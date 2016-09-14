Trending

Kamna wins U23 time trial at UEC European Championships

Ganna second and Cavagna third

Image 1 of 12

Silver medallist Filippo Ganna (Italy)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 12

Remi Cavagna (France) on his way to third

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 12

Filippo Ganna, Lennard Kamna and Remi Cavagna on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 12

Eddie Dunbar (Ireland) riding to sixth

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 12

Lennard Kamna (Germany)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 12

Filippo Ganna (Italy)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 12

Filippo Ganna, Lennard Kamna and Remi Cavagna on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 12

Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 12

Corentin Ermenault (France)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 12

Remi Cavagna (France)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 12

The European Champion's gold medal

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 12

Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lennard Kamna (Germany)0:33:59
2Filippo Ganna (Italy)0:00:30
3Remi Cavagna (France)0:00:35
4Corentin Ermenault (France)0:00:50
5Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium)0:00:51
6Eddie Dunbar (Ireland)0:01:00
7Szymon Rekita (Poland)0:01:18
8Artem Nych (Russian Federation)0:01:20
9Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain)0:01:39
10Senne Leysen (Belgium)0:01:41
11Janos Pelikan (Hungary)0:01:53
12Tobias Foss (Norway)
13Patrick Gamper (Austria)0:01:54
14Jan Tschernoster (Germany)0:01:55
15Michael Oloughlin (Ireland)0:02:04
16Giovanni Carboni (Italy)0:02:05
17Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Poland)0:02:06
18Bjornar Vevatne Overland (Norway)0:02:07
19Lukas Spengler (Switzerland)0:02:11
20Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)
21Izidor Penko (Slovenia)0:02:14
22Krists Neilands (Latvia)0:02:15
23Gian Friesecke (Switzerland)0:02:29
24Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)0:02:32
25Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spain)0:02:41
26Sasu Halme (Finland)0:02:44
27Eriks-Toms Gavars (Latvia)0:02:50
28Vladislav Duiynov (Russian Federation)0:03:06
29Omer Goldstein (Israel)0:03:09
30Hampus Anderberg (Sweden)0:03:12
31Ivan Lutenco (Moldavia)0:03:14
32Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg)
33Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)0:03:17
34Enver Asanov (Azerbaijan)0:03:34
35Martin Bouzas Rey (Spain)0:03:46
36Andreas Miltiadis (Cyprus)0:03:47
37Kevin Geniets (Luxembourg)0:03:59
38Feritcan Samli (Turkey)0:04:06
39Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Sweden)0:04:07
40Victor Langellotti (Monaco)0:04:09
41Kostiantyn Rybaruk (Ukraine)0:04:49
42Aviv Yechezkel (Israel)0:05:01
43Jon Bozic (Slovenia)0:05:04
44Silver Maoma (Estonia)0:05:17
45Burak Abay (Turkey)0:05:21
46Andrej Petrovski (Macedonia)0:05:37
47Vennatas Lasinis (Lithuania)0:05:40
48Illya Klepikov (Ukraine)0:05:41
49Justas Beniusis (Lithuania)0:06:05
50Juraj Bellan (Slovakia)0:06:35
DNSAntonio Barac (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

