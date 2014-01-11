Trending

Faia, Gross claim Masters national titles

Junior and Collegiate championships begin

Image 1 of 46

Peter Stack running the stairs

Peter Stack running the stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 46

Riders fighting their way up a steep climb

Riders fighting their way up a steep climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 46

Seamus Keller (Boulder Junior Cycling) on a steep hill

Seamus Keller (Boulder Junior Cycling) on a steep hill
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 46

Seamus Keller (Boulder Junior Cycling) on his way to third place

Seamus Keller (Boulder Junior Cycling) on his way to third place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 46

Seamus Keller (Boulder Junior Cycling) on the back side of the course

Seamus Keller (Boulder Junior Cycling) on the back side of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 46

The Valmont Bike venue was mostly snow-free today

The Valmont Bike venue was mostly snow-free today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 46

Kahill Bailey (Boulder Junior Cycling)

Kahill Bailey (Boulder Junior Cycling)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 46

Paul Haley (Red Zone Cycling) riding a steep climb

Paul Haley (Red Zone Cycling) riding a steep climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 46

Paul Haley (Red Zone Cycling) leading the 9-10 race

Paul Haley (Red Zone Cycling) leading the 9-10 race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 46

Kayden Cline (Boulder Junior Cycling) on the stairs

Kayden Cline (Boulder Junior Cycling) on the stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 46

Junior men running the Belgian Stairs

Junior men running the Belgian Stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 46

Two juniors sprint to the line

Two juniors sprint to the line
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 46

Denzel Stephenson (Boulder Junior Cycling) winning the Junior National Championship

Denzel Stephenson (Boulder Junior Cycling) winning the Junior National Championship
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 46

Jared Scott (Boulder Junior Cycling) riding an off-camber section of the course

Jared Scott (Boulder Junior Cycling) riding an off-camber section of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 46

Audrey Moorhead (Alpha Bicycle) lifting her bike up the stairs

Audrey Moorhead (Alpha Bicycle) lifting her bike up the stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 46

Seamus Keller at the finish

Seamus Keller at the finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 46

The backside of the course featured a flatter track

The backside of the course featured a flatter track
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 46

Paul Haley (Red Zone Cycling) won the 9-10 race

Paul Haley (Red Zone Cycling) won the 9-10 race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 46

The starting line at Valmont Park

The starting line at Valmont Park
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 46

Ryan Campbell (Black Sheep Junior Cycling) wins the 11-12 race

Ryan Campbell (Black Sheep Junior Cycling) wins the 11-12 race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 46

A Lionheart junior racer with his family

A Lionheart junior racer with his family
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 46

The Valmont course offered serious challenges to the young riders

The Valmont course offered serious challenges to the young riders
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 46

Jonathan Page (Fuji-Competitive Cyclist) was on hand for some practice laps

Jonathan Page (Fuji-Competitive Cyclist) was on hand for some practice laps
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 46

The Collegiate Relay started with thirteen teams

The Collegiate Relay started with thirteen teams
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 46

A Lindenwood University rider leading on lap one

A Lindenwood University rider leading on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 46

Fort Lewis College was in second place on lap one

Fort Lewis College was in second place on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 46

A Lees-McRae College rider on lap one

A Lees-McRae College rider on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 46

Racers taking on the Belgian Stairs

Racers taking on the Belgian Stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 46

Coryn Rivera riding lap three for Marian University

Coryn Rivera riding lap three for Marian University
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 46

The exchange area had new riders entering from the right side of the course

The exchange area had new riders entering from the right side of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 31 of 46

Erica Zaveta helping Brevard College win the D2 race

Erica Zaveta helping Brevard College win the D2 race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 46

Kerry Werner had too big a deficit to make up on his anchor leg for Lees-McRae College

Kerry Werner had too big a deficit to make up on his anchor leg for Lees-McRae College
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 33 of 46

The Keoughs were on hand to watch the collegiate relay

The Keoughs were on hand to watch the collegiate relay
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 34 of 46

Teams awaiting their turn to ride

Teams awaiting their turn to ride
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 35 of 46

It was windy but mild at the Valmont Bike Park

It was windy but mild at the Valmont Bike Park
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 36 of 46

The Valmont course is using different starting and finishing points

The Valmont course is using different starting and finishing points
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 37 of 46

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) was out taking a few practice laps

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) was out taking a few practice laps
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 38 of 46

Marian University was expected to field a strong team

Marian University was expected to field a strong team
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 39 of 46

Katherine and Emily Shields racing for Lees-McRae College

Katherine and Emily Shields racing for Lees-McRae College
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 40 of 46

Coryn Rivera (Marian University)

Coryn Rivera (Marian University)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 41 of 46

Riders get ready in the staging area

Riders get ready in the staging area
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 42 of 46

A Brevard College rider leading the D2 competition

A Brevard College rider leading the D2 competition
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 43 of 46

A Colorado State rider emerging from the woods

A Colorado State rider emerging from the woods
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 44 of 46

The Marian University team on its way to victory in the D1 Relay

The Marian University team on its way to victory in the D1 Relay
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 45 of 46

A Fort Lewis College racer on the Belgian Stairs

A Fort Lewis College racer on the Belgian Stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 46 of 46

Marian University wins the D1 Relay

Marian University wins the D1 Relay
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Men - Master - 45-49
1Tim Faia0:41:05
2Donald Myrah0:00:15
3Michael Robson0:00:57
4Kevin O'Brien (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)0:01:29
5James Cochran (Atlas Cycling Team)0:01:42
6Matt Miller (Great Divide Brewing Company)0:02:00
7Kenny Wehn0:02:03
8Travis Brown0:02:04
9Jeffrey Hall (Team Kappius)0:02:22
10Jon Cariveau0:02:44
11Paul Lugar (Boulder Running Company Cycling)0:02:54
12Shawn Lortie (Rally Sport Cycling Team)0:02:55
13Scott Forrest0:03:08
14Tom Horrocks (X-Men The)0:03:13
15Charles Parmain (Team Soundpony)0:03:15
16Harold Stephenson (Rally Sport Cycling Team)0:03:27
17Jeff Winkler0:03:35
18Greg Gorrell (Feedback Sports Racing)0:03:42
19John Verheul (Scalo Veloce)0:03:49
20Eric Schlauch (Somerset Wheelmen)0:03:50
21Cesar Chavez0:04:03
22Murray Swanson (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club)0:04:15
23Douglas Hudson (Feedback Sports Racing)0:04:16
24Darron Cheek (CROSS PROPZ RACING)0:04:30
25Joseph Taddeucci (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:04:35
26Thomas Cooke (X-Men The)0:04:42
27Mike Dixon (Boulder Running Company Cycling)0:04:49
28John Mundelius (California Giant Cycling)0:04:50
29Jeff Curtes0:04:51
30John Mansell (Rally Sport Cycling Team)0:04:57
31Timothy Cannard0:05:04
32Mike Bonenberger0:05:06
33Mike Scalise (Village-Verdigris Cycling)0:05:20
34Christopher Jones (Salvagetti/Happy Coffee Cyclocr)0:05:25
35John Cotton (Blue Sky Velo)0:05:27
36Carl Boni (Rapid Racing)0:05:28
37JW Miller (Erik's Bike Club/Eriks Bike Sho)0:05:29
38Rodrigo Gil Moreno De Mora0:05:34
39Gregory Lonergan (SPY GIANT RIDE)0:05:40
40MIke Sutter (Boulder Orthopedics)
41Tim Boundy (Village-Verdigris Cycling)0:05:49
42Ken Krebs (Village-Verdigris Cycling)0:05:53
43Dan Miller (International Christian Cycling)0:05:54
44Emery Legg (Great Divide Brewing Company)0:05:56
45Brian Koeneman (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
46Richard McClung (Lake Washington Velo)0:06:08
47Jon Gallagher0:06:14
48Matt Lohrentz0:06:34
49Scott Arnold (Athlete Octane)0:06:44
50Mark Fisher (Rocky Mountain Cycling Club)0:06:52
51Sean Kelsey0:06:57
52Rene Larro (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club)0:07:15
53Chance Cooke (Great Northern Cycling Club)0:07:19
54Christopher Shotwell (SRAM Factory)0:07:37
55Richard Caramadre (Clemson)0:07:41
56Daniel McNally0:07:43
57Birt Stem (Pactimo Cycling)0:07:45
58Christopher Fox (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:07:47
59Stephen Colburn (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)0:07:53
60Art Schwadron (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
61Scott Fliegelman0:07:54
62Mike Stevens (Bike Line)0:07:55
63Jonathan Delacey (Durango Wheel Club)
64Thomas Meiser (Feedback Sports Racing)0:08:03
65Patrick Russell (Wolverine Sports Club)0:08:12
66Jonathan Nelson (Sioux City Velo)0:08:14
67Mark Piquette (Avout Racing)0:08:18
68Michael Beck (RLW Cycling Team)0:08:21
69Alexander Lehnert (Hutch's - Specialized - Sl)0:08:25
70george Robinson (Slimenundgrossen)0:08:35
71Thomas Needy (International Christian Cycling)0:08:45
72William Manning0:08:54
73Samer Khodor (The Natural Way Racing Team)0:08:57
74Steve Ferry (Real D-Amgen Masters Cycling)0:09:00
75Don Maschka (North Iowa Spin)0:09:04
76Duane Marlatt (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)0:09:27
77Bryan Harwood (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:09:52
78Douglas Carter (NorthStar Development)-1lap
79Todd Davis (Kryki Sports)
80Darren Hanger (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
81Timothy Barnes (Avout Racing)
82Brett Batchelder-2laps
83William Waggoner (Davis Bike Club)
84Michael Seiler (Rogue Racing Project)
85Kelly Niquette (Cycleton)
86Joe Sullivan (Frites En Mayo Velo Club)
87Kyle Wiberg (xXx Racing)
88Dwight Snodgrass (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))
89Scott Winborne (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)
90John Haley (Alpha Bicycle Co. - All City)
91Daniel Depaemelaere (8 Sixteen Racing)
92Andrew Holton
93Travis Oliger (Durango Wheel Club)-3laps
94Colm Flannery
DNFChristopher Smith (The Fix Studio)
DNFMichael Mcshane (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross)
DNFDavid Weber (Team Kappius)
DNFRonald Bollenberghe (Cadieux Bicycle Club)
DNFJeff Melcher (Team Pedal Moraine)
DNSMichael Curtes (Twin Six)
DNSJohn Flack (CBC Racing)
DNSJohn Gatch (Cincinnati Velo Club Inc)
DNSMark Hagen (Route 1 Velo)
DNSTimothy Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)
DNSThomas Hunter
DNSSteve Laurel
DNSDerek Leckrone
DNSScott Mares (Verge Sport/Test Pilot)
DNSEd Oliver (Prestige Imports/Porsche/Audi R)
DNSAlbert Senft (Sustainable Endurance Coaching)
DNSTimothy Shea
DNSJason Sparks
DNSRod Yoder (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
DNFRonald Glowczynski

Women - Master - 30-34
1Rebecca Gross (Donnelly Sports)0:40:12
2Rebecca Blatt (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:00:46
3BethAnn Orton0:01:18
4Melinda McCutcheon (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:02:10
5BrittLee Bowman (Connecticut Yankee BC)0:02:27
6Nicole Brandt (Velo Club LaGrange)0:02:58
7Jenna Blandford (VO2)0:03:13
8Victoria Steen (Team Six One Four)0:03:52
9Meghan Korol (Asheville Cyclocross)0:04:06
10Emily Phillips0:04:32
11Sara Schuler0:04:56
12Leslie Timm0:05:25
13Alyssa Severn (Team Yacht Club)0:05:47
14Missy Hardeman (Squadra Di Servitori)0:07:47
15Stephanie Jones-1lap
16Lindsay Knight (Heritage Race Club)
17Jennifer Delozier (Tulsa Wheelmen)-2laps
18Ali Flis (X-Men The)
19Caroline Haebig (Rat City Racers)
DNSErrin Vito (Rapid Racing)

Men - Junior - 9-10
1Paul Haley (Red Zone Cycling)0:19:23
2Kahill Bailey (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:00:44
3Seamus Keller (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:01:24
4Kayden Cline (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:01:31
5Jack Carter (NorthStar Development)0:01:46
6Parker King (Rad Racing NW)0:01:57
7Carden King (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:03:09
8Gianni Allwein (Cincinnati Cyclocross)0:03:36
9Peter Stack0:04:25
10Nicholas Boni (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:06:49
11Rand Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)
12Jake Marlatt (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)0:07:38
13Michael Watkins (Oklahoma City Velo Club)0:07:44
14Jack Hudson (Feedback Sports Racing)0:08:40
15Ryan Barnes (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:10:11
16Noah Siegelstone (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:10:23
DNFYannick Long (Boulder Junior Cycling)

Men - Junior - 11-12
1Ryan Campbell (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)0:17:19
2Jared Scott (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:00:03
3Dakota Cline (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:00:17
4Nicholas Petrov (Cincinnati Cyclocross)0:00:25
5Brody McDonald (Celo Pacific)0:00:30
6Nye Yackle (Yackle Brothers Racing)0:00:51
7Nick Carter (NorthStar Development)0:01:09
8Aiden Keller (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:01:10
9Bryce Rodgers0:01:24
10Luke Elphingstone (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:01:42
11Gabriel Dobrozsi (Cincinnati Cyclocross)0:01:52
12Vin Hludzinski (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:01:53
13Ryan Stowers (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)0:02:19
14Jacob Smith (PDX DEVO Junior Cycling Team)0:02:23
15Kyle Johnson (High Desert Bicycles Team)
16Grey Ottenstein0:03:18
17Miguel Gallegos (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:03:19
18Joey Mittelberg (Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD)0:03:20
19Leo Gullickson0:03:24
20Adrian Klanjsek (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)0:03:29
21Jonathan Steinrock (Red Zone Cycling)
22Zachary Cozza (Pro Bikes Pittsburgh Race Team)0:03:34
23George Poggemeyer0:03:59
24Peter Swinand (The Pony Shop)0:04:00
25Riley Cotton (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:04:44
26Andrew Charlet (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:05:03
27Tayton Parker (Oklahoma Flyers)0:05:06
28Jan Heinz (Ranchos Cycling Club)0:06:17
29Ty Musgrave0:06:35
30Simon Gallagher (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:06:37
31Cooper Mertes (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:07:01
32Beck Farrell (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:07:03
33Lucas Hartman (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:07:30
34Wyatt Cooper (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)0:08:28
35Graham Outlaw (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:09:17
36Thomas Edmunds (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:10:27
37Joshua Judson (International Christian Cycling)0:12:17
38Benjamin Meiser0:12:28
39Max Kilcoyne (Team Kappius)0:13:18
40Rosby Robinson (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycli)0:15:00
DNSTanner Bauer
DNSKeegan Minard (Stark Velo)

Men - Junior - 13-14
1Calder Wood (Rad Racing NW)0:17:19
2Andrew Schmidt (WCJ Racing)0:00:06
3Scott Funston (Rad Racing NW)0:00:08
4Ethan Wright (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:00:09
5Nolan Stephenson (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:00:30
6Max Robson (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:00:31
7Henry Jones (Bend Endurance Academy)0:00:39
8Lane Maher (Team Edge)0:00:44
9Nolan Brunner (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:01:02
10Kendrick Boots (International Christian Cycling)0:01:07
11Torin Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:01:16
12Enzo Allwein (Cincinnati Cyclocross)0:01:23
13Philip Hempstead (Northampton Cycling Club)0:01:35
14Benjamin King (Rad Racing NW)0:01:40
15Alex Morton (Wolverine Sports Club)0:01:42
16Max Ritzow0:01:59
17Alex Campbell (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)0:02:03
18Layton Meyers (Rad Racing NW)0:02:04
19Ian Schwartz (SDG Felt)0:02:06
20Jake Yackle (Yackle Brothers Racing)
21Sam Brown (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)
22Nolan Jenkins (Front Rangers Junior Cycling)0:02:17
23Oliver Howson (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:02:18
24Thomas Francisco (Red Zone Cycling)0:02:23
25Daniel Vaughn (Crystal City Cycling)0:02:24
26Juan Gonzalez (Bloomington Cycle Racing Team)0:02:27
27Harrison White (nycross.com)0:02:28
28Gideon Bender (Rad Racing NW)0:02:47
29Nick Gordon (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)0:02:48
30Miles Ross (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:02:54
31Sam Noel (Onion River Sports)
32Finn Gullickson0:02:55
33Dylan Rockwood (Cincinnati Cyclocross)0:03:29
34Tyler Reynolds (Pella Bike Racing)0:03:55
35Nathan Pawlak (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:03:57
36Campbell Watson (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:04:15
37Owen Cooper (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)0:04:18
38Riley Sheehan (Boulder Junior Cycling)
39Noah Williams (Alexander Dawson School)0:04:20
40Adam Vail (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)0:04:31
41Lewis Gatch (Cincinnati Cyclocross)0:04:34
42Oliver Hart (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:04:38
43Carson Wille (Alexander Dawson School)0:05:27
44Owen Busch (Cincinnati Cyclocross)0:05:28
45Brennan Foster (Red Zone Cycling)0:06:00
46Ethan Peterson (NorthStar Development)0:06:03
47Travis Keys0:06:15
48Matthew Jogodnik (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:06:22
49Cole Herrmann (NorthStar Development)0:06:43
50Brooks Knight (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:07:06
51Mitchell Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelmen)0:07:25
52Donovan Muniz (Alexander Dawson School)
53Nathan Weisgerber (Cincinnati Cyclocross)0:07:59
54William Greig (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:09:05
55Joseph Weisgerber (Cincinnati Cyclocross)
56Olin Ferguson0:09:42
57Jacob Seger0:10:54
58Jose Rodriguez (Boulder Junior Cycling)-1lap
DNSZane Worrell

Men - Junior - 15-16
1Spencer Petrov (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross)0:26:32
2Gage Hecht (Team Specialized Racing)0:00:18
3Jordan Lewis (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)0:01:13
4Cameron Beard (Hutch's - Specialized - Sl)
5Denzel Stephenson (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:01:36
6Evan Clouse (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:01:38
7Eric Brunner (Boulder Junior Cycling)
8Michael Owens (Green Mountain Bicycle Club)0:02:17
9Jack Tanner (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:02:32
10Cassidy Bailey (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:02:37
11Cade Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:02:52
12Maxl Freeman (Prestige Imports/Porsche/Audi R)0:03:23
13Jack Tucker (SDG Felt)0:03:34
14Lewis Whiley (Rad Racing NW)0:03:50
15Maxx Hall (Village-Verdigris Cycling)0:03:56
16Nic Jenkins (Front Rangers Junior Cycling)0:03:58
17Noah Barrow (Woodstock Bicycle Club)0:04:00
18Cameron Bellian (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:04:02
19Andy Heuser (Team Bicycle Heaven)0:04:09
20George Schulz (HPC)0:04:41
21Ryan Aittaniemi (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)0:04:49
22Noah Baderfourney (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)0:05:35
23Joshua Schroeder (International Christian Cycling)0:05:42
24Henry Coppolillo (Team Rockford / Clif)0:05:45
25Ben Watkins (Team Soundpony)0:05:47
26Drew Sotebeer (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)
27Edward Fritzinger (Peloton Sports Group)0:05:49
28Miles Daly (CX Nation)0:06:01
29Zachary Ross (Cincinnati Cyclocross)0:06:14
30Jonah Thompson (High Desert Bicycles Team)0:06:36
31Caleb Swartz (Brazen Dropouts)0:06:40
32Justin Bird (Red Zone Cycling)0:06:42
33Samuel Spende (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)0:06:55
34Nathan Ross (Cincinnati Cyclocross)0:07:04
35Zacharey Elzi (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
36Luke Fleming (Sugar Cycles Factory Team)0:07:29
37Jacques De Curnou (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:07:35
38Jack Doherty (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)0:07:43
39Jack Warner (Village-Verdigris Cycling)0:08:12
40Donovan Birky (Bend Endurance Academy)0:09:39
41Brayden Buchanan (Rad Racing NW)0:10:01
42Will Mcbryde (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)0:10:22
43Perry Andre (Somerset Wheelmen)0:10:32
44Brennen Oliver (Alexander Dawson School)-1lap
45Aidan Utesch (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
46Averey Marquez (Get Out! New Mexico)
47Diego Arana (Beverly Bike/VeePak)
48Maxwell Savage (Cincinnati Cyclocross)
49Jack Stenson (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
50Wiley Melton (Boulder Junior Cycling)
51Cole Johnson (KCOI U20)
52Spencer Edmunds (Boulder Junior Cycling)
53Devon Campbell (Alexander Dawson School)
54Lance Winborne (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)
55Alexander Stanley (KCOI U20)
56Nathan Newton (International Christian Cycling)-2laps
DNFJoshua Anderson (Essex County Velo)
DNSJack Alessi (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
DNSTrent Bielaszka (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
DNSLogan Colfax (Los Lunaticos Racing)
DNSAlexander Dorschner (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
DNSKevin Goguen (RACE CF)
DNSSimon Jones (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)

Women - Junior - 9-10
1Alison McKeithan (Evolution Jr. Devo Team)0:26:56
2Isabella Meyers (Rad Racing NW)0:02:11
3Claire Beeler (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)0:02:37
4Kaya Cline (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:02:52
5Kaya Musgrave0:03:39
6Margo Klanjsek (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)0:06:30
7Audrey Moorhead (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)

Women - Junior - 11-12
1Tea Wright (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:18:50
2Jamie McHenry (Evolution Jr. Devo Team)0:01:21
3Emma Osborne (Team Extreme)0:01:29
4Heidi Martin (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)0:02:50
5Aynslee King (Rad Racing NW)0:03:03
6Taylor Johnson (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)0:03:59
7Lauren Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)0:04:12
8Stephanie Lawrence (Front Rangers Junior Cycling)0:04:40
9Sophia Meyers (Rad Racing NW)0:05:31
10Sofia Gibiete0:05:35
11Olivia Adamiak (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)0:06:12
12Kate Seiler (Red Zone Cycling)0:06:30
13Jennifer Mettler0:08:54
14Madigan Munro0:09:08
15Erika Peterson (NorthStar Development)0:09:31
16Mia Bell (Cincinnati Cyclocross)0:09:55
17Anna Cordova (Black Tie Sports/Spine)0:11:06
18Jesse Gillingham (The TEAM)0:12:00
19Abigail Bothwell (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)0:15:09
20Sophia Watts (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)0:05:35
21Avery Moorhead (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)0:05:37
DNSZoe Colfax (Los Lunaticos Racing)

Women - Junior - 13-14
1Katie Clouse (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:18:19
2Turner Ramsay (KMS Cycling-Killington Mountain)0:01:18
3Abigail Youngwerth (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)0:02:03
4Arianna Schafer (Village-Verdigris Cycling)0:02:32
5Cheyenne Comer (The TEAM)0:02:40
6Petra Schmidtmann (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)0:02:47
7Gabrielle Lehnert (Hutch's - Specialized - Sl)0:03:21
8Rosemary Morrissey (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:03:39
9Morgan Fortin (High Desert Bicycles Team)0:03:51
10Lauren Ziehnert (Beaverton Bicycle Club)0:03:56
11Aunika Miranda0:04:05
12Carrley Smith (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:04:32
13Grace Bishop (Fiets Maan Racing p/b Luna Cycl)0:05:00
14Victoria Brocket (Ethos Racing)0:05:13
15Kylyn Mcdonald (Celo Pacific)0:05:14
16Hannah Linder (High Desert Bicycles Team)0:05:19
17Ciara Macdonald (Rad Racing NW)0:05:38
18Hayden Gizinski (Cycle U)
19Danielle Krebs (Village-Verdigris Cycling)0:05:43
20Vianne Hibner-Hereford (Hawk's Tri-Cycle)0:08:13
21Skyler Wilkey (Boulder Junior Cycling)
22Kate Winborne (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)0:10:18
23Madelyn Swanson (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club)-1lap
DNSHayden Colfax (Los Lunaticos Racing)
DNSSydney Lach (Team Kenda presented by RACC)

Women - Junior - 15-16
1Hannah Arensman (Evolution Jr. Devo Team)0:32:18
2Mina Anderberg (Sports T.E.A.M.)0:01:05
3Ashley Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)0:02:12
4Summer Moak (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)0:02:42
5Jessie Linder (Get Out! New Mexico)0:03:33
6Anya Malarski (NorthStar Development)0:04:06
7Kennedy Adams (WAS Labs Cycling)0:04:26
8Gina Johnson (Village-Verdigris Cycling)0:04:29
9Hannah Eckvahl (The TEAM)0:04:55
10Elizabeth Shaw (The Bike Lane)0:05:35
11Shannon Mallory (Fanatik Bike Co. Cycling Team)0:05:37
12Claire Carlin (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:06:28
13Allison Moorhead (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)0:07:13
14Alijah Beatty (Iowa City Cycling Club)0:08:10
15Ivy Taylor0:09:55
16Courtney Comer (The TEAM)0:11:42
17Hannah Green (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)0:14:53
18Amelia Van Maldegiam (Spin Doctor Cyclewerks Cycling)-1lap

Women - Junior - 17-18
1Katherine Santos (Red Zone Cycling)0:32:11
2Laurel Rathbun0:00:04
3Ksenia Lepikhina0:00:28
4Emma Swartz (Brazen Dropouts)0:01:08
5Tiziana Dehorney (Get Out! New Mexico)0:01:19
6Victoria Gates (Tenet Racing)0:01:53
7Kirsten Williams (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)0:02:26
8Melissa Seib (Bikeman.com)0:03:02
9Andrea Casebolt (Rad Racing NW)0:04:00
10Mackenzie Green (NorthStar Development)0:04:02
11McCauley Smith (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:04:24
12Chloe Dygert (Midwest Development Cycling Inc)0:04:30
13Maddie Ortenblad (Bear Development Team)0:05:01
14Emily Falk (Red Zone Cycling)0:05:24
15Madelaine Melcher (The TEAM)0:05:43
16Marta Morris (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)0:05:56
17Rachel Dobrozsi (Cincinnati Cyclocross)0:07:05
18Katie Ryan (Bend Endurance Academy)0:07:45
19Savannah Adams (Prestige Imports/Porsche/Audi R)
20Elizabeth Keesler (Liberty Cycle Inc.)0:08:36
21Alex Christofalos (Team Wisconsin)0:09:20
22Jenny Lucke (Naked Women's Racing)0:09:23
DNFEmma White (Cyclocrossworld)

Collegiate 4x4 Lap Team Relay
1Marian University0:35:23
2Fort Lewis College0:00:42
3Brevard College0:01:21
4University of Vermont0:01:39
5Lees-McRae College0:01:45
6Ripon College0:02:37
7King University0:02:54
8Cumberland University0:04:22
9Appalachian State University0:04:46
10Colorado Mesa University0:04:48
11Lindenwood University0:04:53
12Colorado State University0:04:55
13Massachusetts Institute of Technology0:05:15

Latest on Cyclingnews