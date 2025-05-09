La Classique Morbihan: Eline Jansen tops Amber Kraak in uphill sprint for first victory of season

Eline Jansen (VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling) took her first victory of the year in Josselin with a victory at La Classique Morbihan. Amber Kraak (FDJ-SUEZ) finished second and Giada Borghesi (Human Powered Health) went third from the reduced front group of 22 riders.

The 23-year-old Dutch rider had five top 20s across one-day races this season, including 16th at Gent-Wevelgem, and claimed the third win of the year for her Continental squad on Friday.

A cloudy day with light rain in Josselin opened 112.6km race with the first two-thirds of the route taking a southerly swoop through Brittany. Six closing circuits of 5km each would pass through Josselin, with the seventh time up the 4% ascent signalling a winner.

With 20km to go, Elyne Rouseel (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93) had a 20-second gap over Anne Knijnenburg (VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling) and a small chase group another 45 seconds back. Across the next lap with three to go, the peloton was back together but attacks kept flying on the Josselin climb.

By the final circuit, Ema Comte (Cofidis) charged away and grabbed a 15-second lead, but could not hold off a large, swarming bunch from behind, with two Dutch riders claiming the top spots.

Results

