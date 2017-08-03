Image 1 of 16 Champion Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 16 Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) wins the European title (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 3 of 16 Anthony Roux (France) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 16 Ryan Mullen (Ireland) riding to third (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 16 Matthias Brändle (Austria) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 16 Maciej Bodnar (Poland) was a narrow second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 16 Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) rides to the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 16 Eduard Michael Grosu (Romania) had a nasty crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 16 Truls Korsæth (Norway) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 16 Victor De La Parte (Spain) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 16 Filippo Ganna (Italy) was ninth (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 16 Fifth place for Jos van Emden (Netherlands) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 16 Johan le Bon (France) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 16 Victor Campenaerts enjoys the moment (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 16 of 16 Maciej Bodnar, Victor Campenaerts and Ryan Mullen on the podium (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Belgian Victor Campenaerts upgraded his national championship kit with the white and blue of European champion, taking out the elite men's time trial in Herning on Thursday.

The LottoNl-Jumbo rider topped Tour de France stage winner Maciej Bodnar (Poland) and Irishman Ryan Mullen in the 46km test.

"I felt well from the beginning and my Pioneer (power meter) confirmed that soon. I could maintain a high pace until the finish," Campenaerts said. "I always try to get the best out of my time trials. The fact that this results in an European title is amazing."

Campenaerts was the U23 European champion in 2013, but winning the elite race was a much bigger deal. "The difference between the U23-category and the professionals is huge. Despite that, I stayed focussed. I made a lot of progress over the past years and I’m very happy with my new jersey after I lost my Belgian stripes because of a crash.”

