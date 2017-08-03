Image 1 of 5 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium),Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) and Anna van der Breggen on the final podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) after the time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) riding to the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Lotta Lepistö in the start house (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 5 of 5 Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) on top step of the podium again (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) backed up her title of 12 months ago with a second consecutive victory in the elite women's time trial at the UEC Road European Championships. It is also her fourth European time trial title in a row, after winning the Under 23 event back in 2008 and 2009. This season's event in Denmark is only the second time that elite riders have been able to compete.

Van Dijk dominated the almost pan-flat 31.5km course, setting a time of 40:33 and beating her nearest rival, Belgium's Ann-Sophie Duyck, by almost a minute. Anna van der Breggen made it two Dutch riders on the podium with a ride into bronze on what was a very good day for the nation. Lucinda Brand, the Netherlands' only other starter, took fourth place, close to two minutes behind van Dijk. Julie Leth was the best placed finisher for the home nation in 10th place at 2:49 down on van Dijk.

