European Championships: Moors wins for Belgium in junior women's road race

Fleur Moors celebrated another European title for Belgium atop the Col du VAM, crossing the line first in the UEC Road European Championships to become the junior womens' road race champion on Sunday.

The 17-year-old, a bronze medallist at the Glasgow Worlds road race last month, beat out Italian Federica Venturelli in the final dash for the line, while Léane Tabu headed up a trio of French riders in third place.

The race eventually came down to the final ascent of five of the Col du VAM on the 69km course. Moors was the strongest from the group of around 25 riders who started the climb together.

She beat Venturelli in a head-to-head battle on the final stretch of the hill, while Venturelli led the rest in at seven seconds back.

"I always raced right at the front on the Col du VAM," Moors said later. "That was important, otherwise you couldn't respond.

"Lore De Schepper] kept me at the front the whole time during the last lap, and I am very grateful to her for that. This way we could also carry out our plan, namely to drive up the last Col du VAM as fast as possible. Yesterday we saw that the difference was being made there among the elite riders."

