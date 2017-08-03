Asgreen takes under 23 time trial title
Home nation gets 1-2 with Bjerg in second
U23 Men Time Trial: Herning - Herning
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kasper Asgreen (Den)
|0:37:33.38
|2
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den)
|0:00:01.77
|3
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra)
|0:00:22.69
|4
|Edoardo Affini (Ita)
|0:00:31.93
|5
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus)
|0:01:27.73
|6
|Patrick Gamper (Aus)
|0:01:30.02
|7
|Markus Freiberger (Aus)
|0:01:37.10
|8
|Marc Hirschi (Swi)
|0:01:37.87
|9
|Alexys Brunel (Fra)
|0:01:43.99
|10
|Senne Leysen (Bel)
|0:01:45.13
|11
|Michael O'loughlin (Ire)
|0:01:45.82
|12
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux)
|0:01:47.84
|13
|Martin Schäppi (Swi)
|0:01:51.81
|14
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol)
|0:01:59.60
|15
|Julius Van Den Berg (Ned)
|0:02:11.64
|16
|Paolo Baccio (Ita)
|0:02:11.65
|17
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned)
|0:02:12.02
|18
|Barnabás Peák (Hun)
|0:02:19.45
|19
|Edward Dunbar (Irl)
|0:02:21.80
|20
|Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa)
|0:02:27.23
|21
|Andreas Miltiadis (Cyp)
|0:02:27.97
|22
|Izidor Penko (Slo)
|0:02:28.47
|23
|Sergio Samitier (Spa)
|0:02:40.08
|24
|Kevin Geniets (Lux)
|0:02:44.43
|25
|Nicolas Pietrula (Cze)
|0:02:47.80
|26
|Michal Paluta (Pol)
|0:02:50.02
|27
|Bjørnar Vevatne Øverland (Nor)
|0:02:51.19
|28
|Florian Stork (Ger)
|0:02:54.32
|29
|Silver Maoma (Est)
|0:02:58.72
|30
|János Pelikán (Hun)
|0:03:05.70
|31
|Hampus Anderberg (Swe)
|0:03:12.27
|32
|Stan Dewulf (Bel)
|0:03:13.29
|33
|Matic Grošelj (Slo)
|0:03:19.33
|34
|Adrian Babic (Slo)
|0:03:21.80
|35
|Venantas Lašinis (Ltu)
|0:03:30.49
|36
|Petr Rikunov (Rus)
|0:03:31.88
|37
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Por)
|0:03:32.37
|38
|Victor Langellotti (Mon)
|0:03:39.94
|39
|Andrej Petrovski (Mac)
|0:03:44.96
|40
|Timur Maleev (Ukr)
|0:03:51.43
|41
|Juraj Bellan (Slo)
|0:03:52.97
|42
|Eriks Gavars (Lat)
|0:04:08.89
|43
|Antonijo Barac (Cro)
|0:04:11.67
|44
|Manuel Porzner (Ger)
|0:04:40.80
|45
|Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur)
|0:04:43.33
|46
|Mustafa Koklu (Tur)
|0:04:59.93
|47
|Rojus Adomaitis (Ltu)
|0:05:05.86
|48
|Victor Shevtsov (Ukr)
|0:05:30.28
|49
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor)
|0:06:18.67
|50
|Dan-Mihai Babaita (Rom)
|0:08:38.81
|51
|Luan Haliti (Kos)
|0:10:30.99
|DNS
|Marcis Kalninš (Lat)
