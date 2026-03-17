'A killer sprint in the end' - Why a mad dash for Mid South Gravel victory shows a new generation has arrived

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Cobe Freeburn, 23, and Unbound Gravel 200 champion Cameron Jones' all-out two-way tussle for top win is a forecast for a new guard of gravel

Cobe Freeburn of Durango, Colorado joins Trek Driftless for the 2026 off-road season
Cobe Freeburn of Durango, Colorado joins Trek Driftless for the 2026 off-road season (Image credit: Trek Driftless)

After 170.5 kilometres (106 miles) of red dust kicked up by the Oklahoma winds and an unrelenting pace of a strong elite men's field, the final 250 metres confirmed Colorado youngster Cobe Freeburn (Trek Driftless) was ready for prime time.

The 24-year-old from Durango won Mid South Gravel when he hit the afterburners on the pavement in Stillwater and ignited a final surge to hold off Unbound Gravel 200 champion Cameron Jones (Scott-RCC) at the line.

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Cobe Freeburn with parents at 2025 SVT GRVL, where he finished third in the elite men&#039;s race as a 23-year-old

Cobe Freeburn with parents at 2025 SVT GRVL, where he finished third in the elite men's race as a 23-year-old (Image credit: Future)

After the Oklahoma matchup, Jones took to social to say Freeburn's form was "spot on" and the new LTGP rider "would be one to watch this year, killer sprint in the end there".

An attritional race that started with 65 riders came down to 20 then seven at the front of the race with 55km (34 miles) to go, and Wertz was the first to drop from the steam engine with a flat tyre. A water crossing with 27km (16 miles) caused another disruption and soon there were just three on the pavement in downtown Stillwater, with Michael Garrison (SpeedStudio p/b Basso), another 24-year-old, just three seconds behind the sprint duo for third.

"I was unsure of where my early-season form was and I did not think I was at a high enough level to be competitive at the pointy end of the race. Luckily, my body and mind were in a good window on race day and everything came together," Freeburn posted to Instagram after his Mid South win.

"As the race came to a close I found myself at the front with Cameron Jones and Michael Garrison. Similar to my feelings before the race, I was not overly confident in my ability to win the sprint. Somehow, I managed to pull off the sprint of my life. Safe to say I was not expecting to win. Maybe next time I’ll have a bit more confidence."

The victory for Freeburn was his first riding for Trek Driftless, his teammate Daxton Mock leading the chase group for fourth. The two had been in the pipeline for the gravel squad since racing several years together in MTB and some cyclo-cross with the Trek-supported Bear National Team.

Mock is among the wild card entries for the Life Time Grand Prix this year. The third men's rider on Trek Driftless is Torbjørn Røed, who finished third overall at the Grand Prix last year. He often trained with Freeburn last year and will be part of a formidable trio for the six-race Grand Prix.

"I was also very fortunate to have an incredible teammate. Daxton Mock and I worked together seamlessly and we were always in the right place at the right time. I can’t thank everyone enough. Hopefully this is just the beginning."

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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