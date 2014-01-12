Trending

Antonneau repeats as collegiate D1 champion

Birch earns collegiate D2 national title

Image 1 of 26

There was enough mud on the course to keep the bike washers busy

There was enough mud on the course to keep the bike washers busy
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 26

Some of the Marian finishers (L to R) Allie Dragoo, Coryn Rivera, Kaitie Antonneau

Some of the Marian finishers (L to R) Allie Dragoo, Coryn Rivera, Kaitie Antonneau
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 26

Kaitie Antonneau (Marian) at the start

Kaitie Antonneau (Marian) at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 26

Katherine Shields (Lees-McRae)

Katherine Shields (Lees-McRae)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 26

Emily Shields (Lees-McRae) taking the hole-shot

Emily Shields (Lees-McRae) taking the hole-shot
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 26

Kaitie Antonneau (Marian) leading on lap one

Kaitie Antonneau (Marian) leading on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 26

Marian women on the stairs

Marian women on the stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 26

Riders climbing the Belgian Stairs

Riders climbing the Belgian Stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 26

Allie Dragoo (Marian) late in the race

Allie Dragoo (Marian) late in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 26

Kaitlyn Lawrence (Lees-Macrae) with one lap to go

Kaitlyn Lawrence (Lees-Macrae) with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 26

Riders having little trouble with the long sand pit

Riders having little trouble with the long sand pit
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 26

Kaitie Antonneau (Marian) with a half lap to go

Kaitie Antonneau (Marian) with a half lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 26

Coryn Rivera (Marian) riding in third position

Coryn Rivera (Marian) riding in third position
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 26

Allie Dragoo (Marian) having an impressive race

Allie Dragoo (Marian) having an impressive race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 26

The race venue at Valmont Bike Park was spectacular today

The race venue at Valmont Bike Park was spectacular today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 26

Riders frequently had to ride off-camber sections of course

Riders frequently had to ride off-camber sections of course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 26

Emily Palmer (Lindenwood University) on an off-camber section

Emily Palmer (Lindenwood University) on an off-camber section
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 26

Kaitie Antonneau (Marian) leading at the end of lap one

Kaitie Antonneau (Marian) leading at the end of lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 26

Libby White (Vermont) riding in second place

Libby White (Vermont) riding in second place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 26

Sofia Gomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College) en route to a silver medal in the collegiate D1 championship

Sofia Gomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College) en route to a silver medal in the collegiate D1 championship
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 26

Libby White (Vermont) running the Belgian Stairs

Libby White (Vermont) running the Belgian Stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 26

Allie Dragoo (Marian) chasing Libby White

Allie Dragoo (Marian) chasing Libby White
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 26

Riders dismounting for the big set of stairs

Riders dismounting for the big set of stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 26

There was still snow and mud on some sections of the course

There was still snow and mud on some sections of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 26

Kaitie Antonneau (Marian) riding some mud with two laps to go

Kaitie Antonneau (Marian) riding some mud with two laps to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 26

Kaitie Antonneau (Marian) wins the Collegiate D1 Championship

Kaitie Antonneau (Marian) wins the Collegiate D1 Championship
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Collegiate Women - D1
1Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian University)0:38:27
2Sofia Gomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College)0:01:01
3Coryn Rivera (Marian University)0:01:13
4Allie Dragoo (Marian University)0:01:31
5Elizabeth White (University of Vermont)0:02:06
6Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College)0:03:20
7Rebecca Much (Colorado State University)0:04:08
8Katherine Shields (Lees-McRae College)0:04:37
9Emily Shields (Lees-McRae College)0:05:09
10Erica Greif (University of Nevada-Reno)0:05:19
11Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College)0:05:36
12Nina Laughlin (Appalachian State University)0:06:09
13Kate Wold (Colorado State University)0:06:35
14Suzie Livingston (Colorado State University)0:06:40
15Cinthia Lehner (Appalachian State University)0:07:16
16Corrie Karas (Marian University)0:07:26
17Riley Missel (Marian University)0:07:58
18Erin Donohue (Lees-McRae College)0:08:09
19Kaitlyn Lawrence (Lees-McRae College)0:08:48
20Emma Klingaman (Lees-McRae College)0:09:19
21Nathalie Krantz (Northern Arizona University)0:09:21
22Mckenzie Melcher (San Diego State University)0:09:47
23Lindsey Durst (Lindenwood University)0:09:55
24Katherine Kelter (University of Kansas)0:10:00
25Emily Elbers (Marian University)0:10:46
26Hailey Sarausky (Lees-McRae College)0:11:18
27Emily Palmer (Lindenwood University)0:11:20
28Courtney Ott (Fort Lewis College)0:11:33
29Ivie Crawford (Fort Lewis College)0:12:02
30Catherine Hollibaugh (Marian University)-1lap
31Erin Wilson (Colorado State University)
32Mackenzie Filippi (Lees-McRae College)
33Sarah Roland (Appalachian State University)
34Morganne Endicott (Cumberland University)
DNSSage Kitson (Fort Lewis College)

Collegiate Women - D2
1Christina Birch (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)0:40:02
2Erica Zaveta (Brevard College)0:00:25
3Allison Arensman (Brevard College)0:01:25
4Rebecca Fahringer (Brown University)0:01:41
5Alexis Skarda (Colorado Mesa University)0:01:51
6Kaysee Armstrong (King University)0:03:50
7Corrie Osborne (Ripon College)0:04:40
8Katie Mann (University of Chicago)0:05:07
9Ariane Horbach (Colorado Mesa University)
10Sarah Hill (Brevard College)0:06:14
11Lexie Millard (Colorado Mesa University)0:08:08
12Rosette Reynolds (Ripon College)0:09:19
13Sophia Marchiando (Ripon College)0:10:14
14Katherine Wymbs (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)-1lap
15Ariana Dittmer (Colorado Mesa University)
16Nicole Miranda (Brevard College)
17Sarah Felpel (Mars Hill University)
18Megan Rogers (King University)
DNFEmily Imdieke (North Dakota State University)

Latest on Cyclingnews