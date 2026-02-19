'Talent pool is deep' on wildcard roster revealed for 2026 Life Time Grand Prix which includes former champion Haley Smith and Dutch veteran Piotr Havik

The wildcard roster for this year's Life Time Grand Prix was revealed today, a total of 27 women and 59 men making the cut by organisers to capture six spots, three for women and three for men, in the main field.

The first race of the series takes place on Thursday, April 16, in Monterey, California, at Sea Otter Classic Gravel. The decisive race for wildcard positions will be Unbound Gravel 200, scheduled for Saturday, May 30, in Emporia, Kansas.

Among an ensemble cast of former Grand Prix contenders seeking to regain entry into the off-road series are 2022 LTGP champion Haley Smith of Canada, and several US riders who competed at least twice before in the series - Emily Newsom, who was fifth overall in 2022, and Jenna Rinehart, who was sixth overall in 2023. Danni Shrosbree of Great Britain, who competed twice before in the series, is back in the mix, as well.

USA's Russell Finsterwald was the most notable absence from the men's 2026 roster, as he finished sixth or better in the first three seasons. Last year, he tied for 13th and now finds himself among the wildcard battle. Other pro men looking to get back include Belgium's Lawrence Naesen, who did not complete the series last year, Canadian Adam Roberge, who finished seventh overall in 2022, and USA's Alex Wild, who was seventh overall in 2024.

There are 31 riders from outside the US vying for a share in the $350,000 overall series prize purse, including Dutch riders Piotr Havik, who was second overall in the 2025 Gravel Earth Series, and Mathijs Loman, a two-time winner at UCI Gravel World Series events. Among the international selections for women moving from road to gravel are 2025 New Zealand criterium champion Charlotte Clarke and former Mexican road race champion Anet Barrera.

Last November, Life Time confirmed selections for the upcoming fifth edition of the series, 22 women and 22 men accepting the invitations. An additional three spots in each pro division will be handed out based on performances of designated wildcards at the opening two events in the series - Life Time Sea Otter Classic and Life Time Unbound Gravel presented by Shimano. The rules remain the same as last year, with all wildcard athletes required to compete at both events.

“The Wild Card selection has quickly become one of the most anticipated elements of the Life Time Grand Prix, and the calibre of the 2026 roster reflects the incredible depth we’re seeing in off-road cycling today,” said Kimo Seymour, Life Time Grand Prix director and senior vice president of events at Life Time.

“Asking athletes to perform at both Sea Otter and Unbound Gravel gives us a clear picture of who is prepared for the intensity of the Grand Prix. It’s a route that proved its value last season — Cameron Jones famously turned a Wild Card opportunity into a championship run — and we expect this year’s field to bring the same level of ambition.”

Life Time, the health and wellness company that owns and produces the Grand Prix, introduced the wildcard programme in 2025. From last year's roster of 138 riders, New Zealander Cameron Jones grabbed his ticket with the victory at Unbound Gravel 200 and then rocketed to the top of the Grand Prix leaderboard for the unexpected overall title.

"The Wild Card spots are proof that the Life Time Grand Prix cares about finding the strongest riders on the scene,” said Jones, overall men’s winner of the 2025 Life Time Grand Prix. “It gave me the chance to prove that a Wild Card entry isn’t just a filler spot, it’s a chance for a genuine contender to shake up the standings. I truly believe that the talent pool is deep enough now that we may well see another Wild Card take the overall title in 2026.”

Andrew L'Esperance, Matthew Wilson, and Skyler Taylor all qualified as well, with a fourth spot opening on the men's side when an extra spot for men opened when Howard Grotts pulled out of the Grand Prix due to extended recovery from a mountain bike crash. After three years in the Grand Prix and one top 10 finish, L'Esperance earned his way back last year and, with seventh overall, earned an early invitation for 2026.

From the trio of women who gained entry in the series, Leah Van Der Linden was the highest-placed finisher in 20th position overall at the end of the season, putting down a solid ride at Unbound Gravel 200 with 20th among all elite women. Haley Dumke and Laurel Quinones followed in 21st and 22nd positions in the overall standings.

Wildcard winners back in the fray for a second time are Quinones, Taylor and Wilson.

Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) won the elite women's series title for a third time last year. On the men's side, three-time champion Keegan Swenson (now Specialized Off-road) was ousted from the overall by Jones.

Women's wildcard roster 2026

Mikayla Arends (Canada)

Gabriella Arnold (USA)

Laurie Arseneault (Canada)

Anet Barrera (Mexico)

Charlotte Clarke (New Zealand)

Leslie Ethridge (USA)

Natalia Franco Villegas (USA)

Elizabeth Hermolle (United Kingdom)

Siena Hermon (USA)

Michelle Howe (USA)

Caitlyn Kellogg (USA)

MJ Lopez Aguirre (USA)

Colleen Maher (USA)

Deanna Mayles (USA)

Cristina Harner (USA)

Emily Newsom (USA)

Lejla Njemčević (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Florence Normand (Canada)

Laurel Quinones (USA)

Jenna Rinehart (USA)

Hannah Shell (USA)

Danielle Shrosbree (United Kingdom)

Sierra Sims (USA)

Haley Smith (Canada)

Jen Tavé (USA)

Michaela Thompson (USA)

Sofia Waite (USA)

Men's wildcard roster 2026