Trending

Compton races to 10th US cyclo-cross title

Anderson silver, Miller bronze in women's championship

Image 1 of 43

Nicole Duke (Marin Bikes-Spy Optics) on the front row

Nicole Duke (Marin Bikes-Spy Optics) on the front row
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 43

Elle Anderson (California Giant Cycling) racing in second position on lap four

Elle Anderson (California Giant Cycling) racing in second position on lap four
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 43

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) having little problem with the off-camber stuff

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) having little problem with the off-camber stuff
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 43

View of the back side of the Valmont race course

View of the back side of the Valmont race course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 43

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) moved quickly to the top ten after a poor starting grid position

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) moved quickly to the top ten after a poor starting grid position
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 43

Katie Compton wins her 10th USA cyclo-cross title

Katie Compton wins her 10th USA cyclo-cross title
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 7 of 43

Elle Anderson (California Giant Cycling) with one lap to go

Elle Anderson (California Giant Cycling) with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 43

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) riding the sand pit for the last time

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) riding the sand pit for the last time
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 43

Meredith Miller (California Giant Cycling) edging out Crystal Anthony for third place

Meredith Miller (California Giant Cycling) edging out Crystal Anthony for third place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 43

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) is going for her tenth championship

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) is going for her tenth championship
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 43

Nicole Duke (Marin Bikes) racing in sixth place

Nicole Duke (Marin Bikes) racing in sixth place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 43

It would not be a cyclocross race without some costumes

It would not be a cyclocross race without some costumes
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 43

Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob’s Red Mill) racing well at the end of lap one

Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob’s Red Mill) racing well at the end of lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 43

Emily Kachorek (#GHETOMOTO) riding near the front on lap one

Emily Kachorek (#GHETOMOTO) riding near the front on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 43

Eighteen year-old Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) riding just outside the top ten

Eighteen year-old Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) riding just outside the top ten
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 43

Young Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) racing in the top ten

Young Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) racing in the top ten
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 43

Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob’s Red Mill) running the Belgian Stairs on lap two

Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob’s Red Mill) running the Belgian Stairs on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 43

The stairs were a major effort partly due to the mile high altitude

The stairs were a major effort partly due to the mile high altitude
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 43

Nicole Duke (Marin Bikes) tries to avoid hitting Chloe Woodruff who crashed on the off-camber hill

Nicole Duke (Marin Bikes) tries to avoid hitting Chloe Woodruff who crashed on the off-camber hill
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 43

Nicole Duke (Marin Bikes) staying upright after getting around the Woodruff crash

Nicole Duke (Marin Bikes) staying upright after getting around the Woodruff crash
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 43

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) was locked in battle with Rachel Lloyd

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) was locked in battle with Rachel Lloyd
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 43

Elle Anderson (California Giant Cycling) has improved dramatically this year

Elle Anderson (California Giant Cycling) has improved dramatically this year
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 43

Arley Kemmerer (Charm City Cycling) riding in the top ten on the off-camber hill

Arley Kemmerer (Charm City Cycling) riding in the top ten on the off-camber hill
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 43

Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) using her mountain biking skills on the off-camber hill

Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) using her mountain biking skills on the off-camber hill
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 43

Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club) unclipping on the off-camber hill

Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club) unclipping on the off-camber hill
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 43

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) finishing lap one after an early bike change due to a slow leak

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) finishing lap one after an early bike change due to a slow leak
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 43

Elle Anderson (California Giant Cycling) chasing Compton at the end of lap one

Elle Anderson (California Giant Cycling) chasing Compton at the end of lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 43

Crystral Anthony ( Optum Pro Cycling) riding solidly in third position

Crystral Anthony ( Optum Pro Cycling) riding solidly in third position
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 43

Meredith Miller (California Giant Cycling) trying to reel in Anthony

Meredith Miller (California Giant Cycling) trying to reel in Anthony
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 43

Nicole Duke (Marin Bikes-Spy Optics) riding in the top ten on lap three

Nicole Duke (Marin Bikes-Spy Optics) riding in the top ten on lap three
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 43

Fellow Boulderites Nicole Duke and Kristen Weber congratulating each other at the finish

Fellow Boulderites Nicole Duke and Kristen Weber congratulating each other at the finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 32 of 43

Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling) leading the Elite Women at the start

Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling) leading the Elite Women at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 33 of 43

The Elite Women running the Belgian Stairs

The Elite Women running the Belgian Stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 34 of 43

Elle Anderson (California Giant Cycling) owned second place the entire race

Elle Anderson (California Giant Cycling) owned second place the entire race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 35 of 43

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) on a stairs with a significant lead on lap two

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) on a stairs with a significant lead on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 36 of 43

Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob’s Red Mill) riding off-camber with Emma White taking the high line

Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob’s Red Mill) riding off-camber with Emma White taking the high line
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 37 of 43

Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling) leading Nicole Duke on the big set of stairs

Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling) leading Nicole Duke on the big set of stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 38 of 43

Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling) unclipping one foot just in case

Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling) unclipping one foot just in case
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 39 of 43

Big crowds lined the main run up and descent

Big crowds lined the main run up and descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 40 of 43

Elle Anderson (Giant Berry Farms) at the top of the run up

Elle Anderson (Giant Berry Farms) at the top of the run up
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 41 of 43

Meredith Miller (Giant Berry Farms) floats up the stairs to take over third place

Meredith Miller (Giant Berry Farms) floats up the stairs to take over third place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 42 of 43

Katie Compton (Trek) takes home another national title

Katie Compton (Trek) takes home another national title
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 43 of 43

The course dried enough to make the off-camber sections rideable today

The course dried enough to make the off-camber sections rideable today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Katie Compton obliterated a 111-woman field in Boulder, Colorado, to win her tenth consecutive US cyclocross national title by a whopping 49 seconds. California Giant's Elle Anderson chased alone in the whipping wind to take silver, and teammate Meredith Miller clawed her way up late in the race to snatch third from Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies' Crystal Anthony. "It's crazy," a smiling Compton said of her 10-win nationals streak. "I'm taking one at a time. Today felt really good."

On a dry course at high altitude, the 26-year-old Anderson charged out early but was soon caught and dropped by Compton, who railed around the course, often cornering low in the handlebar drops. "It was a great day out there," Anderson said of her third 'cross nationals. "It's a real honor to ride with Katie. I gave it my best shot. Katie came steamrolling by me, and kudos to her, because I could not hold her wheel."

With wind gusting up to 35mph/56kph, holding a wheel offered some shelter for chasing riders, especially through the straight headwind on the wide-open finishing straight of the 3.4km course. In the early laps, Optum's Anthony chased with Raleigh's Nicole Duke in tow, as behind Cal Giant's Miller battled her way through traffic.

After sitting out this cyclocross season, Olympic mountain bike silver medallist Georgia Gould couldn't help but pull the 'cross bike out of the garage with nationals held just an hour from her hometown of Fort Collins, Colorado. Racing in a blue Luna skinsuit, Gould moved up from a mediocre start into a decent position, and settled into chasing in fifth place.

With Compton long gone and Anderson having all but wrapped up second, the battle was on for third, as Miller finally clawed onto Anthony's wheel in the final lap. "With two laps to go I began to believe I could catch her," Miller said. Once she caught Anthony, Miller tucked into the draft when possible. "I was hanging on for a little recovery, and I knew I needed to make her do a little work and bide my time until I came around. And I felt pretty confident that if I came around the last corner in front of her I'd have it."

As with the Cal Giant podium sweep in the U23 men's race, the Cal Giant women weren't racing team tactics — it was every woman for herself. "Elle took off right away," Miller said. "Rachel and I were together for a little bit, but then she faded.… there were no team tactics today." Compton made an early bike change on the first lap as she was concerned that the front tire had a slow leak, but neither mechanicals nor wind nor any of the 110 women behind her could keep her from the top step.

Now 36, Compton is enjoying the confidence that comes with success. Heading into Worlds, she isn't worried about what type of training to do, she's just focusing on rest and execution.

"This year I haven't done anything different," Compton said of her training. "My big thing is that I need to be rested and recovered to ride fast. As I get older, I'm being more efficient with my training. I'm not so hard on myself. I like to do too much. But I'm getting to the point where I'm okay doing less. If I'm tired, it's okay to recover. I like to train, but sitting on the couch is not so bad either."

Compton will have a little time to sit on the couch before heading back to Europe next week to prepare for Worlds in the Netherlands. With Marianne Vos again as the favorite for the title, Compton, who has finished second at worlds, is hopeful she can give Vos a run for the money.

"This year I'll probably have the best fitness I've ever had," Compton said. "I continue to feel better and better. Hopefully I can continue on this path, get some good training in and come into Worlds just feeling strong and have a good day. Marianne is always riding fast so I want to go out, ride well and feel good and hopefully it won't be too cold in Hoogerheide." 

The women's Under-23 race was raced simultaneously but scored separately from the women's elite competition. Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld's Kaitlin Antonneau, fresh off a collegiate nationals win on Saturday, took the U23 title ahead of Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) and Hannah Finchamp (Team Luna Chix).

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:42:36
2Elle Anderson (California Giant Cycling)0:00:49
3Meredith Miller (California Giant Cycling)0:01:19
4Crystal Anthony (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit St)0:01:20
5Georgia Gould (LUNA PRO TEAM)0:01:31
6Rachel Lloyd (California Giant Cycling)0:01:39
7Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld)0:02:06
8Nicole Duke (Marin Bikes/SPY)0:02:32
9Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club)0:03:14
10Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles)0:03:32
11Arley Kemmerer (Charm City Cycling LLC)0:03:49
12Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:03:50
13Amanda Nauman (SDG Felt)0:04:07
14Sunny Gilbert (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci)0:04:16
15Emily Kachorek (#GHETOMOTO)0:04:20
16Hannah Finchamp (Team LUNA Chix)0:04:29
17Melissa Barker (GS Boulder/Organic India)0:04:45
18Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club)0:05:06
19Jessica Cutler (Market Street Cycling Club)0:05:15
20Allison Arensman (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross)0:05:33
21Nicole Thiemann (Team CF)0:05:47
22Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon)0:05:50
23Elizabeth White (University of Vermont)0:05:51
24Ksenia Lepikhina (Trail Master Coaching)0:05:53
25Rebecca Gross (Donnelly Sports)
26Julie Hunter (Phaup St. Journal)0:05:57
27Sofia Gomez Villafane0:06:05
28Karen Hogan (Team Kappius)0:06:15
29Christina Gokey-Smith (Colonel's /Sho-Air)0:06:20
30Kristin Weber (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:06:21
31Caitlyn Vestal (Feedback Sports Racing)0:06:26
32Rebecca Blatt (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:06:28
33Laurel Rathbun (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)0:06:50
34Kristal Boni (Rapid Racing)0:06:51
35Lisa Hudson (Feedback Sports Racing)0:06:52
36Christina Birch (Tenet Racing)0:06:53
37Catherine Moore (Squadra Di Servitori)0:06:58
38Emma Swartz (Brazen Dropouts)0:06:59
39Beth Ann Orton (Team S&M)
40Ellen Sherrill (Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobst)0:07:00
41Katherine Northcott (Ness Team New England)0:07:02
42Alice Pennington (LUNA PRO TEAM)0:07:10
43Kelly Catlin (NorthStar Development)0:07:14
44Kathryn Cumming (Team Yacht Club)0:07:19
45Kristen Peterson (Evol Elite Racing)0:07:36
46Katie Melena (Bicycle Blue Book/HRS/Rock Lobs)0:07:37
47Erica Zaveta (Team Redline)0:07:38
48Kate Powlison (Evol Elite Racing)0:07:39
49Margell Abel (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:07:40
50Rebecca Fahringer (Jam Fund/NCC)0:07:41
51Carol Jeane Sansome (Grand Performance Cyclocross Te)
52Jessica D'Amato (Evol Elite Racing)0:08:00
53Emily Shields (Mock Orange Bikes)0:08:02
54Alexis Skarda (Colorado Mesa University)0:08:04
55Brianne Marshall (Tough Girl Cycling)0:08:13
56Brittlee Bowman (Connecticut Yankee BC)0:08:15
57Emma Dunn (Feedback Sports Racing)0:08:27
58Sarah Sturm (Bear Development Team)0:08:33
59Heidi Beck (Twin Six)0:08:53
60Nina Baum (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)0:10:13
61Nicole Brandt (Velo Club LaGrange)- 2 laps
62Meghan Korol (Asheville Cyclocross)
63Emily Zinn (Naked Women's Racing)
64Lauren Costantini
65Mackenzie Woodring (Foundry Cycles)
66Kristie Arend (Boulder Running Company Cycling)
67Corey Coogan Cisek (The Fix Studio)
68Jauron Vetter (Blue Steel Cyclery)
69Tracy Yates (Tough Girl Cycling)
70Jennifer Nowlin (The Fix Studio)
71Michele Bliss (Team Small Batch)
72Melissa Seib (Bikeman.com)
73Elizabeth So (Team TATI)
74Cooper Ambjorn (Team Hungry)
75Madelaine Melcher (The TEAM)
76Elizabeth Barcheck (Team Small Batch)
77Victoria Gates (Tenet Racing)
78Victoria Steen (Team Six One Four)
79Leslie Timm (Ladies' First)
80Kelly Chang (SYCIP RACING)
81Tiziana Dehorney (Get Out! New Mexico)
82Emily Phillips (Ladies' First)
83Erin Donohue
84Alyssa Severn (Team Yacht Club)
85Cristienne Beam (Tough Girl Cycling)
86Mackenzie Green (NorthStar Development)
87Jenna Blandford (VO2)
88Kristine Church (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
89Susan Adamkovics (Naked Women's Racing)
90Molly Hurford (Colavita Racing Inc.)- 3 laps
91Anna Milton (Ladies' First)
92Erin Mascelli (SRAM Factory)
93Victoria Sama (Adventures Edge)
94Luci Olewinski (Rockstart Games/Signature Cycle)
95Stephanie Thompson (WD Racing / NYC Velo)
96Mckenzie Melcher (The TEAM)
97Lindsay Knight (Heritage Race Club)
98Ariana Dittmer (COMototion Sports)
99Kimberly Nuffer (Boulder Orthopedics)
100Missy Hardeman (Squadra Di Servitori)
101Marian Mead (GS Boulder/Organic India)
102Jessica Bernstein (Boulder Running Company Cycling)
103Bethany Kobza (Portland Bicycle Studio)
104Lorna Pomeroy (GS Boulder/Organic India)
105Alex Christofalos (Kona)
106Deirdre Garvey (High Peaks Masters)
107Nathalie Krantz
108Katherine Shields (Mock Orange Bikes)- 4 laps
DNFCourtenay Mcfadden (Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobst)
DNFEmma White (Cyclocrossworld)
DNFChloe Dygert (Midwest Development Cycling Inc)
DNSAmanda Carey (Stan's No Tubes)
DNSLindsay Zucco (PSIMET Racing)
DNSJennifer Herrell-Rhoades (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
DNSMelanie Starr Walker (GPM Sport)

U23 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld)0:44:42
2Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:01:44
3Hannah Finchamp (Team LUNA Chix)0:02:23
4Allison Arensman (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross)0:03:27
5Elizabeth White (University of Vermont)0:03:45
6Ksenia Lepikhina (Trail Master Coaching)0:03:47
7Sofia Gomez Villafane0:03:59
8Laurel Rathbun (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)0:04:44
9Emma Swartz (Brazen Dropouts)0:04:53
10Kelly Catlin (NorthStar Development)0:05:08
11Emily Shields (Mock Orange Bikes)0:05:56
12Melissa Seib (Bikeman.com)
13Madelaine Melcher (The TEAM)
14Victoria Gates (Tenet Racing)
15Tiziana Dehorney (Get Out! New Mexico)
16Erin Donohue
17Mackenzie Green (NorthStar Development)
18Anna Milton (Ladies' First)- 3 laps
19Mckenzie Melcher (The TEAM)
20Ariana Dittmer (COMototion Sports)
21Alex Christofalos (Kona)
22Nathalie Krantz
23Katherine Shields (Mock Orange Bikes)- 4 laps
DNFEmma White (Cyclocrossworld)
DNFChloe Dygert (Midwest Development Cycling Inc)

Latest on Cyclingnews