European Championships: Pirrone takes junior women's time trial title

Paternoster and Jorgensen complete podium

The gold medal went to Elena Pirrone with silver for Letizia Paternoster and bronze for Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elena Pirrone (Ita)0:25:18.830
2Letizia Paternoster (Ita)0:00:08.970
3Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den)0:00:11.610
4Anne-Sophie Harsch (Lux)0:00:41.630
5Hannah Ludwig (Ger)0:00:48.220
6Maria Novolodskaya (Rus)0:00:51.330
7Marta Jaskulska (Pol)0:00:52.270
8Anne De Ruiter (Ned)0:00:57.370
9Daria Malkova (Rus)0:01:00.390
10Paulina Klimsa (Ger)0:01:03.830
11Hannah Gruber-Stadler (Aut)0:01:04.740
12Sara Martin (Spa)0:01:11.500
13Dorine Granade (Fra)0:01:11.890
14Shari Bossuyt (Bel)0:01:16.750
15Alana Castrique (Bel)0:01:24.080
16Marion Norbert (Fra)0:01:30.190
17Amalie Lutro (Nor)0:01:30.710
18Fabienne Buri (Swi)0:01:30.730
19Britt Knaven (Ned)0:01:34.940
20Aksana Salauyeva (Bel)0:01:43.780
21Regina Stegvilaité (Ltu)0:02:01.900
22Emelie Utvik (Nor)0:02:02.130
23Vita Movrin (Slo)0:02:10.040
24Anastasiya Kolesava (Bel)0:02:10.060
25Juste Juškeviciute (Ltu)0:02:14.070
26Viivi Puskala (Fin)0:02:25.940
27Maialen Aramendia Telleria (Spa)0:02:26.140
28Silje Alsbjerg (Den)0:02:37.480
29Fiona Eichenberger (Swi)0:02:40.740
30Olha Kulynych (Ukr)0:02:46.590
31Elizabeth Ungermanová (Cze)0:02:51.720
32Petra Machálková (Slo)0:02:58.920
33Klaudia Bielawska (Pol)0:03:47.220
34Keziban Koyun (Tur)0:04:35.800
35Fatma Sezer (Tur)0:05:31.590

