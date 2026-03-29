Clément Venturini claims first win in eight years at Roue Tourangelle

Race Results
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Unibet Rose Rockets rider wins small group sprint ahead of Martin Mercellusi and Matys Grisel in streets of Tours

Clément Venturini
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Eight years after his last win and after almost retiring at the end of last year, French veteran Clément Venturini managed to claim his first victory since 2018 at the Roue Tourangelle Centre Val de Loire- Groupama P.V.

A group of 18 riders got away from the bunch in the last two laps of the course, after the race definitively fell apart some 15 kilometres from the finish.

La Roue Tourangelle - as the race is generally known - took the peloton on a 201km race from Château-Renault to Tours with seven short climbs along the route.

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The breakaway included Yaël Joalland (Cofidis), Declan Irvine (Novo Nordisk), Théo Delacroix (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93), Joeri Schaper (Soudal Quick-Step Devo'), Kenny Molly (Van Rysel Roubaix) and Ville Merlöv (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm).

Venturini was close to retiring last year after Akkéa-B&B Hotels, his former squad, folded at the end of the year, but then he opted to continue with Unibet Rose Rockets - and at the Roue Tourangelle, his decision was rewarded in the best way possible.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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