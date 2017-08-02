Trending

European Championships: Leknessund wins junior men's time trial

Norwegian beats Johansen by 14 seconds

Andreas Leknessund on top step of the podium with Julius Johansen claiming silver and Sébastien Grignard the bronze

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Leknessund (Nor)0:39:16.230
2Julius Johansen (Den)0:00:14.750
3Sébastien Grignard (Bel)0:00:19.110
4Daan Hoole (Ned)0:00:33.600
5Søren Wærenskjold (Nor)0:00:37.240
6Nik Cemažar (Slo)0:00:46.990
7Filip Maciejuk (Pol)0:00:51.690
8Veljko Stojnic (Srb)0:00:55.610
9Loran Cassaert (Bel)0:01:10.950
10Antonio Puppio (Ita)0:01:18.980
11Xeno Young (Irl)0:01:19.720
12Jacob Hindsgaul Madsen (Den)0:01:21.380
13Minne Verboom (Ned)0:01:22.300
14Alexis Renard (Fra)0:01:25.410
15Daniil Nikulin (Ukr)0:01:25.450
16Juri Hollmann (Ger)0:01:40.020
17Ben Walsh (Irl)0:01:48.490
18Tobias Bayer (Aut)0:01:58.260
19Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa)0:01:59.190
20Mateusz Kostanski (Pol)0:02:06.350
21Mario Gamper (Aut)0:02:10.290
22Matis Louvel (Fra)0:02:15.430
23Daniil Turuk (Bel)0:02:17.710
24Kristers Ansons (Lat)0:02:19.960
25Scott Quincey (Swi)0:02:32.940
26Arthur Kluckers (Lux)0:02:39.310
27Luka Sagadin (Slo)0:02:42.150
28Richard Holec (Cze)0:02:46.660
29Felix Engelhardt (Ger)0:02:47.180
30Nikita Martynov (Rus)0:02:52.780
31Sergei Barushko (Rus)0:02:58.680
32Kestutis Vaitaitis (Ltu)0:03:12.900
33Lukáš Kubiš (Slo)0:03:21.900
34Denas Masiulis (Ltu)0:03:27.330
35Pedro Lopes (Por)0:03:36.310
36Vojtech Sedlácek (Cze)0:03:37.490
37Misch Leyder (Lux)0:03:44.150
38Ádám Karl (Hun)0:03:52.910
39Pedro Lopes (Por)0:03:57.640
40Alex Vogel (Swi)0:03:58.150
41Ðorde Ðuric (Srb)0:04:04.210
42Matúš Štocek (Slo)0:04:05.780
43Ivan Orlov (Aze)0:04:21.770
44Gergo Orosz (Hun)0:05:00.090
45Mikayil Safarli (Aze)0:05:16.360
46Muhammed Uguz (Tur)0:05:20.570
47Mehmet Erken (Tur)0:05:36.390
48Miquel Lopez Moncho (Spa)0:06:15.060
49Zani Sylhasi (Kos)0:06:15.910
50Yaroslav Parashchak (Ukr)0:06:39.400
51Dzianis Mazur (Bel)0:06:52.760
52Blerton Nuha (Kos)0:08:57.860

