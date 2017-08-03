Van Dijk takes second consecutive European time trial title
Duyck and Van der Breggen make the podium
Elite Women Time Trial: Herning - Herning
Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) backed up her title of 12 months ago with a second consecutive victory in the elite women's time trial at the UEC Road European Championships. It is also her fourth European time trial title in a row, after winning the Under 23 event back in 2008 and 2009. This season's event in Denmark is only the second time that elite riders have been able to compete.
Van Dijk dominated the almost pan-flat 31.5km course, setting a time of 40:33 and beating her nearest rival, Belgium's Ann-Sophie Duyck, by almost a minute. Anna van der Breggen made it two Dutch riders on the podium with a ride into bronze on what was a very good day for the nation. Lucinda Brand, the Netherlands' only other starter, took fourth place, close to two minutes behind van Dijk. Julie Leth was the best placed finisher for the home nation in 10th place at 2:49 down on van Dijk.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned)
|0:40:33.58
|2
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel)
|0:00:58
|3
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned)
|0:01:04
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned)
|0:01:58
|5
|Martina Ritter (Aut)
|0:02:06
|6
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol)
|0:02:13
|7
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol)
|0:02:22
|8
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus)
|0:02:28
|9
|Olga Shekel (Ukr)
|0:02:39
|10
|Julie Leth (Den)
|0:02:49
|11
|Charlotte Becker (Ger)
|0:02:50
|12
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin)
|0:02:53
|13
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra)
|0:02:55
|14
|Shani Bloch-Davidov (Isr)
|0:02:58
|15
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze)
|0:03:04
|16
|Camilla Pedersen (Den)
|0:03:09
|17
|Lisa Norden (Swe)
|0:03:12
|18
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita)
|0:03:21
|19
|Anna Turvey (Irl)
|0:03:22
|20
|Corinna Lechner (Ger)
|0:03:23
|21
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)
|0:03:26
|22
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr)
|0:03:29
|23
|Aude Biannic (Fra)
|0:03:51
|24
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr)
|0:04:00
|25
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus)
|0:04:06
|26
|Thea Thorsen (Nor)
|0:04:11
|27
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa)
|0:04:59
|28
|Marlen Reusser (Swi)
|0:05:18
|29
|Eileen Burns (Irl)
|0:05:42
|30
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom)
|0:06:25
|31
|Agusta Bjornsdottir (Isl)
|0:08:17
|DNF
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe)
