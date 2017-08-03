Campenaerts wins European time trial title
Belgian beats Bodnar, Mullen in Herning
Elite Men Time Trial: Herning - Herning
Belgian Victor Campenaerts upgraded his national championship kit with the white and blue of European champion, taking out the elite men's time trial in Herning on Thursday.
The LottoNl-Jumbo rider topped Tour de France stage winner Maciej Bodnar (Poland) and Irishman Ryan Mullen in the 46km test.
"I felt well from the beginning and my Pioneer (power meter) confirmed that soon. I could maintain a high pace until the finish," Campenaerts said. "I always try to get the best out of my time trials. The fact that this results in an European title is amazing."
Campenaerts was the U23 European champion in 2013, but winning the elite race was a much bigger deal. "The difference between the U23-category and the professionals is huge. Despite that, I stayed focussed. I made a lot of progress over the past years and I’m very happy with my new jersey after I lost my Belgian stripes because of a crash.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victor Campenaerts (Belgium)
|0:53:13
|2
|Maciej Bodnar (Poland)
|0:00:03
|3
|Ryan Mullen (Ireland)
|0:00:04
|4
|Matthias Brändle (Austria)
|0:00:09
|5
|Jos van Emden (Netherlands)
|0:00:22
|6
|Martin Toft Madsen (Denmark)
|0:00:45
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway)
|0:01:22
|8
|Marco Mathis (Germany)
|0:01:30
|9
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|0:01:38
|10
|Jan Barta (Czech Republic)
|0:01:55
|11
|Tiago Machado (Portugal)
|0:01:57
|12
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Poland)
|0:01:58
|13
|Anthony Roux (France)
|0:02:06
|14
|Domenic Weinstein (Germany)
|0:02:18
|15
|Johan Le Bon (France)
|0:02:40
|16
|Anton Vorobyev (Russian Federation)
|0:02:41
|17
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania)
|0:02:43
|18
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Sweden)
|0:03:04
|19
|Truls Korsæth (Norway)
|0:03:33
|20
|Hector Carretero (Spain)
|0:03:35
|21
|Victor De La Parte (Spain)
|0:03:42
|22
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Denmark)
|0:03:49
|23
|Sergei Shilov (Russian Federation)
|0:03:56
|24
|Rafael Reis (Portugal)
|0:03:56
|25
|Steven Lammertink (Netherlands)
|0:04:32
|26
|Josef Cerný (Czech Republic)
|0:04:44
|27
|Daniel Crista (Romania)
|0:06:14
|28
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Romania)
|0:06:30
|29
|Feritcan Samli (Turkey)
|0:07:00
|30
|Julio Pintado Madrigal (Andorra)
|0:08:29
|31
|Oscar Cabanas Quintela (Andorra)
|0:08:47
|32
|Muhammet Atalay (Turkey)
|0:08:57
|33
|Anton Örn Elfarsson (Iceland)
|0:09:29
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy