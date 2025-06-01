'Completely wrecked' – Botched feed puts Cecily Decker on back foot but still clinches runner-up spot at Unbound 200

Cecily Decker crossed the finish line at the 2025 Unbound Gravel 200 in Emporia, Kansas, lungs burning and legs screaming, but with a wide smile. She had just sprinted to second place, her best results yet in gravel’s crown jewel, outpacing former champion Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized) and finishing behind her PAS Racing teammate, Karolina Migón.

It was a hard-fought and emotional day that showcased not just Decker’s grit but her growing stature in the gravel world. Decker’s time of 10:12:29 over 200 miles—at an average speed of 19.84 mph— to secure second place marks a major career milestone for the Santa Fe-based racer, especially after a tumultuous 2024 season marked by mechanicals and bad luck.

“I really wanted to win, but to go one-two with Karo is just insane,” Decker said after the race.

The day wasn’t without its challenges. Decker made a critical mistake at the first feed zone, leaving her with only two bottles of water for a long, sun-exposed section of the course. “It was super delicate,” she admitted, but a moment of generosity from Migoń, who shared her own water, helped Decker stay in the race. “It was her win. Super sweet.”

The toll taken by what Decker described as the "botched" feed, however, was clear with the rider visibly exhausted after the finish line, barely even able to muster up enough energy to celebrate as she crossed.

“I'm just completely wrecked,” said Decker. “I was out of water a long time and just so horribly dehydrated.”

Still, even with the mishap the PAS Racing pair had worked together with Lauren Stephens to establish a commanding gap on the field early in the race, a lead that ballooned to over ten minutes by the halfway point. But as Migoń powered away solo with 50 miles to go, Decker was left to fend off a surging chase group that included three former Unbound champions.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I was just so, so wrecked by the time we came through that second feed, and Karo was ahead of me and I just couldn't go anymore, so I just kind of chugged everything," said Decker. "It took a little while for the water to just seep back into my legs and then I kind of just survived.”

In the final stretch, by just surviving, she held off the pursuit group behind, keeping her grip on that second spot with a gap of nearly ten minutes to Villafañe, who led the chasing riders over the line.

“I kind of knew I had a big lead. But, to be honest, my brain wasn't even working anymore," said Decker. "I was like hallucinating and kind of just the only thing on my mind was just going at a really controlled pace to the finish.”

The former alpine ski racer on the U.S. Ski Team, who pivoted to cycling after a devastating knee injury ended her skiing career, turned to gravel racing as her second act – one she’s made count. Decker has steadily climbed the ranks with standout results, including a win at BWR Kansas 2023, a fifth place at Mid South 2024, and a third place at Sea Otter Gravel earlier this year. It has all culminated in this career-defining podium in Emporia, where she held her ground against a stacked international field on the Flint Hills’ rugged roads.

“I mean I came here and I really wanted to win and I was willing to risk losing to do that frankly,” said Decker. “Obviously attacking at mile 40 and going off the front was super, super risky but it was really worth it and I’m just super happy it worked out in the end.”

As the dust settles on Unbound, Decker’s focus will turn to keeping the momentum rolling through the rest of the Life Time Grand Prix series. The runner-up finish in Emporia puts her in a tie with Villafañe for the top spot in the series standings, setting up a thrilling showdown for the second half of the season.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our coverage of Unbound 2025. Don't miss any of the breaking news, reports, analysis and more from the biggest gravel race of the season, reported by our journalists on the ground in Kansas. Find out more.