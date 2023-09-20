European Championships: Albert Philipsen adds junior time trial title to Worlds MTB, road race victories
Danish rider beats Jørgen Nordhagen and Sente Sentjens in Emmen
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Nathan Van Hooydonck forced to retire early from cycling due to heart problemsBelgian feels 'incredibly lucky' after collapsing while driving due to heart muscle anomaly
-
Gerben Thijssen wins Omloop van het HoutlandIntermarché rider bests Groenewegen in Lichtervelde
-
Best bike lights 2023 - Front and rear lights to keep you safe riding in low lightThe best bike lights help you see, be seen, and keep you safe when cycling on the road
-
European Championships: Josh Tarling dominates men's time trial in EmmenBissegger earns silver, Van Aert takes bronze