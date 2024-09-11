European Championships: Alec Segaert wins U23 men's time trial
Belgian defends title, beating Söderqvist and Mouris on home ground
Alec Segaert successfully defended his European U23 men's time trial title on home ground in Hasselt. The 21-year-old Belgian tackled the 31.3km course in a time of 35:06 to retake the gold medal he won in the Dutch town of Emmen last year.
He beat out Sweden's Jakob Söderqvist by 31 seconds while Dutchman Wessel Mouris – the older brother of newly crowned junior European time trial champion Michiel – claimed bronze a further four seconds back.
Segaert, who this year turned professional with Lotto-Dstny, can add his victory here to a plethora of time trial wins at junior and U23 level. He has now won the European U23 time trial three times in a row having won the junior title back in 2021.
Last month, Segaert took his first pro win, beating Magnus Sheffield in the time trial at the Renewi Tour.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.
