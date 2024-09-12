European Championships: Italy reclaim title in elite mixed relay TTT
Germany takes silver while Belgium debuts on podium with bronze
Italy reclaimed the European title in the team time trial mixed relay at the UEC European Road Championships in Limburg on Thursday.
The defending champions France, who beat Italy to the title in 2023 did not enter a team in the race.
The victory marks Italy's second victory in the mixed relay since the event debuted in the European Championships in 2019.
Edoardo Affini, Mattia Cattaneo, and Mirco Maestri were second to Germany at the changeover after 28.3km but the trio of women Elena Cecchini, Vittoria Guazzini, and Gaia Masetti, pulled out a 17-second victory over the German team of Nils Politt, Jannik Steimle, Max Walscheid, Lisa Klein, Franziska Koch, and Mieke Kröger.
For the first time in European TTT history, Belgium earned a medal with the bronze. The men's trio with Edward Theuns, Noah Vandenbranden, and Victor Vercouillie pulled out a 27-second lead over the Polish squad in their laps, and the women Alana Castrique, Marion Norbert Riberolle, and Jesse Vandenbulcke held off the Poles by 16 seconds to win the bronze.
Only six nations entered teams in the event, with Poland's Kacper Gieryk, Filip Maciejuk, Szymon Sajnok, Natalia Krzeslak, Karolina Kumiega, and Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka taking fourth. Ukraine (Vitaliy Hryniv, Semen Simon, Daniil Yakovlev, Yuliia Biriukova, Olha Shekel, Tetiana Yashchenko) were fifth and Bulgaria (Martin Papanov, Petrov Yordan Petrov, Emilov Emil Stoynev, Valentinova Petya Minkova, Miroslavova Gergana Stoyanova, Nikolaeva Ivana Tonkova) sixth.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Most Popular
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
European Championships: Italy reclaim title in elite mixed relay TTTGermany takes silver while Belgium debuts on podium with bronze
-
Mavic launches new sub-£1000 Cosmic S 42 carbon wheelsetWith a 42mm depth and a sub-1600 gram total weight, these wheels look to offer remarkable value
-
Marc Hirschi repeats with solo win at Coppa SabatiniGregor Mühlberger best in chase group ahead of Anders Foldager
-
European Championships: Netherlands score junior mixed relay TTT goldDutch squad beats Germany and Norway to win as Belgium finish fourth