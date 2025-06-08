Dwars door de Westhoek: Fleur Moors wins from breakaway

Fleur Moors (Lidl-Trek) powered to the victory in the Dwars door Westhoek, out-pacing Susanne Andersen (Uno-X Mobility) from a late breakaway.

Amalie Dideriksen (Cofidis) was third from the six-rider winning move.

A solo attack by Felicity Wilson-Haffenden (Lidl-Trek) was nearly caught in the final 20km until Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) bridged across to try to breathe life into the move.

They were caught with 8km to go after a chase by AG Insurance-Soudal. Williams joined another move with three riders in the crosswinds with 5km to go.

With more riders bridging, the attack grew to six including Evy Pluimers (AG Insurance-Soudal), Fleur Moors (Lidl-Trek), Valerie Demey (Volkerwessles) Susanne Andersen (Uno-X Mobility), and Amalie Dideriksen (Cofidis).

This was far more promising as the sextet had 11 seconds with 2km to go. The chasing peloton had them in sight in the final 500 metres but couldn't quite make the catch.

Andersen, winner of the Antwerp Port Epic the previous day opened up the sprint but Moors just managed to get past.

