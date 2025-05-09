La Classique Morbihan: Eline Jansen tops Amber Kraak in uphill sprint for first victory of season

Giada Borghesi takes final podium spot in Josselin

JENA GERMANY JUNE 25 Eline Jansen of The Netherlands and Volkerwessels Pro Cycling Team competes during the 36th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2024 Stage 1 a 1185km from Jena to Jena UCIWWT on June 25 2024 in Jena Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Dutch rider Eline Jansen of VolkerWessels Pro Cycling Team (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Eline Jansen (VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling) took her first victory of the year in Josselin with a victory at La Classique Morbihan. Amber Kraak (FDJ-SUEZ) finished second and Giada Borghesi (Human Powered Health) went third from the reduced front group of 22 riders.

The 23-year-old Dutch rider had five top 20s across one-day races this season, including 16th at Gent-Wevelgem, and claimed the third win of the year for her Continental squad on Friday.

