'Bigger than a bike race' - Huge crowds, party atmosphere, and tough competition cements legendary status for Athens Twilight Criterium in 45th year

'Athens Twilight is why I race bikes' says veteran Ty Magner

The men's peloton speed by the Georgia Theatre at Athens Twilight Criterium (Image credit: USA CRITS Series)

It's spring in Athens, Georgia and that means one thing for bicycle racing in the US: the Athens Twilight Criterium.

Massive crowds and deafening cheers are usually relegated to college football or basketball in the modest town of the University of Georgia. But 45 years ago, the year the Bulldogs won their first NCAA title in football, going 12-0 and winning the Sugar Bowl, the Athens Twilight was born, too.

