'I decided to change everything' - Privateer campaign for Simon Pellaud derailed temporarily by knee injury, but quest for evasive race win in Life Time Grand Prix continues

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Swiss rider took podiums at Unbound Gravel 200 and Leadville 100 MTB in 2025 and back for his 'American dream'

Simon Pellaud (Cervélo-Maxxis-Assos) finished fifth at 2026 Valley of Tears
Simon Pellaud (Cervélo-Maxxis-Assos) finished fifth at 2026 Valley of Tears (Image credit: Valley of Tears 2026)

This past winter was no time to hibernate for Simon Pellaud, as he put in motion a new privateer programme and preparations for a return in the Life Time Grand Prix, where he finished second overall in his debut last year. He called the 2026 renovation "building an engine for the American Dream".

The Swiss rider, who has lived in Colombia for the past 10 years, has just one full gravel season under his belt after 13 years on the road. His focus was on the six-race Grand Prix, and he proved he could compete on any surface, going second at Unbound Gravel 200, third at Leadville Trail 100 MTB and eighth at Big Sugar.

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He hopes an international complexion for the leaderboard of the Life Time Grand Prix leaderboard continues in 2025, especially on the men's side. Last year was the first time in four seasons that the men's top five was dominated by riders outside the US, Swenson the only American. Pellaud finished between LTGP winner Cameron Jones, of New Zealand, and third-placed Torbjørn Røed, of Norway, with South African Matt Beers three points behind Swenson.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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