Alexis Magner and Cole Davis win round five of USA Crits in LaGrange

By Jackie Tyson
published

L39ION of Los Angeles rider scores third win in series for women's individual lead

Image 1 of 4
Women's podium at 2024 LaGrange Cycling Classic in LaGrange, Georgia
Women's podium at 2024 LaGrange Cycling Classic in LaGrange, Georgia (L to R): second-placed Kaitlyn Rauwerda (DNA Pro Cycling), winner Alexis Magner and third-placed Kendall Ryan (both L39ION of Los Angeles)(Image credit: Adam Koble / USA Crits and Speed Week)

Alexis Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles) and Cole Davis (Ribble Rebellin) won pro divisions at the LaGrange Cycling Classic Saturday night. The LaGrange, Georgia races were the fifth of six stops in the USA Crits racing series, which concludes on May 25 at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic in North Carolina.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
LaGrange Cycling Classic - pro women top 10
PositionRider
1Alexis Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles)
2Kaitlyn Rauwerda (DNA Pro Cycling)
3Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles)
4Ivanie Blondin (Goldman Sachs ETFs Racing)
5Rylee McMullin (DNA Pro Cycling)
6Harriet Owen (DNA Pro Cycling)
7Holly Breck (DNA Pro Cyclinig)
8Andrea Cyr (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
9Sammy Rose Dobrozsi
10Rebecca Lang
Swipe to scroll horizontally
LaGrange Cycling Classic - pro men top 10
PositionRider
1Cole Davis (Ribble Rebellion)
2Bryan Gomez (REIGN Storm Racing)
3Michael Garrison (MGR p/b NICH SpeedClub)
4Jeremiah Stoller (Nashville Local Cycling)
5Matt Bostock (Ribble Rebellion)
6Roderyck Asconeguy Diaz (MC Cycling)
7Alfredo Rodriguez (REIGN Storm Racing)
8Jordan Parra (REIGN Storm Racing)
9Jim Brown (Ribble Rebellion)
10Fergus Arthur (Kentucky Flyers Cycling)

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

