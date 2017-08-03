Trending

Campenaerts wins European time trial title

Belgian beats Bodnar, Mullen in Herning

Image 1 of 16

Champion Victor Campenaerts (Belgium)

Champion Victor Campenaerts (Belgium)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 16

Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) wins the European title

Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) wins the European title
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 3 of 16

Anthony Roux (France)

Anthony Roux (France)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 16

Ryan Mullen (Ireland) riding to third

Ryan Mullen (Ireland) riding to third
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 16

Matthias Brändle (Austria)

Matthias Brändle (Austria)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 16

Maciej Bodnar (Poland) was a narrow second

Maciej Bodnar (Poland) was a narrow second
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 16

Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) rides to the win

Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) rides to the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 16

Eduard Michael Grosu (Romania) had a nasty crash

Eduard Michael Grosu (Romania) had a nasty crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 16

Truls Korsæth (Norway)

Truls Korsæth (Norway)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 16

Victor De La Parte (Spain)

Victor De La Parte (Spain)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 16

Filippo Ganna (Italy) was ninth

Filippo Ganna (Italy) was ninth
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 16

Fifth place for Jos van Emden (Netherlands)

Fifth place for Jos van Emden (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 16

Johan le Bon (France)

Johan le Bon (France)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 16

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 16

Victor Campenaerts enjoys the moment

Victor Campenaerts enjoys the moment
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 16 of 16

Maciej Bodnar, Victor Campenaerts and Ryan Mullen on the podium

Maciej Bodnar, Victor Campenaerts and Ryan Mullen on the podium
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Belgian Victor Campenaerts upgraded his national championship kit with the white and blue of European champion, taking out the elite men's time trial in Herning on Thursday.

The LottoNl-Jumbo rider topped Tour de France stage winner Maciej Bodnar (Poland) and Irishman Ryan Mullen in the 46km test.

"I felt well from the beginning and my Pioneer (power meter) confirmed that soon. I could maintain a high pace until the finish," Campenaerts said. "I always try to get the best out of my time trials. The fact that this results in an European title is amazing."

Campenaerts was the U23 European champion in 2013, but winning the elite race was a much bigger deal. "The difference between the U23-category and the professionals is huge. Despite that, I stayed focussed. I made a lot of progress over the past years and I’m very happy with my new jersey after I lost my Belgian stripes because of a crash.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victor Campenaerts (Belgium)0:53:13
2Maciej Bodnar (Poland)0:00:03
3Ryan Mullen (Ireland)0:00:04
4Matthias Brändle (Austria)0:00:09
5Jos van Emden (Netherlands)0:00:22
6Martin Toft Madsen (Denmark)0:00:45
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway)0:01:22
8Marco Mathis (Germany)0:01:30
9Filippo Ganna (Italy)0:01:38
10Jan Barta (Czech Republic)0:01:55
11Tiago Machado (Portugal)0:01:57
12Marcin Bialoblocki (Poland)0:01:58
13Anthony Roux (France)0:02:06
14Domenic Weinstein (Germany)0:02:18
15Johan Le Bon (France)0:02:40
16Anton Vorobyev (Russian Federation)0:02:41
17Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania)0:02:43
18Tobias Ludvigsson (Sweden)0:03:04
19Truls Korsæth (Norway)0:03:33
20Hector Carretero (Spain)0:03:35
21Victor De La Parte (Spain)0:03:42
22Mads Würtz Schmidt (Denmark)0:03:49
23Sergei Shilov (Russian Federation)0:03:56
24Rafael Reis (Portugal)0:03:56
25Steven Lammertink (Netherlands)0:04:32
26Josef Cerný (Czech Republic)0:04:44
27Daniel Crista (Romania)0:06:14
28Eduard Michael Grosu (Romania)0:06:30
29Feritcan Samli (Turkey)0:07:00
30Julio Pintado Madrigal (Andorra)0:08:29
31Oscar Cabanas Quintela (Andorra)0:08:47
32Muhammet Atalay (Turkey)0:08:57
33Anton Örn Elfarsson (Iceland)0:09:29

