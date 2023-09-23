European Championships: Ravbar wins junior men's road race title
Grisel takes silver amid Slovenian 1-3 with Erzen in bronze medal place
Slovenia claimed two of the three medals at the junior men's road race at the UEC Road European Championships as Anze Ravbar claimed gold with a late attack.
The 18-year-old burst from the peloton late on up the Col du VAM to end the 111km race, gaining separation from the group and crossing the line just ahead of the rest.
As he celebrated victory, France's Matys Grisel powered home for second at one second later, edging out another Slovenian, Zak Ersen.
The race all came down to the final ascent of the Col du VAM, which featured eight times as the riders took on eight laps of the circuit.
A group including August Theodor Clemmensen (Denmark), Erazem Valjavec (Slovenia), Felix Ørn-Kristoff (Norway), Hector Alvarez Martinez (Spain) and Andrea Montagner (Italy) had led the way partway through the race, though attacks behind, including from Jarno Widar (Belgium) shook things up.
In the end, a small group headed up the race on the final climb, with Ravbar prevailing with his late attack to claim the big victory.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
