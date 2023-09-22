European Championships: Ilse Pluimers takes U23 women's road race victory

Ilse Pluimers (Netherlands) claimed the win in the under-23 women's race at the UEC European Road Championships, powering away on the VAM-berg climb to take the gold over Anna Shackley (Great Britain) and Linda Zanetti (Switzerland).

The race saw a dangerous move with Britain's Zoë Backstedt go clear but she was marked by Maike van der Duin (Netherlands). The Dutch rider lost touch on the VAM-berg with two laps to go as the peloton was closing down the move.

The Dutch team were in firm control of proceedings and brought the race together before the final lap, and delivered Pluimers to her second European title after she won the junior race in 2019.