Compton races to 10th US cyclo-cross title
Anderson silver, Miller bronze in women's championship
Elite & U23 Women: -
Katie Compton obliterated a 111-woman field in Boulder, Colorado, to win her tenth consecutive US cyclocross national title by a whopping 49 seconds. California Giant's Elle Anderson chased alone in the whipping wind to take silver, and teammate Meredith Miller clawed her way up late in the race to snatch third from Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies' Crystal Anthony. "It's crazy," a smiling Compton said of her 10-win nationals streak. "I'm taking one at a time. Today felt really good."
On a dry course at high altitude, the 26-year-old Anderson charged out early but was soon caught and dropped by Compton, who railed around the course, often cornering low in the handlebar drops. "It was a great day out there," Anderson said of her third 'cross nationals. "It's a real honor to ride with Katie. I gave it my best shot. Katie came steamrolling by me, and kudos to her, because I could not hold her wheel."
With wind gusting up to 35mph/56kph, holding a wheel offered some shelter for chasing riders, especially through the straight headwind on the wide-open finishing straight of the 3.4km course. In the early laps, Optum's Anthony chased with Raleigh's Nicole Duke in tow, as behind Cal Giant's Miller battled her way through traffic.
After sitting out this cyclocross season, Olympic mountain bike silver medallist Georgia Gould couldn't help but pull the 'cross bike out of the garage with nationals held just an hour from her hometown of Fort Collins, Colorado. Racing in a blue Luna skinsuit, Gould moved up from a mediocre start into a decent position, and settled into chasing in fifth place.
With Compton long gone and Anderson having all but wrapped up second, the battle was on for third, as Miller finally clawed onto Anthony's wheel in the final lap. "With two laps to go I began to believe I could catch her," Miller said. Once she caught Anthony, Miller tucked into the draft when possible. "I was hanging on for a little recovery, and I knew I needed to make her do a little work and bide my time until I came around. And I felt pretty confident that if I came around the last corner in front of her I'd have it."
As with the Cal Giant podium sweep in the U23 men's race, the Cal Giant women weren't racing team tactics — it was every woman for herself. "Elle took off right away," Miller said. "Rachel and I were together for a little bit, but then she faded.… there were no team tactics today." Compton made an early bike change on the first lap as she was concerned that the front tire had a slow leak, but neither mechanicals nor wind nor any of the 110 women behind her could keep her from the top step.
Now 36, Compton is enjoying the confidence that comes with success. Heading into Worlds, she isn't worried about what type of training to do, she's just focusing on rest and execution.
"This year I haven't done anything different," Compton said of her training. "My big thing is that I need to be rested and recovered to ride fast. As I get older, I'm being more efficient with my training. I'm not so hard on myself. I like to do too much. But I'm getting to the point where I'm okay doing less. If I'm tired, it's okay to recover. I like to train, but sitting on the couch is not so bad either."
Compton will have a little time to sit on the couch before heading back to Europe next week to prepare for Worlds in the Netherlands. With Marianne Vos again as the favorite for the title, Compton, who has finished second at worlds, is hopeful she can give Vos a run for the money.
"This year I'll probably have the best fitness I've ever had," Compton said. "I continue to feel better and better. Hopefully I can continue on this path, get some good training in and come into Worlds just feeling strong and have a good day. Marianne is always riding fast so I want to go out, ride well and feel good and hopefully it won't be too cold in Hoogerheide."
The women's Under-23 race was raced simultaneously but scored separately from the women's elite competition. Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld's Kaitlin Antonneau, fresh off a collegiate nationals win on Saturday, took the U23 title ahead of Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) and Hannah Finchamp (Team Luna Chix).
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|0:42:36
|2
|Elle Anderson (California Giant Cycling)
|0:00:49
|3
|Meredith Miller (California Giant Cycling)
|0:01:19
|4
|Crystal Anthony (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit St)
|0:01:20
|5
|Georgia Gould (LUNA PRO TEAM)
|0:01:31
|6
|Rachel Lloyd (California Giant Cycling)
|0:01:39
|7
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld)
|0:02:06
|8
|Nicole Duke (Marin Bikes/SPY)
|0:02:32
|9
|Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club)
|0:03:14
|10
|Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles)
|0:03:32
|11
|Arley Kemmerer (Charm City Cycling LLC)
|0:03:49
|12
|Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|0:03:50
|13
|Amanda Nauman (SDG Felt)
|0:04:07
|14
|Sunny Gilbert (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci)
|0:04:16
|15
|Emily Kachorek (#GHETOMOTO)
|0:04:20
|16
|Hannah Finchamp (Team LUNA Chix)
|0:04:29
|17
|Melissa Barker (GS Boulder/Organic India)
|0:04:45
|18
|Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club)
|0:05:06
|19
|Jessica Cutler (Market Street Cycling Club)
|0:05:15
|20
|Allison Arensman (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross)
|0:05:33
|21
|Nicole Thiemann (Team CF)
|0:05:47
|22
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:05:50
|23
|Elizabeth White (University of Vermont)
|0:05:51
|24
|Ksenia Lepikhina (Trail Master Coaching)
|0:05:53
|25
|Rebecca Gross (Donnelly Sports)
|26
|Julie Hunter (Phaup St. Journal)
|0:05:57
|27
|Sofia Gomez Villafane
|0:06:05
|28
|Karen Hogan (Team Kappius)
|0:06:15
|29
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Colonel's /Sho-Air)
|0:06:20
|30
|Kristin Weber (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:06:21
|31
|Caitlyn Vestal (Feedback Sports Racing)
|0:06:26
|32
|Rebecca Blatt (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:06:28
|33
|Laurel Rathbun (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
|0:06:50
|34
|Kristal Boni (Rapid Racing)
|0:06:51
|35
|Lisa Hudson (Feedback Sports Racing)
|0:06:52
|36
|Christina Birch (Tenet Racing)
|0:06:53
|37
|Catherine Moore (Squadra Di Servitori)
|0:06:58
|38
|Emma Swartz (Brazen Dropouts)
|0:06:59
|39
|Beth Ann Orton (Team S&M)
|40
|Ellen Sherrill (Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobst)
|0:07:00
|41
|Katherine Northcott (Ness Team New England)
|0:07:02
|42
|Alice Pennington (LUNA PRO TEAM)
|0:07:10
|43
|Kelly Catlin (NorthStar Development)
|0:07:14
|44
|Kathryn Cumming (Team Yacht Club)
|0:07:19
|45
|Kristen Peterson (Evol Elite Racing)
|0:07:36
|46
|Katie Melena (Bicycle Blue Book/HRS/Rock Lobs)
|0:07:37
|47
|Erica Zaveta (Team Redline)
|0:07:38
|48
|Kate Powlison (Evol Elite Racing)
|0:07:39
|49
|Margell Abel (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:07:40
|50
|Rebecca Fahringer (Jam Fund/NCC)
|0:07:41
|51
|Carol Jeane Sansome (Grand Performance Cyclocross Te)
|52
|Jessica D'Amato (Evol Elite Racing)
|0:08:00
|53
|Emily Shields (Mock Orange Bikes)
|0:08:02
|54
|Alexis Skarda (Colorado Mesa University)
|0:08:04
|55
|Brianne Marshall (Tough Girl Cycling)
|0:08:13
|56
|Brittlee Bowman (Connecticut Yankee BC)
|0:08:15
|57
|Emma Dunn (Feedback Sports Racing)
|0:08:27
|58
|Sarah Sturm (Bear Development Team)
|0:08:33
|59
|Heidi Beck (Twin Six)
|0:08:53
|60
|Nina Baum (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|0:10:13
|61
|Nicole Brandt (Velo Club LaGrange)
|- 2 laps
|62
|Meghan Korol (Asheville Cyclocross)
|63
|Emily Zinn (Naked Women's Racing)
|64
|Lauren Costantini
|65
|Mackenzie Woodring (Foundry Cycles)
|66
|Kristie Arend (Boulder Running Company Cycling)
|67
|Corey Coogan Cisek (The Fix Studio)
|68
|Jauron Vetter (Blue Steel Cyclery)
|69
|Tracy Yates (Tough Girl Cycling)
|70
|Jennifer Nowlin (The Fix Studio)
|71
|Michele Bliss (Team Small Batch)
|72
|Melissa Seib (Bikeman.com)
|73
|Elizabeth So (Team TATI)
|74
|Cooper Ambjorn (Team Hungry)
|75
|Madelaine Melcher (The TEAM)
|76
|Elizabeth Barcheck (Team Small Batch)
|77
|Victoria Gates (Tenet Racing)
|78
|Victoria Steen (Team Six One Four)
|79
|Leslie Timm (Ladies' First)
|80
|Kelly Chang (SYCIP RACING)
|81
|Tiziana Dehorney (Get Out! New Mexico)
|82
|Emily Phillips (Ladies' First)
|83
|Erin Donohue
|84
|Alyssa Severn (Team Yacht Club)
|85
|Cristienne Beam (Tough Girl Cycling)
|86
|Mackenzie Green (NorthStar Development)
|87
|Jenna Blandford (VO2)
|88
|Kristine Church (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|89
|Susan Adamkovics (Naked Women's Racing)
|90
|Molly Hurford (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|- 3 laps
|91
|Anna Milton (Ladies' First)
|92
|Erin Mascelli (SRAM Factory)
|93
|Victoria Sama (Adventures Edge)
|94
|Luci Olewinski (Rockstart Games/Signature Cycle)
|95
|Stephanie Thompson (WD Racing / NYC Velo)
|96
|Mckenzie Melcher (The TEAM)
|97
|Lindsay Knight (Heritage Race Club)
|98
|Ariana Dittmer (COMototion Sports)
|99
|Kimberly Nuffer (Boulder Orthopedics)
|100
|Missy Hardeman (Squadra Di Servitori)
|101
|Marian Mead (GS Boulder/Organic India)
|102
|Jessica Bernstein (Boulder Running Company Cycling)
|103
|Bethany Kobza (Portland Bicycle Studio)
|104
|Lorna Pomeroy (GS Boulder/Organic India)
|105
|Alex Christofalos (Kona)
|106
|Deirdre Garvey (High Peaks Masters)
|107
|Nathalie Krantz
|108
|Katherine Shields (Mock Orange Bikes)
|- 4 laps
|DNF
|Courtenay Mcfadden (Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobst)
|DNF
|Emma White (Cyclocrossworld)
|DNF
|Chloe Dygert (Midwest Development Cycling Inc)
|DNS
|Amanda Carey (Stan's No Tubes)
|DNS
|Lindsay Zucco (PSIMET Racing)
|DNS
|Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
|DNS
|Melanie Starr Walker (GPM Sport)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld)
|0:44:42
|2
|Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|0:01:44
|3
|Hannah Finchamp (Team LUNA Chix)
|0:02:23
|4
|Allison Arensman (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross)
|0:03:27
|5
|Elizabeth White (University of Vermont)
|0:03:45
|6
|Ksenia Lepikhina (Trail Master Coaching)
|0:03:47
|7
|Sofia Gomez Villafane
|0:03:59
|8
|Laurel Rathbun (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
|0:04:44
|9
|Emma Swartz (Brazen Dropouts)
|0:04:53
|10
|Kelly Catlin (NorthStar Development)
|0:05:08
|11
|Emily Shields (Mock Orange Bikes)
|0:05:56
|12
|Melissa Seib (Bikeman.com)
|13
|Madelaine Melcher (The TEAM)
|14
|Victoria Gates (Tenet Racing)
|15
|Tiziana Dehorney (Get Out! New Mexico)
|16
|Erin Donohue
|17
|Mackenzie Green (NorthStar Development)
|18
|Anna Milton (Ladies' First)
|- 3 laps
|19
|Mckenzie Melcher (The TEAM)
|20
|Ariana Dittmer (COMototion Sports)
|21
|Alex Christofalos (Kona)
|22
|Nathalie Krantz
|23
|Katherine Shields (Mock Orange Bikes)
|- 4 laps
|DNF
|Emma White (Cyclocrossworld)
|DNF
|Chloe Dygert (Midwest Development Cycling Inc)
