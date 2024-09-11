European Championships: Alec Segaert wins U23 men's time trial

By
published

Belgian defends title, beating Söderqvist and Mouris on home ground

Jump to:
Image 1 of 5
HASSELT BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 11 Gold medalist Alec Segaert of Team Belgium poses on the podium during the 30th UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2024 Mens U23 Individual Time Trial a 313km from HeusdenZolder to Hasselt UCIWT on September 11 2024 in Hasselt Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Alec Segaert (Belgium) once again won the U23 men's European time trial title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alec Segaert successfully defended his European U23 men's time trial title on home ground in Hasselt. The 21-year-old Belgian tackled the 31.3km course in a time of 35:06 to retake the gold medal he won in the Dutch town of Emmen last year.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

Latest on Cyclingnews