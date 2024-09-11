European Championships: Michiel Mouris wins junior men's time trial

Image 1 of 3 Michiel Mouris, Jasper Schoofs, and Paul Fietzke take the podium for the junior men's time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Michiel Mouris (Netherlands) won the junior men's time trial in Hasselt (Image credit: Getty Images) Belgian rider Jasper Schoofs took silver at seven seconds down (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Netherlands triumphed in the junior men's time trial at the UEC European Road Championships as 17-year-old Michiel Mouris sped to gold in Belgium.

Mouris, who holds the Dutch junior men's time trial title, claimed the victory by seven seconds on the flat 31.2km course between Heusden-Zolder and Hasselt.

60 riders took on the race with Belgian racer Jasper Schoofs finishing second for the silver medal. Paul Fietzke of Germany took third place at 24 seconds down having edged out Czech rider Pavel Sumpik by just three seconds.

Results

