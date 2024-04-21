Alexis Magner, Roderyck Asconeguy win Rock&Road Criterium

By Kirsten Frattini
published

Magner, Rodriguez lead USA Crits overall series after the second round in Newnan

Rock&Road Criterium 2024
Roderyck Asconeguy Diaz (MC Cycling Team), Alfredo Rodriguez (Reign Storm Racing), Lucas Bourgoyne (Austin Outlaws) on the podium at Rock&Road Criterium 2024

Roderyck Asconeguy Diaz (MC Cycling Team) and Alexis Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles) won the elite men's and elite women's races at the Rock&Road Criterium in Newnan, Georgia.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite Women top ten
Pos.Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alexis Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles)
2Harriet Owen (DNA Pro Cycling)
3Ivanie Blondin (Team Goldman Sachs ETF's Racing)
4Kendall Ryan (Unattached)
5Erica Carney (C4 Cycling)
6Alexi Ramirez (Miami Blazers)
7Brittany Parffrey (Miami Nights)
8Rebecca Lang (Unattached)
9Claire Windsor (Cynisca Cycling)
10Rachel Langdon (DNA Pro Cycling)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite Men top ten
Pos.Rider Name (Country) Team
1Roderyck Asconeguy Diaz (MC Cycling Team)
2Alfredo Rodriguez (Reign Storm Racing)
3Lucas Bourgoyne (Austin Outlaws)
4Fergus Arthur (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
5Jordan Parra (Reign Storm Racing)
6Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (CRCA-Foundation)
7Dusan Kalaba (UTC-ButcherBox Cycling)
8Preston Eye (Work Hard Be Humble Cycling)
9Akil Campbell (Trinidad)
10Juan Estebantrango (Colombia)

