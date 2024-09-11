European Championships: Anniina Ahtosalo wins Under 23 women's time trial
Finnish rider beats world champion Antonia Niedermaier by 29 seconds, Marie Schreiber third
Results
Results
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
