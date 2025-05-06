Unbound Gravel 2025 route
Return to northern routes come in at 202.4 miles of gravel grinding for signature event in the Flint Hills of Kansas
The courses for the 2025 Life Time Unbound Gravel presented by Shimano were announced four weeks before the start in downtown Emporia, Kansas, which will be led by Unbound Gravel XL on Friday, May 30 and followed by Unbound Gravel 200 and three other distances on Saturday, May 31.
All distances follow a single-loop format that rolls north on Commercial Street and into the Flint Hills of east-central Kansas, a second consecutive year for a north loop across open prairie, rolling hills and the sharp, tyre-slicing gravel made famous since the event began in 2006.
From Emporia, riders will proceed in a counter-clockwise direction, with the 350-mile XL course extending to the north just beyond Interstate 70. Unbound 200 does not go as far north, but is a few miles short of Interstate 70 on a section of gravel at mile 80.
At mile 175 one of the the longest climbs of the day comes along Lake Kahola, an exposed and often windswept ramp followed by rollers. Then there are 11 flat miles and the riders will accelerate for the final stretch back into Emporia.
Once back in the city limits the last punchy climb is on tarmace at Highland Hill, along the edge of Emporia State University. This signals the final approach to the finish, with riders turning left on 12th Avenue for two blocks, then right for the final straightaway on Commercial Street. The final 1.5 miles of the course will be barricaded to protect spectators and riders, with a dedicated finish chute for the Unbound Gravel 200 riders to finish alongside the three other categories in the heart of the city.
Courses are not marked, and approximately 95% of the routes are on 'primitive' dirt roads, doubletrack and some singletrack. As noted in the Rider Handbook, "in the event of inclement weather, gravel and dirt roads can become mud roads" and participants are "encouraged to prepare their bikes, their bodies, and their minds to be ready for any and all possible conditions".
More details about the routes will be provided closer to the race date.
Unbound Gravel 200 route
The 200-mile route comes in at 202.4 total miles with approximately 10,100 feet of elevation gain. The route is not an exact carbon copy, but it will head out into Wabaunsee and Morris counties and lead to the same checkpoint and water oasis areas. Support crews can be positioned to resupply and repair equipment in Alma, at mile 70, and in Council Grove at mile 148. The two 'oasis' points on the route for water only are at mile 40 at Eskridge and mile 112 at Alta Vista.
Unbound Gravel 100 route
The 100-mile route measures 109.7 miles and includes approximately 3,600 feet of climbing. This 'stepping stone' to the 200 event has one checkpoint at Council Grove, which is mile 54, and one water oasis, at mile 92 in Americus.
Unbound Gravel XL route
