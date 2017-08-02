European Championships: Leknessund wins junior men's time trial
Norwegian beats Johansen by 14 seconds
Junior Men Time Trial: Herning - Herning
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor)
|0:39:16.230
|2
|Julius Johansen (Den)
|0:00:14.750
|3
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel)
|0:00:19.110
|4
|Daan Hoole (Ned)
|0:00:33.600
|5
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor)
|0:00:37.240
|6
|Nik Cemažar (Slo)
|0:00:46.990
|7
|Filip Maciejuk (Pol)
|0:00:51.690
|8
|Veljko Stojnic (Srb)
|0:00:55.610
|9
|Loran Cassaert (Bel)
|0:01:10.950
|10
|Antonio Puppio (Ita)
|0:01:18.980
|11
|Xeno Young (Irl)
|0:01:19.720
|12
|Jacob Hindsgaul Madsen (Den)
|0:01:21.380
|13
|Minne Verboom (Ned)
|0:01:22.300
|14
|Alexis Renard (Fra)
|0:01:25.410
|15
|Daniil Nikulin (Ukr)
|0:01:25.450
|16
|Juri Hollmann (Ger)
|0:01:40.020
|17
|Ben Walsh (Irl)
|0:01:48.490
|18
|Tobias Bayer (Aut)
|0:01:58.260
|19
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa)
|0:01:59.190
|20
|Mateusz Kostanski (Pol)
|0:02:06.350
|21
|Mario Gamper (Aut)
|0:02:10.290
|22
|Matis Louvel (Fra)
|0:02:15.430
|23
|Daniil Turuk (Bel)
|0:02:17.710
|24
|Kristers Ansons (Lat)
|0:02:19.960
|25
|Scott Quincey (Swi)
|0:02:32.940
|26
|Arthur Kluckers (Lux)
|0:02:39.310
|27
|Luka Sagadin (Slo)
|0:02:42.150
|28
|Richard Holec (Cze)
|0:02:46.660
|29
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger)
|0:02:47.180
|30
|Nikita Martynov (Rus)
|0:02:52.780
|31
|Sergei Barushko (Rus)
|0:02:58.680
|32
|Kestutis Vaitaitis (Ltu)
|0:03:12.900
|33
|Lukáš Kubiš (Slo)
|0:03:21.900
|34
|Denas Masiulis (Ltu)
|0:03:27.330
|35
|Pedro Lopes (Por)
|0:03:36.310
|36
|Vojtech Sedlácek (Cze)
|0:03:37.490
|37
|Misch Leyder (Lux)
|0:03:44.150
|38
|Ádám Karl (Hun)
|0:03:52.910
|39
|Pedro Lopes (Por)
|0:03:57.640
|40
|Alex Vogel (Swi)
|0:03:58.150
|41
|Ðorde Ðuric (Srb)
|0:04:04.210
|42
|Matúš Štocek (Slo)
|0:04:05.780
|43
|Ivan Orlov (Aze)
|0:04:21.770
|44
|Gergo Orosz (Hun)
|0:05:00.090
|45
|Mikayil Safarli (Aze)
|0:05:16.360
|46
|Muhammed Uguz (Tur)
|0:05:20.570
|47
|Mehmet Erken (Tur)
|0:05:36.390
|48
|Miquel Lopez Moncho (Spa)
|0:06:15.060
|49
|Zani Sylhasi (Kos)
|0:06:15.910
|50
|Yaroslav Parashchak (Ukr)
|0:06:39.400
|51
|Dzianis Mazur (Bel)
|0:06:52.760
|52
|Blerton Nuha (Kos)
|0:08:57.860
