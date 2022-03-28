Dwars door Vlaanderen 2022

Dylan van Baarle atop the Dwars door Vlaanderen podium with Christophe Laporte and Tim Merlier (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

2022 Dwars door Vlaanderen date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Dwars door Vlaanderen is the final test before the big Flandrian Classic – the Tour of Flanders four days later. The races is the last chance tor the cobbled specialists to fine-tune their form or even get a big win on the board before the Monuments of Flanders and Roubaix.

The course is usually backloaded, with the Steenbeekdries, Taaienberg, and Knokteberg among the main challenges of the race before the final flashpoint of the Nokereberg.

The finish usually comes down to small groups or solo riders. Dutchmen Dylan Van Baarle and Mathieu van der Poel have won the last two editions, while Yves Lampaert took the win in 2017 and 2018.

Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) won his team's first WorldTour one day race since 2017, taking out Dwars door Vlaanderen with a massive solo attack that spanned over 50 kilometres.

The Dutch rider came across the line 26 seconds ahead of the chasing group led to the line by Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) and Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix).

It was a fast edition, covering 184km in less than four hours in temperatures more suited to midsummer than late March. The heat withered pre-race favourites Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

But Van Baarle, who chased behind the leaders in the E3 Saxo Bank and Gent-Wevelgem Classics, opted to push his chips early and go away solo. The chasing group featured Classics favourites like Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) and powerhouses Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka-Assos) and Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange) but even working together they could not being the flying Dutchman back.

Dwars door Vlaanderen 2021 brief results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 3:58:59 2 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:26 3 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 8 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

2022 Dwars door Vlaanderen Teams