European Championships: Henrik Pedersen wins under-23 men's road race title
18-year-old Dane drops Iván Romeo of Spain on Col du Vam circuit
18-year-old Dane Henrik Pedersen dropped 20-year-old Movistar rider Ivan Romeo to win the European Championships under-23 road race title.
The powerful Danish rider spent most of the 136.5km race on the attack with Romeo and Mateusz Gajdulewicz (Poland) but attacked alone on the final lap and climb up to the Col du Vam to win alone.
The chase group containing many of the pre-race favourites finished 38 seconds behind Pedersen, with Paul Magnier of France taking the bronze medal.
The under-23 women’s road race is held later on Friday.
Results powered by FirstCycling
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
