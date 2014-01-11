Faia, Gross claim Masters national titles
Junior and Collegiate championships begin
Junior, Masters Races: Men/Women 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16; Women 17-18 - Masters: Men 45-49; Women 30-34
Image 1 of 46
Image 2 of 46
Image 3 of 46
Image 4 of 46
Image 5 of 46
Image 6 of 46
Image 7 of 46
Image 8 of 46
Image 9 of 46
Image 10 of 46
Image 11 of 46
Image 12 of 46
Image 13 of 46
Image 14 of 46
Image 15 of 46
Image 16 of 46
Image 17 of 46
Image 18 of 46
Image 19 of 46
Image 20 of 46
Image 21 of 46
Image 22 of 46
Image 23 of 46
Image 24 of 46
Image 25 of 46
Image 26 of 46
Image 27 of 46
Image 28 of 46
Image 29 of 46
Image 30 of 46
Image 31 of 46
Image 32 of 46
Image 33 of 46
Image 34 of 46
Image 35 of 46
Image 36 of 46
Image 37 of 46
Image 38 of 46
Image 39 of 46
Image 40 of 46
Image 41 of 46
Image 42 of 46
Image 43 of 46
Image 44 of 46
Image 45 of 46
Image 46 of 46
|1
|Tim Faia
|0:41:05
|2
|Donald Myrah
|0:00:15
|3
|Michael Robson
|0:00:57
|4
|Kevin O'Brien (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)
|0:01:29
|5
|James Cochran (Atlas Cycling Team)
|0:01:42
|6
|Matt Miller (Great Divide Brewing Company)
|0:02:00
|7
|Kenny Wehn
|0:02:03
|8
|Travis Brown
|0:02:04
|9
|Jeffrey Hall (Team Kappius)
|0:02:22
|10
|Jon Cariveau
|0:02:44
|11
|Paul Lugar (Boulder Running Company Cycling)
|0:02:54
|12
|Shawn Lortie (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
|0:02:55
|13
|Scott Forrest
|0:03:08
|14
|Tom Horrocks (X-Men The)
|0:03:13
|15
|Charles Parmain (Team Soundpony)
|0:03:15
|16
|Harold Stephenson (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
|0:03:27
|17
|Jeff Winkler
|0:03:35
|18
|Greg Gorrell (Feedback Sports Racing)
|0:03:42
|19
|John Verheul (Scalo Veloce)
|0:03:49
|20
|Eric Schlauch (Somerset Wheelmen)
|0:03:50
|21
|Cesar Chavez
|0:04:03
|22
|Murray Swanson (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club)
|0:04:15
|23
|Douglas Hudson (Feedback Sports Racing)
|0:04:16
|24
|Darron Cheek (CROSS PROPZ RACING)
|0:04:30
|25
|Joseph Taddeucci (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:04:35
|26
|Thomas Cooke (X-Men The)
|0:04:42
|27
|Mike Dixon (Boulder Running Company Cycling)
|0:04:49
|28
|John Mundelius (California Giant Cycling)
|0:04:50
|29
|Jeff Curtes
|0:04:51
|30
|John Mansell (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
|0:04:57
|31
|Timothy Cannard
|0:05:04
|32
|Mike Bonenberger
|0:05:06
|33
|Mike Scalise (Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|0:05:20
|34
|Christopher Jones (Salvagetti/Happy Coffee Cyclocr)
|0:05:25
|35
|John Cotton (Blue Sky Velo)
|0:05:27
|36
|Carl Boni (Rapid Racing)
|0:05:28
|37
|JW Miller (Erik's Bike Club/Eriks Bike Sho)
|0:05:29
|38
|Rodrigo Gil Moreno De Mora
|0:05:34
|39
|Gregory Lonergan (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|0:05:40
|40
|MIke Sutter (Boulder Orthopedics)
|41
|Tim Boundy (Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|0:05:49
|42
|Ken Krebs (Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|0:05:53
|43
|Dan Miller (International Christian Cycling)
|0:05:54
|44
|Emery Legg (Great Divide Brewing Company)
|0:05:56
|45
|Brian Koeneman (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|46
|Richard McClung (Lake Washington Velo)
|0:06:08
|47
|Jon Gallagher
|0:06:14
|48
|Matt Lohrentz
|0:06:34
|49
|Scott Arnold (Athlete Octane)
|0:06:44
|50
|Mark Fisher (Rocky Mountain Cycling Club)
|0:06:52
|51
|Sean Kelsey
|0:06:57
|52
|Rene Larro (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club)
|0:07:15
|53
|Chance Cooke (Great Northern Cycling Club)
|0:07:19
|54
|Christopher Shotwell (SRAM Factory)
|0:07:37
|55
|Richard Caramadre (Clemson)
|0:07:41
|56
|Daniel McNally
|0:07:43
|57
|Birt Stem (Pactimo Cycling)
|0:07:45
|58
|Christopher Fox (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:07:47
|59
|Stephen Colburn (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)
|0:07:53
|60
|Art Schwadron (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
|61
|Scott Fliegelman
|0:07:54
|62
|Mike Stevens (Bike Line)
|0:07:55
|63
|Jonathan Delacey (Durango Wheel Club)
|64
|Thomas Meiser (Feedback Sports Racing)
|0:08:03
|65
|Patrick Russell (Wolverine Sports Club)
|0:08:12
|66
|Jonathan Nelson (Sioux City Velo)
|0:08:14
|67
|Mark Piquette (Avout Racing)
|0:08:18
|68
|Michael Beck (RLW Cycling Team)
|0:08:21
|69
|Alexander Lehnert (Hutch's - Specialized - Sl)
|0:08:25
|70
|george Robinson (Slimenundgrossen)
|0:08:35
|71
|Thomas Needy (International Christian Cycling)
|0:08:45
|72
|William Manning
|0:08:54
|73
|Samer Khodor (The Natural Way Racing Team)
|0:08:57
|74
|Steve Ferry (Real D-Amgen Masters Cycling)
|0:09:00
|75
|Don Maschka (North Iowa Spin)
|0:09:04
|76
|Duane Marlatt (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)
|0:09:27
|77
|Bryan Harwood (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:09:52
|78
|Douglas Carter (NorthStar Development)
|-1lap
|79
|Todd Davis (Kryki Sports)
|80
|Darren Hanger (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|81
|Timothy Barnes (Avout Racing)
|82
|Brett Batchelder
|-2laps
|83
|William Waggoner (Davis Bike Club)
|84
|Michael Seiler (Rogue Racing Project)
|85
|Kelly Niquette (Cycleton)
|86
|Joe Sullivan (Frites En Mayo Velo Club)
|87
|Kyle Wiberg (xXx Racing)
|88
|Dwight Snodgrass (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))
|89
|Scott Winborne (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)
|90
|John Haley (Alpha Bicycle Co. - All City)
|91
|Daniel Depaemelaere (8 Sixteen Racing)
|92
|Andrew Holton
|93
|Travis Oliger (Durango Wheel Club)
|-3laps
|94
|Colm Flannery
|DNF
|Christopher Smith (The Fix Studio)
|DNF
|Michael Mcshane (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross)
|DNF
|David Weber (Team Kappius)
|DNF
|Ronald Bollenberghe (Cadieux Bicycle Club)
|DNF
|Jeff Melcher (Team Pedal Moraine)
|DNS
|Michael Curtes (Twin Six)
|DNS
|John Flack (CBC Racing)
|DNS
|John Gatch (Cincinnati Velo Club Inc)
|DNS
|Mark Hagen (Route 1 Velo)
|DNS
|Timothy Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)
|DNS
|Thomas Hunter
|DNS
|Steve Laurel
|DNS
|Derek Leckrone
|DNS
|Scott Mares (Verge Sport/Test Pilot)
|DNS
|Ed Oliver (Prestige Imports/Porsche/Audi R)
|DNS
|Albert Senft (Sustainable Endurance Coaching)
|DNS
|Timothy Shea
|DNS
|Jason Sparks
|DNS
|Rod Yoder (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Ronald Glowczynski
|1
|Rebecca Gross (Donnelly Sports)
|0:40:12
|2
|Rebecca Blatt (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:00:46
|3
|BethAnn Orton
|0:01:18
|4
|Melinda McCutcheon (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:02:10
|5
|BrittLee Bowman (Connecticut Yankee BC)
|0:02:27
|6
|Nicole Brandt (Velo Club LaGrange)
|0:02:58
|7
|Jenna Blandford (VO2)
|0:03:13
|8
|Victoria Steen (Team Six One Four)
|0:03:52
|9
|Meghan Korol (Asheville Cyclocross)
|0:04:06
|10
|Emily Phillips
|0:04:32
|11
|Sara Schuler
|0:04:56
|12
|Leslie Timm
|0:05:25
|13
|Alyssa Severn (Team Yacht Club)
|0:05:47
|14
|Missy Hardeman (Squadra Di Servitori)
|0:07:47
|15
|Stephanie Jones
|-1lap
|16
|Lindsay Knight (Heritage Race Club)
|17
|Jennifer Delozier (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|-2laps
|18
|Ali Flis (X-Men The)
|19
|Caroline Haebig (Rat City Racers)
|DNS
|Errin Vito (Rapid Racing)
|1
|Paul Haley (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:19:23
|2
|Kahill Bailey (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:00:44
|3
|Seamus Keller (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:01:24
|4
|Kayden Cline (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:01:31
|5
|Jack Carter (NorthStar Development)
|0:01:46
|6
|Parker King (Rad Racing NW)
|0:01:57
|7
|Carden King (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:03:09
|8
|Gianni Allwein (Cincinnati Cyclocross)
|0:03:36
|9
|Peter Stack
|0:04:25
|10
|Nicholas Boni (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:06:49
|11
|Rand Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|12
|Jake Marlatt (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)
|0:07:38
|13
|Michael Watkins (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|0:07:44
|14
|Jack Hudson (Feedback Sports Racing)
|0:08:40
|15
|Ryan Barnes (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:10:11
|16
|Noah Siegelstone (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:10:23
|DNF
|Yannick Long (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|1
|Ryan Campbell (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
|0:17:19
|2
|Jared Scott (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:00:03
|3
|Dakota Cline (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:00:17
|4
|Nicholas Petrov (Cincinnati Cyclocross)
|0:00:25
|5
|Brody McDonald (Celo Pacific)
|0:00:30
|6
|Nye Yackle (Yackle Brothers Racing)
|0:00:51
|7
|Nick Carter (NorthStar Development)
|0:01:09
|8
|Aiden Keller (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:01:10
|9
|Bryce Rodgers
|0:01:24
|10
|Luke Elphingstone (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:01:42
|11
|Gabriel Dobrozsi (Cincinnati Cyclocross)
|0:01:52
|12
|Vin Hludzinski (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:01:53
|13
|Ryan Stowers (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
|0:02:19
|14
|Jacob Smith (PDX DEVO Junior Cycling Team)
|0:02:23
|15
|Kyle Johnson (High Desert Bicycles Team)
|16
|Grey Ottenstein
|0:03:18
|17
|Miguel Gallegos (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:03:19
|18
|Joey Mittelberg (Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD)
|0:03:20
|19
|Leo Gullickson
|0:03:24
|20
|Adrian Klanjsek (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)
|0:03:29
|21
|Jonathan Steinrock (Red Zone Cycling)
|22
|Zachary Cozza (Pro Bikes Pittsburgh Race Team)
|0:03:34
|23
|George Poggemeyer
|0:03:59
|24
|Peter Swinand (The Pony Shop)
|0:04:00
|25
|Riley Cotton (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:04:44
|26
|Andrew Charlet (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:05:03
|27
|Tayton Parker (Oklahoma Flyers)
|0:05:06
|28
|Jan Heinz (Ranchos Cycling Club)
|0:06:17
|29
|Ty Musgrave
|0:06:35
|30
|Simon Gallagher (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:06:37
|31
|Cooper Mertes (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:07:01
|32
|Beck Farrell (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:07:03
|33
|Lucas Hartman (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:07:30
|34
|Wyatt Cooper (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
|0:08:28
|35
|Graham Outlaw (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:09:17
|36
|Thomas Edmunds (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:10:27
|37
|Joshua Judson (International Christian Cycling)
|0:12:17
|38
|Benjamin Meiser
|0:12:28
|39
|Max Kilcoyne (Team Kappius)
|0:13:18
|40
|Rosby Robinson (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycli)
|0:15:00
|DNS
|Tanner Bauer
|DNS
|Keegan Minard (Stark Velo)
|1
|Calder Wood (Rad Racing NW)
|0:17:19
|2
|Andrew Schmidt (WCJ Racing)
|0:00:06
|3
|Scott Funston (Rad Racing NW)
|0:00:08
|4
|Ethan Wright (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:00:09
|5
|Nolan Stephenson (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:00:30
|6
|Max Robson (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:00:31
|7
|Henry Jones (Bend Endurance Academy)
|0:00:39
|8
|Lane Maher (Team Edge)
|0:00:44
|9
|Nolan Brunner (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:01:02
|10
|Kendrick Boots (International Christian Cycling)
|0:01:07
|11
|Torin Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:01:16
|12
|Enzo Allwein (Cincinnati Cyclocross)
|0:01:23
|13
|Philip Hempstead (Northampton Cycling Club)
|0:01:35
|14
|Benjamin King (Rad Racing NW)
|0:01:40
|15
|Alex Morton (Wolverine Sports Club)
|0:01:42
|16
|Max Ritzow
|0:01:59
|17
|Alex Campbell (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
|0:02:03
|18
|Layton Meyers (Rad Racing NW)
|0:02:04
|19
|Ian Schwartz (SDG Felt)
|0:02:06
|20
|Jake Yackle (Yackle Brothers Racing)
|21
|Sam Brown (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)
|22
|Nolan Jenkins (Front Rangers Junior Cycling)
|0:02:17
|23
|Oliver Howson (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:02:18
|24
|Thomas Francisco (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:02:23
|25
|Daniel Vaughn (Crystal City Cycling)
|0:02:24
|26
|Juan Gonzalez (Bloomington Cycle Racing Team)
|0:02:27
|27
|Harrison White (nycross.com)
|0:02:28
|28
|Gideon Bender (Rad Racing NW)
|0:02:47
|29
|Nick Gordon (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)
|0:02:48
|30
|Miles Ross (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:02:54
|31
|Sam Noel (Onion River Sports)
|32
|Finn Gullickson
|0:02:55
|33
|Dylan Rockwood (Cincinnati Cyclocross)
|0:03:29
|34
|Tyler Reynolds (Pella Bike Racing)
|0:03:55
|35
|Nathan Pawlak (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:03:57
|36
|Campbell Watson (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:04:15
|37
|Owen Cooper (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
|0:04:18
|38
|Riley Sheehan (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|39
|Noah Williams (Alexander Dawson School)
|0:04:20
|40
|Adam Vail (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)
|0:04:31
|41
|Lewis Gatch (Cincinnati Cyclocross)
|0:04:34
|42
|Oliver Hart (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:04:38
|43
|Carson Wille (Alexander Dawson School)
|0:05:27
|44
|Owen Busch (Cincinnati Cyclocross)
|0:05:28
|45
|Brennan Foster (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:06:00
|46
|Ethan Peterson (NorthStar Development)
|0:06:03
|47
|Travis Keys
|0:06:15
|48
|Matthew Jogodnik (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|0:06:22
|49
|Cole Herrmann (NorthStar Development)
|0:06:43
|50
|Brooks Knight (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:07:06
|51
|Mitchell Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|0:07:25
|52
|Donovan Muniz (Alexander Dawson School)
|53
|Nathan Weisgerber (Cincinnati Cyclocross)
|0:07:59
|54
|William Greig (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:09:05
|55
|Joseph Weisgerber (Cincinnati Cyclocross)
|56
|Olin Ferguson
|0:09:42
|57
|Jacob Seger
|0:10:54
|58
|Jose Rodriguez (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|-1lap
|DNS
|Zane Worrell
|1
|Spencer Petrov (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross)
|0:26:32
|2
|Gage Hecht (Team Specialized Racing)
|0:00:18
|3
|Jordan Lewis (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:01:13
|4
|Cameron Beard (Hutch's - Specialized - Sl)
|5
|Denzel Stephenson (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:01:36
|6
|Evan Clouse (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:01:38
|7
|Eric Brunner (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|8
|Michael Owens (Green Mountain Bicycle Club)
|0:02:17
|9
|Jack Tanner (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:02:32
|10
|Cassidy Bailey (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:02:37
|11
|Cade Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:02:52
|12
|Maxl Freeman (Prestige Imports/Porsche/Audi R)
|0:03:23
|13
|Jack Tucker (SDG Felt)
|0:03:34
|14
|Lewis Whiley (Rad Racing NW)
|0:03:50
|15
|Maxx Hall (Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|0:03:56
|16
|Nic Jenkins (Front Rangers Junior Cycling)
|0:03:58
|17
|Noah Barrow (Woodstock Bicycle Club)
|0:04:00
|18
|Cameron Bellian (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:04:02
|19
|Andy Heuser (Team Bicycle Heaven)
|0:04:09
|20
|George Schulz (HPC)
|0:04:41
|21
|Ryan Aittaniemi (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)
|0:04:49
|22
|Noah Baderfourney (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
|0:05:35
|23
|Joshua Schroeder (International Christian Cycling)
|0:05:42
|24
|Henry Coppolillo (Team Rockford / Clif)
|0:05:45
|25
|Ben Watkins (Team Soundpony)
|0:05:47
|26
|Drew Sotebeer (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)
|27
|Edward Fritzinger (Peloton Sports Group)
|0:05:49
|28
|Miles Daly (CX Nation)
|0:06:01
|29
|Zachary Ross (Cincinnati Cyclocross)
|0:06:14
|30
|Jonah Thompson (High Desert Bicycles Team)
|0:06:36
|31
|Caleb Swartz (Brazen Dropouts)
|0:06:40
|32
|Justin Bird (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:06:42
|33
|Samuel Spende (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|0:06:55
|34
|Nathan Ross (Cincinnati Cyclocross)
|0:07:04
|35
|Zacharey Elzi (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
|36
|Luke Fleming (Sugar Cycles Factory Team)
|0:07:29
|37
|Jacques De Curnou (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:07:35
|38
|Jack Doherty (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
|0:07:43
|39
|Jack Warner (Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|0:08:12
|40
|Donovan Birky (Bend Endurance Academy)
|0:09:39
|41
|Brayden Buchanan (Rad Racing NW)
|0:10:01
|42
|Will Mcbryde (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
|0:10:22
|43
|Perry Andre (Somerset Wheelmen)
|0:10:32
|44
|Brennen Oliver (Alexander Dawson School)
|-1lap
|45
|Aidan Utesch (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
|46
|Averey Marquez (Get Out! New Mexico)
|47
|Diego Arana (Beverly Bike/VeePak)
|48
|Maxwell Savage (Cincinnati Cyclocross)
|49
|Jack Stenson (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
|50
|Wiley Melton (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|51
|Cole Johnson (KCOI U20)
|52
|Spencer Edmunds (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|53
|Devon Campbell (Alexander Dawson School)
|54
|Lance Winborne (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)
|55
|Alexander Stanley (KCOI U20)
|56
|Nathan Newton (International Christian Cycling)
|-2laps
|DNF
|Joshua Anderson (Essex County Velo)
|DNS
|Jack Alessi (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
|DNS
|Trent Bielaszka (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
|DNS
|Logan Colfax (Los Lunaticos Racing)
|DNS
|Alexander Dorschner (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|DNS
|Kevin Goguen (RACE CF)
|DNS
|Simon Jones (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|1
|Alison McKeithan (Evolution Jr. Devo Team)
|0:26:56
|2
|Isabella Meyers (Rad Racing NW)
|0:02:11
|3
|Claire Beeler (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)
|0:02:37
|4
|Kaya Cline (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:02:52
|5
|Kaya Musgrave
|0:03:39
|6
|Margo Klanjsek (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)
|0:06:30
|7
|Audrey Moorhead (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)
|1
|Tea Wright (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:18:50
|2
|Jamie McHenry (Evolution Jr. Devo Team)
|0:01:21
|3
|Emma Osborne (Team Extreme)
|0:01:29
|4
|Heidi Martin (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
|0:02:50
|5
|Aynslee King (Rad Racing NW)
|0:03:03
|6
|Taylor Johnson (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
|0:03:59
|7
|Lauren Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)
|0:04:12
|8
|Stephanie Lawrence (Front Rangers Junior Cycling)
|0:04:40
|9
|Sophia Meyers (Rad Racing NW)
|0:05:31
|10
|Sofia Gibiete
|0:05:35
|11
|Olivia Adamiak (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)
|0:06:12
|12
|Kate Seiler (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:06:30
|13
|Jennifer Mettler
|0:08:54
|14
|Madigan Munro
|0:09:08
|15
|Erika Peterson (NorthStar Development)
|0:09:31
|16
|Mia Bell (Cincinnati Cyclocross)
|0:09:55
|17
|Anna Cordova (Black Tie Sports/Spine)
|0:11:06
|18
|Jesse Gillingham (The TEAM)
|0:12:00
|19
|Abigail Bothwell (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
|0:15:09
|20
|Sophia Watts (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)
|0:05:35
|21
|Avery Moorhead (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)
|0:05:37
|DNS
|Zoe Colfax (Los Lunaticos Racing)
|1
|Katie Clouse (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:18:19
|2
|Turner Ramsay (KMS Cycling-Killington Mountain)
|0:01:18
|3
|Abigail Youngwerth (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
|0:02:03
|4
|Arianna Schafer (Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|0:02:32
|5
|Cheyenne Comer (The TEAM)
|0:02:40
|6
|Petra Schmidtmann (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
|0:02:47
|7
|Gabrielle Lehnert (Hutch's - Specialized - Sl)
|0:03:21
|8
|Rosemary Morrissey (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:03:39
|9
|Morgan Fortin (High Desert Bicycles Team)
|0:03:51
|10
|Lauren Ziehnert (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
|0:03:56
|11
|Aunika Miranda
|0:04:05
|12
|Carrley Smith (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:04:32
|13
|Grace Bishop (Fiets Maan Racing p/b Luna Cycl)
|0:05:00
|14
|Victoria Brocket (Ethos Racing)
|0:05:13
|15
|Kylyn Mcdonald (Celo Pacific)
|0:05:14
|16
|Hannah Linder (High Desert Bicycles Team)
|0:05:19
|17
|Ciara Macdonald (Rad Racing NW)
|0:05:38
|18
|Hayden Gizinski (Cycle U)
|19
|Danielle Krebs (Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|0:05:43
|20
|Vianne Hibner-Hereford (Hawk's Tri-Cycle)
|0:08:13
|21
|Skyler Wilkey (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|22
|Kate Winborne (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)
|0:10:18
|23
|Madelyn Swanson (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club)
|-1lap
|DNS
|Hayden Colfax (Los Lunaticos Racing)
|DNS
|Sydney Lach (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|1
|Hannah Arensman (Evolution Jr. Devo Team)
|0:32:18
|2
|Mina Anderberg (Sports T.E.A.M.)
|0:01:05
|3
|Ashley Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)
|0:02:12
|4
|Summer Moak (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
|0:02:42
|5
|Jessie Linder (Get Out! New Mexico)
|0:03:33
|6
|Anya Malarski (NorthStar Development)
|0:04:06
|7
|Kennedy Adams (WAS Labs Cycling)
|0:04:26
|8
|Gina Johnson (Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|0:04:29
|9
|Hannah Eckvahl (The TEAM)
|0:04:55
|10
|Elizabeth Shaw (The Bike Lane)
|0:05:35
|11
|Shannon Mallory (Fanatik Bike Co. Cycling Team)
|0:05:37
|12
|Claire Carlin (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:06:28
|13
|Allison Moorhead (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)
|0:07:13
|14
|Alijah Beatty (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|0:08:10
|15
|Ivy Taylor
|0:09:55
|16
|Courtney Comer (The TEAM)
|0:11:42
|17
|Hannah Green (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
|0:14:53
|18
|Amelia Van Maldegiam (Spin Doctor Cyclewerks Cycling)
|-1lap
|1
|Katherine Santos (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:32:11
|2
|Laurel Rathbun
|0:00:04
|3
|Ksenia Lepikhina
|0:00:28
|4
|Emma Swartz (Brazen Dropouts)
|0:01:08
|5
|Tiziana Dehorney (Get Out! New Mexico)
|0:01:19
|6
|Victoria Gates (Tenet Racing)
|0:01:53
|7
|Kirsten Williams (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
|0:02:26
|8
|Melissa Seib (Bikeman.com)
|0:03:02
|9
|Andrea Casebolt (Rad Racing NW)
|0:04:00
|10
|Mackenzie Green (NorthStar Development)
|0:04:02
|11
|McCauley Smith (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:04:24
|12
|Chloe Dygert (Midwest Development Cycling Inc)
|0:04:30
|13
|Maddie Ortenblad (Bear Development Team)
|0:05:01
|14
|Emily Falk (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:05:24
|15
|Madelaine Melcher (The TEAM)
|0:05:43
|16
|Marta Morris (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
|0:05:56
|17
|Rachel Dobrozsi (Cincinnati Cyclocross)
|0:07:05
|18
|Katie Ryan (Bend Endurance Academy)
|0:07:45
|19
|Savannah Adams (Prestige Imports/Porsche/Audi R)
|20
|Elizabeth Keesler (Liberty Cycle Inc.)
|0:08:36
|21
|Alex Christofalos (Team Wisconsin)
|0:09:20
|22
|Jenny Lucke (Naked Women's Racing)
|0:09:23
|DNF
|Emma White (Cyclocrossworld)
|1
|Marian University
|0:35:23
|2
|Fort Lewis College
|0:00:42
|3
|Brevard College
|0:01:21
|4
|University of Vermont
|0:01:39
|5
|Lees-McRae College
|0:01:45
|6
|Ripon College
|0:02:37
|7
|King University
|0:02:54
|8
|Cumberland University
|0:04:22
|9
|Appalachian State University
|0:04:46
|10
|Colorado Mesa University
|0:04:48
|11
|Lindenwood University
|0:04:53
|12
|Colorado State University
|0:04:55
|13
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|0:05:15
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy