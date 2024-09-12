European Championships: Netherlands score junior mixed relay TTT gold

Image 1 of 4 The Netherlands on top of the podium ahead of Germany and Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) The Netherlands swept to gold in the junior mixed relay TTT (Image credit: Getty Images) Germany took the silver medal (Image credit: Getty Images) Belgium were racing on home ground but missed the medal positions (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Netherlands scored their second gold of the UEC Road European Championships with victory in the junior mixed relay TTT on Thursday as Sara Sonnemans, Jente Knoops, Joeri Schaper, Gijs Schoonvelde, Roos Müller and Michiel Mouris combined to win.

The six-rider squad averaged 48.001kph over the 52.4km course to Hasselt, beating out Germany by 13 seconds for the nation's fifth medal of the Championships. Norway rounded out the medal positions in bronze, 23 seconds down while the home squad of Belgium finished fourth at 46 seconds.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling