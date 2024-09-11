European Championships: Lotte Kopecky wins elite women's time trial

By
published

Ellen van Dijk second, Christina Schweinberger third in 31.2km race against the clock from Heusden-Zolder to Hasselt

Jump to:
Image 1 of 11
HASSELT BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 11 Lotte Kopecky of Team Belgium sprints during the 30th UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2024 Womens Elite Individual Time Trial a 313km from HeusdenZolder to Hasselt UCIWWT on September 11 2024 in Hasselt Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lotte Kopecky wins elite women's time trial at the UEC Road European Championships(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) added the European time trial title to her bulging palmarès, speeding to victory on home ground in Hasselt ahead of Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands).

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

Latest on Cyclingnews