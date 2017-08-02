Trending

European Championships: Pernille Mathiesen wins U23 women's TT

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Lisa Klein complete podium

Pernille Mathiesen (Denmark)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pernille Mathiesen (Denmark)0:41:29
2Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)0:00:04
3Lisa Klein (Germany)0:00:11
4Clara Koppenburg (Germany)0:00:42
5Severine Eraud (France)0:01:40
6Agnieszka Skalniak (Poland)0:01:49
7Melissa Lowther (Greece)0:01:54
8Lisa Morzenti (Italy)0:02:01
9Ksenia Tcymbaliuk (Russian Federation)0:02:12
10Juliette Labous (France)0:02:20
11Hanna Tserah (Belgium)0:02:23
12Anastasiia Iakovenko (Russian Federation)0:02:28
13Alicja Ratajczak (Poland)0:02:34
14Anna Christian (Greece)0:02:35
15Anastasiia Pliaskina (Russian Federation)0:02:52
16Nikola Nosková (Czech Republic)0:03:10
17Viktoriya Alekseieva (Ukraine)0:03:41
18Karlijn Swinkels (Netherlands)0:03:45
19Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)0:03:58
20Lucia Valachova (Slovakia)0:04:07
21Urška Žigart (Slovenia)0:05:04
22Lena Mettraux (Switzerland)0:05:24
23Justina Jovaišyté (Lithuania)0:05:29
24Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spain)0:06:06
25Michelle Andres (Switzerland)0:06:59
26Katja Jeretina (Slovenia)0:09:16
27Floortje Mackaij (Netherlands)0:12:23
28Ayse Cakir (Turkey)0:13:45
29Hatice Yilmaz (Turkey)0:14:23

