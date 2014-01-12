Antonneau repeats as collegiate D1 champion
Birch earns collegiate D2 national title
Collegiate Women D1, D2: -
Image 1 of 26
Image 2 of 26
Image 3 of 26
Image 4 of 26
Image 5 of 26
Image 6 of 26
Image 7 of 26
Image 8 of 26
Image 9 of 26
Image 10 of 26
Image 11 of 26
Image 12 of 26
Image 13 of 26
Image 14 of 26
Image 15 of 26
Image 16 of 26
Image 17 of 26
Image 18 of 26
Image 19 of 26
Image 20 of 26
Image 21 of 26
Image 22 of 26
Image 23 of 26
Image 24 of 26
Image 25 of 26
Image 26 of 26
|1
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian University)
|0:38:27
|2
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College)
|0:01:01
|3
|Coryn Rivera (Marian University)
|0:01:13
|4
|Allie Dragoo (Marian University)
|0:01:31
|5
|Elizabeth White (University of Vermont)
|0:02:06
|6
|Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College)
|0:03:20
|7
|Rebecca Much (Colorado State University)
|0:04:08
|8
|Katherine Shields (Lees-McRae College)
|0:04:37
|9
|Emily Shields (Lees-McRae College)
|0:05:09
|10
|Erica Greif (University of Nevada-Reno)
|0:05:19
|11
|Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College)
|0:05:36
|12
|Nina Laughlin (Appalachian State University)
|0:06:09
|13
|Kate Wold (Colorado State University)
|0:06:35
|14
|Suzie Livingston (Colorado State University)
|0:06:40
|15
|Cinthia Lehner (Appalachian State University)
|0:07:16
|16
|Corrie Karas (Marian University)
|0:07:26
|17
|Riley Missel (Marian University)
|0:07:58
|18
|Erin Donohue (Lees-McRae College)
|0:08:09
|19
|Kaitlyn Lawrence (Lees-McRae College)
|0:08:48
|20
|Emma Klingaman (Lees-McRae College)
|0:09:19
|21
|Nathalie Krantz (Northern Arizona University)
|0:09:21
|22
|Mckenzie Melcher (San Diego State University)
|0:09:47
|23
|Lindsey Durst (Lindenwood University)
|0:09:55
|24
|Katherine Kelter (University of Kansas)
|0:10:00
|25
|Emily Elbers (Marian University)
|0:10:46
|26
|Hailey Sarausky (Lees-McRae College)
|0:11:18
|27
|Emily Palmer (Lindenwood University)
|0:11:20
|28
|Courtney Ott (Fort Lewis College)
|0:11:33
|29
|Ivie Crawford (Fort Lewis College)
|0:12:02
|30
|Catherine Hollibaugh (Marian University)
|-1lap
|31
|Erin Wilson (Colorado State University)
|32
|Mackenzie Filippi (Lees-McRae College)
|33
|Sarah Roland (Appalachian State University)
|34
|Morganne Endicott (Cumberland University)
|DNS
|Sage Kitson (Fort Lewis College)
|1
|Christina Birch (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
|0:40:02
|2
|Erica Zaveta (Brevard College)
|0:00:25
|3
|Allison Arensman (Brevard College)
|0:01:25
|4
|Rebecca Fahringer (Brown University)
|0:01:41
|5
|Alexis Skarda (Colorado Mesa University)
|0:01:51
|6
|Kaysee Armstrong (King University)
|0:03:50
|7
|Corrie Osborne (Ripon College)
|0:04:40
|8
|Katie Mann (University of Chicago)
|0:05:07
|9
|Ariane Horbach (Colorado Mesa University)
|10
|Sarah Hill (Brevard College)
|0:06:14
|11
|Lexie Millard (Colorado Mesa University)
|0:08:08
|12
|Rosette Reynolds (Ripon College)
|0:09:19
|13
|Sophia Marchiando (Ripon College)
|0:10:14
|14
|Katherine Wymbs (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
|-1lap
|15
|Ariana Dittmer (Colorado Mesa University)
|16
|Nicole Miranda (Brevard College)
|17
|Sarah Felpel (Mars Hill University)
|18
|Megan Rogers (King University)
|DNF
|Emily Imdieke (North Dakota State University)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy