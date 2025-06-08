Recommended reading

Dwars door de Westhoek: Fleur Moors wins from breakaway

Dideriksen rounds out podium

ZOTTEGEM BELGIUM JUNE 23 Fleur Moors of Belgium and Team Lidl Trek crosses the finish line during the 105th National Championships Belgium 2024 Womens Road Race a 123km one day race from Sint Lievens Houtem to Zottegem on June 23 2024 in Zottegem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fleur Moors (Lidl-Trek) powered to the victory in the Dwars door Westhoek, out-pacing Susanne Andersen (Uno-X Mobility) from a late breakaway.

Amalie Dideriksen (Cofidis) was third from the six-rider winning move.

