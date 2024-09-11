European Championships: Michiel Mouris wins junior men's time trial
Dutch junior TT champion beats Belgian Jasper Schoofs and German Paul Fietzke
The Netherlands triumphed in the junior men's time trial at the UEC European Road Championships as 17-year-old Michiel Mouris sped to gold in Belgium.
Mouris, who holds the Dutch junior men's time trial title, claimed the victory by seven seconds on the flat 31.2km course between Heusden-Zolder and Hasselt.
60 riders took on the race with Belgian racer Jasper Schoofs finishing second for the silver medal. Paul Fietzke of Germany took third place at 24 seconds down having edged out Czech rider Pavel Sumpik by just three seconds.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.
Most Popular
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
European Championships: Alec Segaert wins U23 men's time trialBelgian defends title, beating Söderqvist and Mouris on home ground
-
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe confirm Oier Lazkano signing for 2025Basque all-rounder becomes German squad's sixth signing for 2025
-
Lab tested: We pressure-mapped 15 pairs of bib shorts to see how much difference they can makeWe tested 15 different pairs of bib shorts - from different brands and price points - on two different saddles to understand their impact on comfort and help you choose your own
-
European Championships: Anniina Ahtosalo wins Under 23 women's time trialFinnish rider beats world champion Antonia Niedermaier by 29 seconds, Marie Schreiber third