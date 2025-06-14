Recommended reading

Dwars door het Hageland Women: Lorena Wiebes outsprints Fleur Moors to tenth victory of the season

European champion claimed win on teammate’s bike, Millie Couzens took third

DIEST, BELGIUM- JUNE 14: Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 5th Dwars door het Hageland 2025 – Women´s Elite a 124.6km one day race from Aarschot to Diest on June 14, 2025 in Diest, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) wins Dwars door het Hageland (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) edged out Fleur Moors (Lidl-Trek) to take the victory at Dwars door het Hageland on Saturday. The European champion launched the sprint first from a select group on the wet cobbles of Citadel of Diest, the stiff climb with double-digit gradients, to claim her tenth victory of the season.

After suffering a mechanical on the penultimate climb, Wiebes reacted quickly by jumping onto a teammate’s smaller bike, the one she raced all the way to the finish line.

