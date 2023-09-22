European Championships: Ilse Pluimers takes U23 women's road race victory
Dutch rider powers to win on VAMberg over Anna Shackley, Linda Zanetti
Ilse Pluimers (Netherlands) claimed the win in the under-23 women's race at the UEC European Road Championships, powering away on the VAM-berg climb to take the gold over Anna Shackley (Great Britain) and Linda Zanetti (Switzerland).
The race saw a dangerous move with Britain's Zoë Backstedt go clear but she was marked by Maike van der Duin (Netherlands). The Dutch rider lost touch on the VAM-berg with two laps to go as the peloton was closing down the move.
The Dutch team were in firm control of proceedings and brought the race together before the final lap, and delivered Pluimers to her second European title after she won the junior race in 2019.
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
