Goguen powers to junior men's 'cross championship
Chance takes silver, Vincent bronze in Boulder
Junior Men 17-18: -
|1
|Peter Goguen (RACE CF)
|0:40:13
|2
|Maxx Chance (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)
|0:00:48
|3
|Austin Vincent (RACE CF)
|0:00:59
|4
|Ethan Reynolds (Hot Tubes Development Cycling T)
|0:01:08
|5
|W Grant Ellwood (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:01:26
|6
|Lance Haidet (Bear Development Team)
|0:01:37
|7
|Cooper Willsey (Cyclocrossworld)
|0:01:39
|8
|Nolan Brady (Rad Racing NW)
|0:01:42
|9
|Garrett Gerchar (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)
|0:02:16
|10
|Brannan Fix (Ciclismo Youth Foundation)
|0:02:21
|11
|Ian McShane (Sophisticated Living / Bob's Re)
|0:02:32
|12
|Gavin Haley (Red Zone Cycling Elite)
|0:02:34
|13
|Javier Colton (Bend Endurance Academy)
|0:03:00
|14
|Jonah Meadvancort (KMS Cycling-Killington Mountain)
|0:03:25
|15
|Nevin Whittemore (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:03:31
|16
|Liam Earl (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
|0:03:32
|17
|Liam Dunn (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)
|18
|Josey Weik (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:03:54
|19
|Landen Beckner (Rad Racing NW)
|0:04:03
|20
|Stuart McKnight (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:04:11
|21
|Tanner Browne (GS CycleLife Development Cyclin)
|0:04:23
|22
|Cormac Dunn (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)
|0:04:26
|23
|Ian Keough (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)
|0:04:28
|24
|Joe Christiansen
|0:04:35
|25
|Anders Nystrom (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
|0:04:55
|26
|Byron Rice (Clemmons Bicycle Racing)
|0:04:57
|27
|Jonathan Brown (Hot Tubes Development Cycling T)
|0:05:04
|28
|Jonathan Anderson (Essex County Velo)
|0:05:14
|29
|Ben Hogan (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:05:15
|30
|Kyle Bloesser (SDG Felt)
|0:05:17
|31
|Rob Sandusky (Matrix Cycling Club)
|0:05:33
|32
|Kurtis Barth (Boulder Cycle Sport/BJC)
|0:05:42
|33
|Samuel Rosenberg (Hutch's - Specialized - Sl)
|0:06:00
|34
|Ian Wilson (Bend Endurance Academy)
|35
|Christian Husband (Monster Media Racing Team)
|0:06:28
|36
|Noah Granigan (RACE CF)
|0:06:37
|37
|Samuel Lear (SEAVS/Haymarket)
|0:06:39
|38
|Jacob Cartergibb (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:07:02
|39
|Chris Key (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:07:56
|40
|Bailey Eckles (The TEAM)
|0:08:20
|41
|Pj Renquin (RACE CF)
|0:08:28
|42
|Taylor Squillaci (Get Out! New Mexico)
|0:08:29
|43
|Jedidiah Fritzinger (Peloton Sports Group)
|0:08:53
|44
|David Obrien (Rad Racing NW)
|0:09:12
|45
|Samuel Furness (Feedback Sports Racing)
|0:09:24
|46
|Jeremy Purchase (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:09:55
|47
|Benjamin Hasz (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|-2laps
|48
|Aston Woy (Ciclismo Youth Foundation)
|49
|Zachary Woy (Ciclismo Youth Foundation)
|50
|John Algermissen (NM Devo)
|51
|Lane Johnson (Local Cycling.com)
|52
|Brian Gaines (NorthStar Development)
|53
|Isaac Jonas (Local Cycling.com)
|54
|William Reinking (Bend Endurance Academy)
|55
|Jacob Schilling (Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD)
|-3laps
|DNF
|Nicholas Vorwerk (Team Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Connor Tankersley (Scenic City Velo)
|DNS
|Trevor Von Boeck (Front Rangers Junior Cycling)
|DNS
|Keenan Reynolds (Bend Endurance Academy)
