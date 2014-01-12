Trending

Goguen powers to junior men's 'cross championship

Chance takes silver, Vincent bronze in Boulder

Image 1 of 46

Peter Goguen (Race CF) was the first call-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 46

Liam Earl had a cheering squad at the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 46

Junior start at Valmont Bike Park

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 46

Peter Goguen (Race CF) with a lead on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 46

Cooper Willsey (Cyclocrossworld.com) riding near the front on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 46

Junior Men chase Peter Geguen (Race CF) up the stairs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 46

Junior Men on the Belgian Stairs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 46

Peter Goguen (Race CF) leading at the end of lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 46

Brannan Fix (Boo Bicycles) racing near the front after one lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 46

Peter Goguen (Race CF) running the stairs alone on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 46

Peter Goguen (Race CF) at the top of the steps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 46

A long train of riders at the top of the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 46

Jonathan Brown (Hot Tubes) running the Belgian Stairs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 46

Riders had to traverse a tricky off-camber hill

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 46

Noah Granigan (Race CF) crashing on the off-camber hill

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 46

Peter Goguen (Race CF) alone on the back side of the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 46

Peter Goguen (Race CF) riding the sand rollers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 46

Max Chance (Cliff Bar) riding a strong race in second place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 46

Ethan Reynolds (Hot Tubes) riding one of the sand pits

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 46

Peter Goguen (Race CF) wins the 17-18 National Championship

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 46

Max Chance (Cliff Bar) is congratulated by his hometown fans

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 46

The venue at Valmont Bike Park

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 46

Peter Goguen (Race CF) takes the hole-shot at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 46

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 46

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 46

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 46

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 46

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 46

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 46

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 46

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 32 of 46

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 33 of 46

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 34 of 46

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 35 of 46

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 36 of 46

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 37 of 46

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 38 of 46

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 39 of 46

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 40 of 46

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 41 of 46

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 42 of 46

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 43 of 46

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 44 of 46

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 45 of 46

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 46 of 46

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results
1Peter Goguen (RACE CF)0:40:13
2Maxx Chance (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)0:00:48
3Austin Vincent (RACE CF)0:00:59
4Ethan Reynolds (Hot Tubes Development Cycling T)0:01:08
5W Grant Ellwood (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:01:26
6Lance Haidet (Bear Development Team)0:01:37
7Cooper Willsey (Cyclocrossworld)0:01:39
8Nolan Brady (Rad Racing NW)0:01:42
9Garrett Gerchar (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)0:02:16
10Brannan Fix (Ciclismo Youth Foundation)0:02:21
11Ian McShane (Sophisticated Living / Bob's Re)0:02:32
12Gavin Haley (Red Zone Cycling Elite)0:02:34
13Javier Colton (Bend Endurance Academy)0:03:00
14Jonah Meadvancort (KMS Cycling-Killington Mountain)0:03:25
15Nevin Whittemore (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:03:31
16Liam Earl (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)0:03:32
17Liam Dunn (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)
18Josey Weik (Red Zone Cycling)0:03:54
19Landen Beckner (Rad Racing NW)0:04:03
20Stuart McKnight (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:04:11
21Tanner Browne (GS CycleLife Development Cyclin)0:04:23
22Cormac Dunn (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)0:04:26
23Ian Keough (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)0:04:28
24Joe Christiansen0:04:35
25Anders Nystrom (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)0:04:55
26Byron Rice (Clemmons Bicycle Racing)0:04:57
27Jonathan Brown (Hot Tubes Development Cycling T)0:05:04
28Jonathan Anderson (Essex County Velo)0:05:14
29Ben Hogan (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:05:15
30Kyle Bloesser (SDG Felt)0:05:17
31Rob Sandusky (Matrix Cycling Club)0:05:33
32Kurtis Barth (Boulder Cycle Sport/BJC)0:05:42
33Samuel Rosenberg (Hutch's - Specialized - Sl)0:06:00
34Ian Wilson (Bend Endurance Academy)
35Christian Husband (Monster Media Racing Team)0:06:28
36Noah Granigan (RACE CF)0:06:37
37Samuel Lear (SEAVS/Haymarket)0:06:39
38Jacob Cartergibb (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:07:02
39Chris Key (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:07:56
40Bailey Eckles (The TEAM)0:08:20
41Pj Renquin (RACE CF)0:08:28
42Taylor Squillaci (Get Out! New Mexico)0:08:29
43Jedidiah Fritzinger (Peloton Sports Group)0:08:53
44David Obrien (Rad Racing NW)0:09:12
45Samuel Furness (Feedback Sports Racing)0:09:24
46Jeremy Purchase (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:09:55
47Benjamin Hasz (Tulsa Wheelmen)-2laps
48Aston Woy (Ciclismo Youth Foundation)
49Zachary Woy (Ciclismo Youth Foundation)
50John Algermissen (NM Devo)
51Lane Johnson (Local Cycling.com)
52Brian Gaines (NorthStar Development)
53Isaac Jonas (Local Cycling.com)
54William Reinking (Bend Endurance Academy)
55Jacob Schilling (Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD)-3laps
DNFNicholas Vorwerk (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFConnor Tankersley (Scenic City Velo)
DNSTrevor Von Boeck (Front Rangers Junior Cycling)
DNSKeenan Reynolds (Bend Endurance Academy)

