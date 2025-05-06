Unbound Gravel 2025 route

By published

Return to northern routes come in at 202.4 miles of gravel grinding for signature event in the Flint Hills of Kansas

Jump to:
Image 1 of 1
The Elite Women's field stayed together without any signifigant attacks until after the first checkpoint in Alma Center.
The elite women's field passes the Santa Fe Trail as they ride towards the first checkpoint in Alma(Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

The courses for the 2025 Life Time Unbound Gravel presented by Shimano were announced four weeks before the start in downtown Emporia, Kansas, which will be led by Unbound Gravel XL on Friday, May 30 and followed by Unbound Gravel 200 and three other distances on Saturday, May 31.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews