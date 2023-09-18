UEC Road European Championships 2023 route
Europe's best riders descend on Drenthe, in the Netherlands, from September 20-24
The top riders from Europe will compete at the UEC European Road Championships held in Drenthe, in the Netherlands, from September 20-24.
The event will kick off with individual time trials in Emmen on September 20 for the categories: junior men and junior women (20.6km), under-23 men and under-23 women (20.6km), and elite men and elite women (29.5km).
On September 21, the Mixed Team Time Trial relay will field two categories; juniors and elites, each racing 38.4km (19.2 km X 2 laps) in Emmen.
On September 22, the road races begin with the under-23 men's event from Hoogeveen to Col du VAM at 136.5km and the under-23 women's event from Coevorden to Col du VAM at 108km.
On September 23, the junior men’s road race will be held from Drijber to Col du VAM at 111km. The elite women will compete from Meppel to Col du VAM for a total of 131.3km.
The event will conclude on September 24 with the junior women’s road race from Drijber to Col du VAM and a total of 69km. The elite men's road race will be held from Assen to Col du Vam for a total of 199.8km.
