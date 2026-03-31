Paris-Camembert: Frenchman Pierre Gautherat escapes breakaway partners in final kilometre to win home race

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Alexandre Delettre and Maxime Vezie complete podium at hilly one-day event

GEELONG, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 29: Pierre Gautherat of France and Team DECATHLON CMA CGM TEAM competes during the Cadel&amp;apos;s Criterium 2026, Men&amp;apos;s Elite a 50km one day race from Geelong to Geelong on January 29, 2026 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Pierre Gautherat of Decathlon CMA CGM (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Pierre Gautherat (Decathlon CMA CGM) won Paris-Camembert on Tuesday, the Frenchman sprinting home from a select lead group of six to break clear in the final kilometre of the 198km semi-Classic.

The win was 23-year-old Gautherat's first this season, coming ahead of Alexandre Delettre (TotalEnergies) and Maxime Vezie (CIC Pro Cycling Academy).

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In the first 10km of the race, a break of five managed to slip away, with Iúri Leitão (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) the most prominent name among the quintet.

With much vested interest in catching the break before the finish, they wouldn't stay clear to the end, though Leitão lasted the longest. The Portuguese racer picked up 25 mountain points through the day, too, to win that prize.

He was eventually brought back with 35km to go, having pushed on alone after leaving his breakaway companions behind on the hilly closing circuit, which featured the Côte de l'Angleterre (1.1km at 5.9%) and the Cavée de Crouttes (1.5km at 6.1%).

By that point, there were already several attacks flying from the peloton behind. Cofidis placed two men – Valentin Ferron and Benjamin Thomas – in the new leading group, while Gautherat, Delettre, and Vezie also made it along with Tom Donnewirth (Groupama-FDJ United).

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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