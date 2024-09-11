European Championships: Alec Segaert wins U23 men's time trial

Image 1 of 5 Alec Segaert (Belgium) once again won the U23 men's European time trial title (Image credit: Getty Images) The final podium – Segaert, Söderqvist, and Mouris (Image credit: Getty Images) Segaert finishes his winning effort in Hasselt (Image credit: Getty Images) Söderqvist took second place (Image credit: Getty Images) Wessel Mouris rounded out the podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alec Segaert successfully defended his European U23 men's time trial title on home ground in Hasselt. The 21-year-old Belgian tackled the 31.3km course in a time of 35:06 to retake the gold medal he won in the Dutch town of Emmen last year.

He beat out Sweden's Jakob Söderqvist by 31 seconds while Dutchman Wessel Mouris – the older brother of newly crowned junior European time trial champion Michiel – claimed bronze a further four seconds back.

Segaert, who this year turned professional with Lotto-Dstny, can add his victory here to a plethora of time trial wins at junior and U23 level. He has now won the European U23 time trial three times in a row having won the junior title back in 2021.

Last month, Segaert took his first pro win, beating Magnus Sheffield in the time trial at the Renewi Tour.

Results

