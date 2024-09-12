European Championships: Netherlands score junior mixed relay TTT gold
Dutch squad beats Germany and Norway to win as Belgium finish fourth
The Netherlands scored their second gold of the UEC Road European Championships with victory in the junior mixed relay TTT on Thursday as Sara Sonnemans, Jente Knoops, Joeri Schaper, Gijs Schoonvelde, Roos Müller and Michiel Mouris combined to win.
The six-rider squad averaged 48.001kph over the 52.4km course to Hasselt, beating out Germany by 13 seconds for the nation's fifth medal of the Championships. Norway rounded out the medal positions in bronze, 23 seconds down while the home squad of Belgium finished fourth at 46 seconds.
Results
Results
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.
