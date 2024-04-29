Athens Twilight: Alexis Magner repeats win, Thomas Gibbons swipes men’s victory after restart

By Jackie Tyson
published

Both pro races reset with neutralisations and Georgia residents scoring victories in USA Crits anchor event

Alexis Magner (neé Ryan) secured the pro women’s title in Athens, Georgia for a second consecutive year while Thomas Gibbons (Automatic-ABUS Racing) scored the biggest win in his 13 seasons of elite racing in the pro men’s division at the Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium p/b Michelob Ultra.

Pro women top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Alexis Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles)01:04:39
2Coryn Labecki (EF Education-Cannondale)01:04:40
3Harriet Owen (DNA Pro Cycling)01:04:40
4Skylar Schneider (Miami Blazers)01:04:40
5Kiara Lylyk (Boneshaker Project p/b ROXO)01:04:41
Pro men top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Thomas Gibbons (Automatic-ABUS)01:42:30
2Danny Summerhill (REIGN Storm Racing)00:00:09
3Robin Carpenter (L39ION of Los Angeles)00:00:09
4Matt Bostock (Ribble Rebellion)00:00:10
5Michael Garrison (MGR p/b NICH Speedclub)00:00:10

