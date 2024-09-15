European Championships: Tim Merlier fastest in bunch sprint to win elite men's road race title

By
published

Olav Kooij second, Madis Mihkels third, and Jasper Philipsen fourth in Hasselt

Jump to:
Image 1 of 20
HASSELT BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 15 Gold medalist Tim Merlier of Team Belgium celebrates winning during the 30th UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2024 Mens Elite Road Race a 2228km one day race from HeusdenZolder to Hasselt on September 15 2024 in Hasselt Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Gold medalist Tim Merlier (Belgium) celebrates winning the elite men's road race title during the 30th UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Merlier of Belgium came from behind in a messy, hectic sprint to win the elite men's road race title at the UEC Road European Championships in eastern Flanders.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.