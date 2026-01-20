'It will come down to that final 15k' - Romain Bardet, Cameron Jones, Alexey Vermeulen begin gravel season at RADL GRVL as defending champion Brendan Johnston bows out

Australian gravel champion and defending RADL winner Tiffany Cromwell faces deep field with new Oceana Gravel Championships jersey on the line

Brendan Johnston (Giant) and Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) at the 2025 edition of RADL GRVL, the gravel race which runs alongside the Tour Down Under
Brendan Johnston (Giant SRAM) and Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) won elite divisions at the 2025 edition of RADL GRVL, the gravel race which runs alongside the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Patrick Boere/RADL GRVL)

Brendan Johnston (Giant-SRAM) confirmed to Cyclingnews today that he will not be on the start line on Friday to defend his title at RADL GRVL p/b Quad Lock due to an ankle injury, leaving the men's field wide open.

Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) will move from her road programme to the gravel race, looking for back-to-back wins, this time against a deep regional field for the official start of global gravel racing, and this year, the inaugural Oceania Gravel Championships.

