USA Crits: Alfredo Rodriguez and Alexis Magner sew up series title at Winston-Salem Cycling Classic

Alfredo Rodriguez (REIGN Storm Racing) and Sofía Arreola de Finsterwald (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24) claimed victories in the elite races at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (WSCC), the final point-scoring round in the USA Crits series.

PositionRider
1Sofía Arreola de Finsterwald (TWENTY24 Pro Cycling)
2Heidy Praderas (Kingdom Elite Racing)
3Marlies Mejias (TWENTY24 Pro Cycling)
PositionRider
1Alfredo Rodriguez (REIGN Storm Racing)
2Cole Davis (Ribble Rebellion)
3Alberto Ramos (CRCA/Foundation)

