European Championships: Moors wins for Belgium in junior women's road race
Venturelli and Tabu round out podium on Col du VAM
Fleur Moors celebrated another European title for Belgium atop the Col du VAM, crossing the line first in the UEC Road European Championships to become the junior womens' road race champion on Sunday.
The 17-year-old, a bronze medallist at the Glasgow Worlds road race last month, beat out Italian Federica Venturelli in the final dash for the line, while Léane Tabu headed up a trio of French riders in third place.
The race eventually came down to the final ascent of five of the Col du VAM on the 69km course. Moors was the strongest from the group of around 25 riders who started the climb together.
She beat Venturelli in a head-to-head battle on the final stretch of the hill, while Venturelli led the rest in at seven seconds back.
"I always raced right at the front on the Col du VAM," Moors said later. "That was important, otherwise you couldn't respond.
"Lore De Schepper] kept me at the front the whole time during the last lap, and I am very grateful to her for that. This way we could also carry out our plan, namely to drive up the last Col du VAM as fast as possible. Yesterday we saw that the difference was being made there among the elite riders."
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Daniel Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, he had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also oversees The Leadout newsletter and How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal.
Most Popular
By Cyclingnews
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
European Championships: Moors wins for Belgium in junior women's road raceVenturelli and Tabu round out podium on Col du VAM
-
Lotte Kopecky: The Dutch team played it perfectly at Road European ChampionshipsBelgian 'happy' that successful 2023 season is drawing to a close
-
Tour de Langkawi: Syritsa takes stage 2 sprintAstana rider beats De Kleijn in bunch finish
-
How to watch the 2023 UEC Road European Championships – Live streaming and TVVan Aert, Vollering, Ganna, Kopecky, Alaphilippe, Reusser, Pedersen battling for European titles this week