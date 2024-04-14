Sunny King Criterium: Kendall Ryan and Alfredo Rodriguez win titles in Anniston

By Jackie Tyson
published

Winners of first race of USA Crits take series lead

Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) leads USA Crits
Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) leads USA Crits (Image credit: Sunny King Criterium/USA Crits)

The 2024 Sunny King Criterium was a race of redemption for Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) and Alfredo Rodriguez (Reign Storm Racing), who both went from runner-up finishes last year to victories this time out. 

Pro Women top 10
1Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles)0:59:01
2Alexis Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles)0:59:02
3Harriet Owen (DNA Pro Cycling)0:59:02
4Luisa Parra (Kingdom Elite Racing)0:59:03
5Erica Carney (Rally Pro Cycling)0:59:04
6Rachel Langdon (Zone-6 Endurance)0:59:04
7Brittany Parffrey (SCAD Atlanta)0:59:05
8Sara Rains (Happy Tooth Women's Racing)0:59:05
9Shannon Koch (Kingdom Racing)0:59:05
10Samantha Clark (Team Louisville)0:59:05
Pro Men top 10
1Alfredo Rodriguez (Reign Storm Racing)1:07:05
2Bryan Gomez (Reign Storm Racing)1:07:05
3Roderyck Asconeguy Diaz (MC Cycling)1:07:05
4Michael Garrinson (North Georgia Cycling Association)1:07:09
5Danny Summerhill (Reign Storm Racing)1:07:14
6Luke Fetzer (Hot Tubes)1:07:14
7Kyle Tiesler (Nashville Local Cycling)1:07:14
8Nic Cote (UTC-ButcherBox Cycling)1:07:14
9Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (CRCA/Foundation)1:07:14
10Leonel Rodriguez (MC Cycling Team)1:07:15

