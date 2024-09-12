European Championships: Netherlands score junior mixed relay TTT gold

By
published

Dutch squad beats Germany and Norway to win as Belgium finish fourth

Jump to:
Image 1 of 4
Germany Male team Paul Fietzke, Ian Kings and Paul -Felix Petry, Germany Female Team Messane Brautigam, Magdalena Leis and Joelle Amelie Messemer , winner of the silver medal, Netherlands Male team Michiel Mouris, Joeri Schaper and Gijs Schoonvelde, Netherlands Female Team Jente Koops, Roos Muller and Sara Sonnemans , winner of the gold medal, Norway Male team Marius Innhaug Dahl, Andreas Flaatten and Felix Orn-Kristoff and Norway Female Team Kamilla Aasebo, Mia Gjertsen and Matilde Skjelde , winner of the bronze medal pictured on the podium of the time trial mixed relay juniors at the European Championship 2024, in Hasselt, Thursday 12 September 2024. The UEC Road European Championships 2024 will take place from 11 to 15 september in Limburg, Belgium. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
The Netherlands on top of the podium ahead of Germany and Norway(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Netherlands scored their second gold of the UEC Road European Championships with victory in the junior mixed relay TTT on Thursday as Sara Sonnemans, Jente Knoops, Joeri Schaper, Gijs Schoonvelde, Roos Müller and Michiel Mouris combined to win.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

Latest on Cyclingnews