Dwars door de Westhoek: Fleur Moors wins from breakaway
Dideriksen rounds out podium
Fleur Moors (Lidl-Trek) powered to the victory in the Dwars door Westhoek, out-pacing Susanne Andersen (Uno-X Mobility) from a late breakaway.
Amalie Dideriksen (Cofidis) was third from the six-rider winning move.
A solo attack by Felicity Wilson-Haffenden (Lidl-Trek) was nearly caught in the final 20km until Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) bridged across to try to breathe life into the move.
They were caught with 8km to go after a chase by AG Insurance-Soudal. Williams joined another move with three riders in the crosswinds with 5km to go.
With more riders bridging, the attack grew to six including Evy Pluimers (AG Insurance-Soudal), Fleur Moors (Lidl-Trek), Valerie Demey (Volkerwessles) Susanne Andersen (Uno-X Mobility), and Amalie Dideriksen (Cofidis).
This was far more promising as the sextet had 11 seconds with 2km to go. The chasing peloton had them in sight in the final 500 metres but couldn't quite make the catch.
Andersen, winner of the Antwerp Port Epic the previous day opened up the sprint but Moors just managed to get past.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dwars door de Westhoek: Fleur Moors wins from breakawayDideriksen rounds out podium
-
Brussels Cycling Classic: Tim Merlier powers to dominant sprint winEuropean champion a class above everyone in Brussels, with Alexis Renard second and Arnaud De Lie third
-
'Now maybe I'm scared' – Tadej Pogačar impressed by GC rivals despite success on explosive Critérium du Dauphiné openerWorld champion welcomes Vingegaard's and Evenepoel's aggressive tactics as 'big three' face-off for first time in 2025
-
'I'm gutted' - Green jersey curse plagues Cat Ferguson as slow puncture dashes Tour of Britain overall victoryYoung Briton succumbs to Wollaston's time bonus challenge