Kamna wins U23 time trial at UEC European Championships
Ganna second and Cavagna third
U23 Men Time Trial: Josselin - Plumelec
Image 1 of 12
Image 2 of 12
Image 3 of 12
Image 4 of 12
Image 5 of 12
Image 6 of 12
Image 7 of 12
Image 8 of 12
Image 9 of 12
Image 10 of 12
Image 11 of 12
Image 12 of 12
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lennard Kamna (Germany)
|0:33:59
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|0:00:30
|3
|Remi Cavagna (France)
|0:00:35
|4
|Corentin Ermenault (France)
|0:00:50
|5
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium)
|0:00:51
|6
|Eddie Dunbar (Ireland)
|0:01:00
|7
|Szymon Rekita (Poland)
|0:01:18
|8
|Artem Nych (Russian Federation)
|0:01:20
|9
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain)
|0:01:39
|10
|Senne Leysen (Belgium)
|0:01:41
|11
|Janos Pelikan (Hungary)
|0:01:53
|12
|Tobias Foss (Norway)
|13
|Patrick Gamper (Austria)
|0:01:54
|14
|Jan Tschernoster (Germany)
|0:01:55
|15
|Michael Oloughlin (Ireland)
|0:02:04
|16
|Giovanni Carboni (Italy)
|0:02:05
|17
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Poland)
|0:02:06
|18
|Bjornar Vevatne Overland (Norway)
|0:02:07
|19
|Lukas Spengler (Switzerland)
|0:02:11
|20
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)
|21
|Izidor Penko (Slovenia)
|0:02:14
|22
|Krists Neilands (Latvia)
|0:02:15
|23
|Gian Friesecke (Switzerland)
|0:02:29
|24
|Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
|0:02:32
|25
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spain)
|0:02:41
|26
|Sasu Halme (Finland)
|0:02:44
|27
|Eriks-Toms Gavars (Latvia)
|0:02:50
|28
|Vladislav Duiynov (Russian Federation)
|0:03:06
|29
|Omer Goldstein (Israel)
|0:03:09
|30
|Hampus Anderberg (Sweden)
|0:03:12
|31
|Ivan Lutenco (Moldavia)
|0:03:14
|32
|Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg)
|33
|Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
|0:03:17
|34
|Enver Asanov (Azerbaijan)
|0:03:34
|35
|Martin Bouzas Rey (Spain)
|0:03:46
|36
|Andreas Miltiadis (Cyprus)
|0:03:47
|37
|Kevin Geniets (Luxembourg)
|0:03:59
|38
|Feritcan Samli (Turkey)
|0:04:06
|39
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Sweden)
|0:04:07
|40
|Victor Langellotti (Monaco)
|0:04:09
|41
|Kostiantyn Rybaruk (Ukraine)
|0:04:49
|42
|Aviv Yechezkel (Israel)
|0:05:01
|43
|Jon Bozic (Slovenia)
|0:05:04
|44
|Silver Maoma (Estonia)
|0:05:17
|45
|Burak Abay (Turkey)
|0:05:21
|46
|Andrej Petrovski (Macedonia)
|0:05:37
|47
|Vennatas Lasinis (Lithuania)
|0:05:40
|48
|Illya Klepikov (Ukraine)
|0:05:41
|49
|Justas Beniusis (Lithuania)
|0:06:05
|50
|Juraj Bellan (Slovakia)
|0:06:35
|DNS
|Antonio Barac (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gaviria, Sagan team up in Sagan Fondo Colombia - Gallery2000 riders partake in former world champion's event
-
De Marchi furious and 'fed up' after near-miss with angry driverCCC Team rider training to come back from Tour de France crash
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy