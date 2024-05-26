USA Crits: Alfredo Rodriguez and Alexis Magner sew up series title at Winston-Salem Cycling Classic
Sofia Arreola wins women's finale in North Carolina while REIGN Storm Racing dominant for men
Alfredo Rodriguez (REIGN Storm Racing) and Sofía Arreola de Finsterwald (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24) claimed victories in the elite races at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (WSCC), the final point-scoring round in the USA Crits series.
Rodriguez secured the men’s individual title for USA Crits with his victory Saturday, adding a fourth podium in the series. Roderyck Asconeguy Diaz (MC Cycling Team) was second overall and it was a title wave of REIGN Storm riders completing the top five - Danny Summerhill in third, Bryan Gomez in fourth and Jordan Parra in fifth. Michael Garrison (MGR p/b NICH SpeedClub), who did not race in North Carolina, took the lap honours in the series.
With a fourth-place finish in the WSCC, Alexis Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles) won the women’s individual title for USA Crits with a wide margin over her closest adversaries, second-placed Harriet Owen (DNA Pro Cycling) and third-placed Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles), who were absent in North Carolina. Ivanie Blondin (Goldman Sachs ETFs) and Elizabeth Harden (Work Hard Be Humble Cycling) were fourth and fifth overall, respectively. Kaitlyn Rauwerda (DNA Pro Cycling) was the women’s top lap leader in the series.
REIGN Storm Racing won the men’s team overall in the series, while Goldman Sachs ETFs Racing took the women’s team title.
USA Crits included six established criterium races across April and May in a trio of southern states. The collection of races offered a base prize purse for elite riders of $200,000, based on a combination of individual race payouts and a series bonus for top 10 elite men, elite women and teams.
The finale in Winston-Salem used a downtown course which looped up around Bailey Park, which hosts live concerts all day.
Arreola attacked in the final laps to claim victory with Heidy Praderas (Kingdom Elite Racing) and Arreola’s teammate Marlies Mejias, who won the race last year, completing the women's podium. For the Virginia’s Blue Ridge duo, Winston-Salem was their first and only race of the series, as they had focused on stage racing. Mejias won four stages across Tour of the Gila, Tucson Bicycle Classic and Valley of the Sun, and Arreola won a stage and the overall at Tucson Bicycle Classic.
On the men’s side, REIGN Storm Racing controlled the race and Rodriguez won by several bike lengths over Cole Davis, riding solo for Ribble Rebellion in North Carolina. Alberto Ramos (CRCA/Foundation) was third.
Winston-Salem Cycling Classic - elite women
|Position
|Rider
|1
|Sofía Arreola de Finsterwald (TWENTY24 Pro Cycling)
|2
|Heidy Praderas (Kingdom Elite Racing)
|3
|Marlies Mejias (TWENTY24 Pro Cycling)
Winston-Salem Cycling Classic - elite men
|Position
|Rider
|1
|Alfredo Rodriguez (REIGN Storm Racing)
|2
|Cole Davis (Ribble Rebellion)
|3
|Alberto Ramos (CRCA/Foundation)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
USA Crits: Alfredo Rodriguez and Alexis Magner sew up series title at Winston-Salem Cycling ClassicSofia Arreola wins women's finale in North Carolina while REIGN Storm Racing dominant for men
-
‘I’m on the right road to the Tour de France’ – Tadej Pogačar brings curtain down on Italian campaign in RomeSlovenian takes aim at double after dominating Giro d’Italia
-
‘People give and you always need to return it’ - Tadej Pogačar on a dominant but generous Giro d'Italia victorySlovenian matures and improves during three weeks of intense racing
-
As it happened: Tadej Pogačar wins Giro d'Italia as Tim Merlier wins Rome sprintLate mechanical for Milan meant that the points jersey had a frantic chase to get back and still sprinted to second place on the day