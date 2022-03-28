Dwars door Vlaanderen 2022
Dwars door Vlaanderen past winners
Tom Pidcock to make early comeback at Gent-Wevelgem
Tadej Pogacar adds Dwars door Vlaanderen to Tour de France cobbles recon trip
2022 Dwars door Vlaanderen date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Dwars door Vlaanderen is the final test before the big Flandrian Classic – the Tour of Flanders four days later. The races is the last chance tor the cobbled specialists to fine-tune their form or even get a big win on the board before the Monuments of Flanders and Roubaix.
The course is usually backloaded, with the Steenbeekdries, Taaienberg, and Knokteberg among the main challenges of the race before the final flashpoint of the Nokereberg.
The finish usually comes down to small groups or solo riders. Dutchmen Dylan Van Baarle and Mathieu van der Poel have won the last two editions, while Yves Lampaert took the win in 2017 and 2018.
Van Baarle takes 2021 Dwars door Vlaanderen with 50km solo
Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) won his team's first WorldTour one day race since 2017, taking out Dwars door Vlaanderen with a massive solo attack that spanned over 50 kilometres.
The Dutch rider came across the line 26 seconds ahead of the chasing group led to the line by Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) and Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix).
It was a fast edition, covering 184km in less than four hours in temperatures more suited to midsummer than late March. The heat withered pre-race favourites Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep).
But Van Baarle, who chased behind the leaders in the E3 Saxo Bank and Gent-Wevelgem Classics, opted to push his chips early and go away solo. The chasing group featured Classics favourites like Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) and powerhouses Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka-Assos) and Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange) but even working together they could not being the flying Dutchman back.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|3:58:59
|2
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:26
|3
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
2022 Dwars door Vlaanderen Teams
- AG2R Citroen Team
- Alpecin-Fenix
- Astana Qazaqstan Team
- B&B Hotels-KTM
- Bahrain Victorious
- Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Cofidis
- EF Education-EasyPost
- Groupama-FDJ
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Jumbo-Visma
- Lotto Soudal
- Movistar Team
- QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
- Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
- Team Arkéa Samsic
- BikeExchange-Jayco
- Team DSM
- TotalEnergies
- Trek-Segafredo
- UAE Team Emirates
Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
Dwars door Vlaanderen 2022
30 March 2022 | WorldTour
-
Elite Men | Roeselare - Waregem
2022-03-30 183.7km
-
Tom Pidcock to make early comeback at Gent-Wevelgem
By Barry Ryan published
News Ineos Grenadiers leader on track for Tour of Flanders despite stomach issues
Tadej Pogacar adds Dwars door Vlaanderen to Tour de France cobbles recon trip
By Stephen Farrand published
News UAE Team Emirates leader keen to test his bike skills before decisive Tour de France stage on the pave
Deceuninck-QuickStep suffer in the heat at Dwars door Vlaanderen
By Daniel Ostanek published
News Alaphilippe and Lampaert look ahead to Flanders after tough day at lead-in race
Last-minute green light for Bora-Hansgrohe provides small spark at Dwars door Vlaanderen
By Jackie Tyson published
News Stressful week for Nils Politt and German team as COVID-19 quarantine kept riders inside on rollers for six days
Elia Viviani banged up but not broken in dramatic Dwars door Vlaanderen crash
By Cyclingnews published
News Cofidis sprinter takes a tumble in a cobbled turn
Oliver Naesen frustrated at social media criticism and Van der Poel - Van Aert bias
By Cyclingnews published
News 'It seems like the rest of us no longer have a right to exist' says Belgian member of AG2R Citroën
Mathieu van der Poel off colour at Dwars door Vlaanderen
By Cyclingnews published
News Dutchman 'couldn't go deep all day' but unconcerned about Flanders prospects
How to watch Dwars door Vlaanderen 2021 – live TV and streaming
By Cyclingnews published
News Van der Poel, Alaphilippe, Van Vleuten, Van Dijk headline final Flanders warmup race
Bora-Hansgrohe given the green-light for Dwars door Vlaanderen
By Cycling News published
News Riders and staff released from COVID-19 quarantine except Walls and two first category contacts
