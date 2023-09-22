European Championships: Henrik Pedersen wins under-23 men's road race title

18-year-old Dane Henrik Pedersen dropped 20-year-old Movistar rider Ivan Romeo to win the European Championships under-23 road race title.

The powerful Danish rider spent most of the 136.5km race on the attack with Romeo and Mateusz Gajdulewicz (Poland) but attacked alone on the final lap and climb up to the Col du Vam to win alone.

The chase group containing many of the pre-race favourites finished 38 seconds behind Pedersen, with Paul Magnier of France taking the bronze medal.

The under-23 women’s road race is held later on Friday.

