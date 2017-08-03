Trending

Asgreen takes under 23 time trial title

Home nation gets 1-2 with Bjerg in second

The men's Under 23 podium: Mikkel Bjerg, Kasper Asgreen (Denmark), and Corentin Ermenault (France)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kasper Asgreen (Den)0:37:33.38
2Mikkel Bjerg (Den)0:00:01.77
3Corentin Ermenault (Fra)0:00:22.69
4Edoardo Affini (Ita)0:00:31.93
5Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus)0:01:27.73
6Patrick Gamper (Aus)0:01:30.02
7Markus Freiberger (Aus)0:01:37.10
8Marc Hirschi (Swi)0:01:37.87
9Alexys Brunel (Fra)0:01:43.99
10Senne Leysen (Bel)0:01:45.13
11Michael O'loughlin (Ire)0:01:45.82
12Tom Wirtgen (Lux)0:01:47.84
13Martin Schäppi (Swi)0:01:51.81
14Piotr Brozyna (Pol)0:01:59.60
15Julius Van Den Berg (Ned)0:02:11.64
16Paolo Baccio (Ita)0:02:11.65
17Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned)0:02:12.02
18Barnabás Peák (Hun)0:02:19.45
19Edward Dunbar (Irl)0:02:21.80
20Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa)0:02:27.23
21Andreas Miltiadis (Cyp)0:02:27.97
22Izidor Penko (Slo)0:02:28.47
23Sergio Samitier (Spa)0:02:40.08
24Kevin Geniets (Lux)0:02:44.43
25Nicolas Pietrula (Cze)0:02:47.80
26Michal Paluta (Pol)0:02:50.02
27Bjørnar Vevatne Øverland (Nor)0:02:51.19
28Florian Stork (Ger)0:02:54.32
29Silver Maoma (Est)0:02:58.72
30János Pelikán (Hun)0:03:05.70
31Hampus Anderberg (Swe)0:03:12.27
32Stan Dewulf (Bel)0:03:13.29
33Matic Grošelj (Slo)0:03:19.33
34Adrian Babic (Slo)0:03:21.80
35Venantas Lašinis (Ltu)0:03:30.49
36Petr Rikunov (Rus)0:03:31.88
37Gaspar Gonçalves (Por)0:03:32.37
38Victor Langellotti (Mon)0:03:39.94
39Andrej Petrovski (Mac)0:03:44.96
40Timur Maleev (Ukr)0:03:51.43
41Juraj Bellan (Slo)0:03:52.97
42Eriks Gavars (Lat)0:04:08.89
43Antonijo Barac (Cro)0:04:11.67
44Manuel Porzner (Ger)0:04:40.80
45Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur)0:04:43.33
46Mustafa Koklu (Tur)0:04:59.93
47Rojus Adomaitis (Ltu)0:05:05.86
48Victor Shevtsov (Ukr)0:05:30.28
49Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor)0:06:18.67
50Dan-Mihai Babaita (Rom)0:08:38.81
51Luan Haliti (Kos)0:10:30.99
DNSMarcis Kalninš (Lat)

