feehery (Lindenwood) winning a sprint against Joshua Johnson fir fifth place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 11

There were quite a few two-up sprints

There were quite a few two-up sprints
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 11

Kevin Fish edging out Alexander Martin for third at the line

Kevin Fish edging out Alexander Martin for third at the line
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 11

Kerry Werner and Emily Shields at the starting line

Kerry Werner and Emily Shields at the starting line
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 11

Alexander Martin (Wisconsin) on the stairs

Alexander Martin (Wisconsin) on the stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 11

Racers taking on the Belgian stairs

Racers taking on the Belgian stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 11

Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae) running the Belgian Steps on lap one

Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae) running the Belgian Steps on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 11

Kolby Preble unclipping for an off-camber section of the course

Kolby Preble unclipping for an off-camber section of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 11

Kerry Werner wins his third straight D1 Collegiate National Championship

Kerry Werner wins his third straight D1 Collegiate National Championship
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Collegiate Men - D1
1Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College)0:47:26
2Andrew Dillman (Marian University)0:00:39
3Kevin Fish (The University of Texas at Austin)0:01:03
4Alexander Martin (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
5Brandon Feehery (Lindenwood University)0:01:45
6Joshua Johnson (Marian University)
7Skyler Trujillo (Fort Lewis College)0:01:52
8Cody Cupp (Fort Lewis College)0:02:00
9Kolby Preble (Fort Lewis College)0:02:09
10Christian Buesch (Oregon State University)0:02:14
11Samuel Morrison (University of Colorado Boulder)0:02:26
12Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University)0:02:30
13Maxwell Ackermann (University of Wisconsin-Madison)0:03:12
14Luke Haley (Lindenwood University)0:03:20
15Ryan Standish (Fort Lewis College)0:03:24
16Zachary Carlson (Marian University)0:03:25
17Stephen Smith (North Carolina State University)0:03:38
18Casey Hildebrandt (Lindenwood University)0:03:40
19Brendan Shafer (Fort Lewis College)0:03:56
20Miles Hubbard (Appalachian State University)0:04:08
21Benjamin Stover (University of Kansas)0:04:12
22Michael Sampson (Fort Lewis College)0:04:27
23Ben Stalker (Fort Lewis College)0:04:45
24Dylan Postier (Oklahoma State University)0:04:57
25Cory Small (University of Vermont)0:04:59
26Michael Dutczak (University of Illinois at Chicago)0:05:15
27Cody Phillips (Lees-McRae College)0:05:21
28David Yohe (Marian University)0:05:22
29Nathan Labecki (Marian University)0:05:31
30Keegan Sotebeer (University of Colorado Boulder)0:05:50
31Dillen Maurer (University of California-Santa Cruz)0:06:06
32Zach Bender (Marian University)0:06:12
33Logan Luker (Cumberland University)0:06:22
34Bryan Horsley (University of Colorado Boulder)0:06:23
35Zach Bodhane (Colorado State University)
36Gunnar Bergey (Lees-McRae College)0:06:42
37Justin Evans (Appalachian State University)0:06:47
38Kevin Burgess (Lees-McRae College)0:06:53
39Forrest Howard (Appalachian State University)0:06:54
40Ivars Grinbergs (University of Colorado Boulder)0:07:23
41A Mallory (University of Washington-Seattle)0:07:24
42Trent Blackburn (Lees-McRae College)-1lap
43Tyler Jones (Fort Lewis College)
44John Noonan (University of Colorado Boulder)
45Dustin White (University of Florida)
46Sam Damphousse (University of Vermont)
47Forrest Conrad (University of Vermont)
48Erick Carlson (Colorado State University)-2laps
49Dylan Knutson (Lees-McRae College)
50Reece Oleson (Cumberland University)
51Quinn Keogh (University of Arizona)
52Vesselin Velev (Northwestern University)
53Cam Mancuso (Lees-McRae College)
54Samuel Dobrozsi (Lees-McRae College)
55Gunner Gilliam (Lindenwood University)
56Luke Beemer (Marian University)
57Andrew Strempke (University of Kansas)
58Justin Bristol (University of South Carolina-Columbia)
59Andrew Faturos (Colorado State University)
60Robert Brigman (University of Kansas)-3laps
61Ford Murphy (Northeastern University)
62Grant Flick (University of Minnesota-Twin Cities)
63Thomas Schubert (Cumberland University)
64Jason Midkiff (Appalachian State University)
65Andrew Keller (University of Arizona)
DNFJonathan Hoopingarner (Marian University)

Collegiate Men - D2
1Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College)0:49:37
2Samuel O'Keefe (Middlebury College)0:00:30
3Joseph Welsh (East Tennessee State University)0:01:06
4Charlie Hough (Furman University)0:01:16
5Andrew Bailey (King University)0:01:29
6Brad Neagos (University of Denver)0:02:10
7Robert Rimmer (Virginia Intermont College)0:02:31
8Nathaniel Morse (Furman University)0:02:42
9Zachary Valdez (Brevard College)0:02:44
10Benjamin Senkerik (Ripon College)0:02:45
11Jeffery Sikes (Colorado Mesa University)0:03:24
12Michael Keith (Mars Hill University)
13Devin Wagner (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute)0:04:01
14Jules Goguely (Rhode Island School of Design)0:04:21
15Stefan Zavislan (US Air Force Academy)0:04:43
16Eric Fischer (College of William and Mary)0:04:55
17Zack Lavergne (Colorado Mesa University)0:05:05
18Stephen Cochran (Colorado Mesa University)0:05:29
19Caleb Welborn (Brevard College)
20Cullen Easter (Colorado Mesa University)
21Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill University)0:05:36
22Graham Ruhmann (Western State Colorado University)0:05:52
23Karl Schroeder (US Air Force Academy)
24Keith Marek (Brevard College)0:06:40
25Alexander Gaidis (Brown University)0:06:44
26Joseph Near (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)0:07:01
27Michael Eck (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)0:07:06
28Ian Gielar (Rochester Institute of Technology)0:07:58
29Samuel Phillips (Colorado Mesa University)-1lap
30Casey Stallard (East Tennessee State University)
31Robert Berghel (The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga)
32Spencer Lowden (Brevard College)
33Nolan Tankersley (Milligan College)
34Hunter Resek (Mars Hill University)-2laps
35Ray Dangelmaier (Brevard College)
36William Mehta (Virginia Intermont College)
37Luke Thomas (Rochester Institute of Technology)
38Mitch Nordahl (North Dakota State University)
39Alex Alleman (Western State Colorado University)-3laps
40Scott Burdick (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
41Matthew Li (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
42Andrew Stallings (Milligan College)
43Kacey Campbell (Front Range Community College)-4laps
DNFBlake Adams (King University)
DNSDouglas Ansel (University of Notre Dame)
DNSChristopher Arndt (Ohio Dominican University)

Collegiate D1 - Overall Men's/Women's Omnium
1Marian University282pts
2Fort Lewis College249
3Lees-Mcrae College192
4Lindenwood University154
5University Of Vermont149
6Appalachian State University136
7Colorado State University128
8Cumberland University121
9University Of Wisconsin-Madison56
10University Of Kansas54
11The University Of Texas At Austin49
12University Of Nevada-Reno43
13University Of Colorado Boulder43
14Oregon State University34
15Northern Arizona University34
16San Diego State University31
17North Carolina State University At Raleigh29
18Oklahoma State University23
19University Of Illinois At Chicago21
20University Of California-Santa Cruz19
21University Of Washington-Seattle15
22University Of Florida13
23Northeastern University
24Northwestern University
25University Of Arizona
26University Of Minnesota-Twin Cities
27University Of South Carolina-Columbia

Collegiate D2 - Overall Men's/Women's Omnium
1Brevard College282pts
2Colorado Mesa University220
3Ripon College176
4King University172
5Massachusetts Institute Of Technology156
6Mars Hill University87
7Furman University83
8East Tennessee State University64
9Brown University64
10Middlebury College56
11University Of Chicago43
12Virginia Intermont College38
13University Of Denver34
14Us Air Force Academy31
15Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute25
16Rhode Island School Of Design23
17College Of William And Mary21
18Western State Colorado University19
19Rochester Institute Of Technology17
20Milligan College13
21The University Of Tennessee At Chattanooga11
22North Dakota State University10
23Front Range Community College9
24Ohio Dominican University
25University Of Notre Dame

Latest on Cyclingnews